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Money in a Minute for the Week Ending Oct. 16, 2026

Stacy Johnson CPA

Best-Selling Author, Emmy Recipient, Personal Finance Expert Since 1981

Published

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Freeman / Money Talks News

Every weekend, I recap “news you can use” from the week — a handful of quotes from major (and often expensive) financial news sources — so you can stay up to date on the news that affects your money without spending a dime and in less than a minute.

Here’s an overview of what happened this week.

More evidence that broad-market index funds remain unbeatable, even in the era of AI stock-picking (Oct. 12, MarketWatch)

For the first six months of this year, according to the company’s recent report, 67% of large-cap domestic equity funds underperformed the S&P 500. That’s almost precisely the average extent of underperformance in each of the past 25 years.

The new report from S&P Dow Jones Indices also puts to rest the argument that AI would lead to a greater percentage of mutual funds beating the market.

Fed officials want to hold off a rate hike this month. Will this week’s inflation data let them? (Oct 12, MarketWatch)

Economists say the Fed wants to skip a rate hike in October partly because the midterm elections take place six days later.

That’s why the September consumer-price index, due out Wednesday, is a big deal. A troubling rise in prices might trigger an increase at the Fed’s meeting on Oct. 27-28. Waning inflation would allow the Fed to hold interest rates steady.

Oil Rises as Middle East Attacks Increase Uncertainty Over Flows (Oct 13, Bloomberg) 

Brent has surged more than 70% this year as the US-Iran war roils energy markets. Risks have intensified as Iran-backed Houthis attacked Riyadh’s main airport last week and Saudi-backed forces launched a campaign to reclaim rebel-held territory in Yemen. Tanker strikes in Hormuz have also prompted more supertankers to turn away from the Persian Gulf.

Rising Interest Rates Threaten to Spoil the Party for Big Banks (Oct 13, Wall Street Journal) 

Higher borrowing costs can be a mixed blessing for banks. On one hand, they can earn more on the money they lend out to consumers and clients. But they may have to pay up for deposits, and higher rates slow down the economy and lead to unemployment, weighing on all corners of banks’ business.

Consumer prices rose at 3.7% annual rate in September as gas costs skyrocket (Oct 14, CNBC)

Surging energy costs were again the primary culprit in the inflation picture. The energy index jumped 5.2% as tensions continued between the U.S. and Iran in a war launched in late February that shows no signs of ending anytime soon.

Social Security’s COLA will be 3.6% in 2027 as inflation persists (Oct 14, MarketWatch)

The COLA is higher than the average increase of 2.6% seen over the last 20 years. The jump, which will go into effect in January, is also the largest increase since 2023. 

Fannie Mae sharply raises mortgage rate forecast for 2027 (Oct 14, CNBC) 

It now puts the average rate on the 30-year fixed at 7.4% for the fourth quarter of this year and 7.5% through all of next year. It previously forecast 6.8% for the fourth quarter and 6.7% for all of next year.

What the Fed’s Latest Beige Book Says About Inflation, the Economy, and Jobs (Oct 14, Barron’s)

Wednesday’s Beige Book proved more downbeat when compared with September’s report, especially on economic activity and consumer spending, with signs of increasing inflation pressures. Along with the latest hotter inflation data, it seemed to further strengthen the case for an October rate increase.

Wholesale prices jumped 6.3% annually in September, biggest gain since 2022 (Oct 15, CNBC) 

The measure of underlying inflation pressures climbed 1.3% in September and 6.3% on an annual basis, marking its largest 12-month advance since late 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economists polled by Dow Jones forecasted an advance of 0.6% on the month and 5.5% annually.

Warsh Boosts Market Expectations of Fed Rate Hold in October (Oct 16, Bloomberg)

Investors pared their bets for a rate hike at the central bank’s Oct. 27-28 policy gathering. The odds, which were hovering around 27% before Warsh spoke, dropped below 15% following his remarks. Stocks extended gains and the dollar edged lower.

“Alongside other recent comments from FOMC participants, Warsh’s comments indicate that the FOMC is set to pause in October,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in a note, adding that they expect a final hike in December.

 
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Money in a Minute for the Week Ending Oct. 9, 2026

Stacy Johnson CPA

Best-Selling Author, Emmy Recipient, Personal Finance Expert Since 1981

Published

Advertising Disclosure

Freeman / Money Talks News

Every weekend, I recap “news you can use” from the week — a handful of quotes from major (and often expensive) financial news sources — so you can stay up to date on the news that affects your money without spending a dime and in less than a minute.

Here’s an overview of what happened this week.

Highest Mortgage Rates in 3 Years Chill the Housing Market (Oct. 9, New York Times):

On Thursday, the mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac reported that the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage had risen to 7.4 percent, up from 7.28 percent last week and the highest since November 2023. Last year at this time, the rate was 6.3 percent.

