“Mom’s on Medicaid in a Nursing Home. Will the State Take Her House?” I’m a CPA — It Can. Here Are 4 Rules That Decide

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Imagine getting a note like this:
“My mom is 84 and has lived in a nursing home for a year. Medicaid pays the bill. Her house is the only thing she owns, and my brother says the state will take it when she dies. Is he right?”
Let’s say it came from a reader named Debra. Debra is a hypothetical, but her question is a real one for a lot of families.
About 1.2 million people lived in nursing facilities as of July 2024, and more than 60% of them had Medicaid as their primary payer, according to KFF. (1)
Without Medicaid, the bill is steep: the national median cost of a private nursing home room was $129,575 a year in 2025, according to CareScout. (2)
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and I’ve served as executor of my parents’ estate. So here’s my blunt answer for Debra: Her brother could be right.
For people 55 and older, federal rules require states to seek repayment from a Medicaid enrollee’s estate for nursing facility care and certain other services. (3) And an estate generally includes the property a person owns when they die, including a home. (4)
But “could” isn’t “will.” Here are four rules that decide whether the state gets the house, plus one move you shouldn’t make.
1. Yes, the state is required to try
This isn’t a state being greedy. Federal law says that for anyone who was 55 or older when they received the help, states must seek recovery for nursing facility services, home and community-based services, and related hospital and prescription drug services. (5)
Here’s the timing, in plain English.
While Mom is alive, federal law caps how much home equity she can have and still get Medicaid to pay for nursing home care, unless a spouse or certain children live there. (5) For 2026, that limit is at least $752,000 and, depending on the state, as high as $1,130,000. (6)
Recovery generally happens after the Medicaid recipient dies. (4) That’s when the state can seek repayment from the estate.
If Debra’s story has you thinking about your own future care, it’s worth looking into options before you need them. Medicare doesn’t cover custodial care — the day-to-day help with things like bathing and dressing.
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2. Recovery waits while Dad is alive
If Debra’s father were still living, the house would be safe for now. States may not recover from the estate of a deceased Medicaid enrollee who is survived by a spouse. (3)
Federal law says recovery can be made only after the death of the surviving spouse, if there is one. (5)
The same protection applies if the enrollee leaves a child under 21, or a blind or disabled child of any age. (3)
Debra’s own retirement is worth protecting, too. Watching a parent’s money run out is a reminder to plan for your own later years.
Maybe it’s time to talk to an investment professional.
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3. The caregiver-child exception
This one gets overlooked.
Federal law lets a parent transfer the home, without the usual transfer penalty, to a son or daughter who lived there for at least two years right before the parent moved into the nursing home. (5)
The catch: that child’s care must have allowed the parent to stay home that long, as the state determines. (5)
If Debra moved in and cared for her mom for two years before the nursing home, this rule could matter. It has strict conditions, so this is a job for an elder law attorney in your mom’s state.
Quick gut-check — if your money advice is coming from random online influencers, you’re playing a dangerous game. I’ve been a CPA since 1981 and writing about money since before the internet existed. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and get expert advice that’s been tested by time.
4. Ask for a hardship waiver
States are required to have procedures for waiving estate recovery when it would cause an undue hardship. (3) Heirs can apply for one. (4)
Ask your state Medicaid agency how it defines hardship and whether there’s a deadline to apply.
5. Don’t just put the house in your name
I know the temptation. Mom signs a deed, and the house is yours. Problem solved, right?
Not so fast. Medicaid looks back 60 months at transfers of assets. (5) Giving away the house inside that window can trigger a penalty period when Medicaid won’t pay for nursing home care. (5)
States can also place a lien on the home of a Medicaid enrollee who is permanently in a nursing home, though not while a spouse, a child under 21, a blind or disabled child, or a sibling with an ownership stake lives there. (3)
My take
Debra’s brother isn’t wrong. The state may well come for the house. But the outcome depends on who’s still living, who lived in that home and when, and what your state allows.
The worst move is guessing. The second worst is signing a deed to dodge Medicaid without understanding the look-back.
Estate recovery rules differ by state, from which services a state recovers for to its home equity limit. If a parent is on Medicaid in a nursing home, get an hour with an elder law attorney now. It may be the most valuable hour your family ever pays for.
Sources: 1. KFF; 2. CareScout; 3. Medicaid.gov; 4. Administration for Community Living; 5. Cornell Law School Legal Information Institute (42 U.S.C. 1396p); 6. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
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