Sales of existing homes dropped 1.2 percent in August from the year before, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Nvidia, Oracle, CoreWeave and other AI stocks sink on OpenAI revenue report (Oct. 8, CNBC):

OpenAI told investors that it hit roughly $50 billion in annualized revenue at the end of September, CNBC confirmed, lower than the the $68 billion figure widely reported late last month.

Shares of Nvidia, Oracle, CoreWeave and other artificial intelligence names sank lower on Thursday after the market learned more details about OpenAI’s revenue.

Nvidia Director Tops AI Billionaires on Insider Stock Sales (Oct. 7, Bloomberg):

Other AI-linked billionaires on the top 10 list included Arista Networks Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jayshree Ullal and Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, according to the Washington Service, which tracks insider buying and selling.

The three have a combined net worth of $302 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Oil prices jump as Iran steps up tanker attacks, hurricane threatens U.S. Gulf production (Oct. 7, CNBC):

At least nine tankers have come under attack in and around Hormuz over the past week, jeopardizing the recent recovery in oil flows through the strait.

Hurricane Isaias is churning through the eastern Gulf of Mexico toward the coasts of Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida panhandle. Oil companies have shut in about 500,000 bpd or about 25% of offshore production in the Gulf in response.

Oil Shipping Costs Reach Dizzying New Highs on Hormuz Snarls (Oct. 7, Bloomberg):

It now costs $77 million to hire a very large crude carrier to move US oil to Asia, according to data from the Baltic Exchange in London on Wednesday. The average in 2025 was $9.2 million.

While the region’s flows have been rebounding in recent weeks, the trade is far more complicated than it was before the Iran war, adding to delivery times and effectively slashing fleet supply.

Trade deficit hits $105.6 billion, widest since just before Trump tariffs enacted last year (Oct. 6, CNBC):

The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in August amid an influx of goods related to the artificial intelligence buildout and the vagaries of import tariffs, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

Though the monthly total was up, the year-to-date deficit of $138.2 billion was off nearly 20% from the same period a year ago.

10-year Treasury yield rises to fresh 2002 high to start the week (Oct. 5, CNBC):

U.S. Treasury yields rebounded on Monday following their sharp sell-off last week as investors awaited the release of new economic data and notes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting.

On the economic data front, the Institute for Supply Management’s services activity report is due Monday, while investors will be looking ahead to the minutes from the central bank’s September meeting on Wednesday.

 
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Money in a Minute for the Week Ending Oct. 2, 2026

Stacy Johnson CPA

Best-Selling Author, Emmy Recipient, Personal Finance Expert Since 1981

Published

Advertising Disclosure

Freeman / Money Talks News

Every weekend, I recap “news you can use” from the week — a handful of quotes from major (and often expensive) financial news sources — so you can stay up to date on the news that affects your money without spending a dime and in less than a minute.

Here’s an overview of what happened this week.

US Job Growth Falls Short of Forecasts as Firms Remain Cautious (Oct. 2, Bloomberg):

Nonfarm payrolls increased 29,000 last month, missing all estimates, and the unemployment rate rose to 4.2%, partly reflecting a growing workforce.

The jobs report suggests the Federal Reserve may not raise interest rates in October, with some economists saying the data should be the “nail in the coffin” for a rate hike this month.

U.S. inflation rises and keeps pressure on Fed (Sept. 30, MarketWatch):

In August, the so-called PCE index rose 0.3%, the government said Wednesday. That matched the 0.3% forecast of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. The yearly rate of inflation was unchanged at 3.4%, revised figures showed.

“While inflation is slightly cooler than previously thought, it remains well above the Fed’s 2% target, and hence we still expect the Fed to deliver another rate hike in their upcoming October meeting,” CIBC economist Helen Lao said in a note to clients.

US Mortgage Rates Increase to an Almost Three-Year High of 7.3% (Sept. 30, Bloomberg):

US mortgage rates climbed for a sixth straight week to an almost three-year high, thwarting would-be homebuyers.

Higher home-financing costs are spelling more difficulty for an already troubled housing market. The MBA purchase index, which measures loan applications, fell 4.3% to the lowest level since April 2025.

US Consumer Spending Jumps by Most in a Year Despite High Prices (Sept. 30, Bloomberg):

Inflation-adjusted personal spending climbed 0.6% in August from a month earlier, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data released on Wednesday. That was the biggest monthly jump since March 2025.

With the help of a stable job market and a growing stock market, consumers ramped up their spending for merchandise last month, pushing through high gasoline prices and rising costs across the economy.

US economy grew 2.2% in the second quarter, govt says, upgrading previous estimate (Sept. 30, ABC News):

Growth in gross domestic product — the nation’s output of a goods and services — decelerated from a 2.5% pace from January through March, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. The second-quarter growth number was an improvement on the department’s previous estimate of 1.5%.

Consumer spending — which accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity — increased at a healthy 3.8% annual pace, up from 0.7% in the January-March period.

Middle East Oil Exports Rebound as Iran’s Chokehold on Hormuz Breaks Down (Sept. 29, Wall Street Journal):

Middle Eastern crude exports rebounded this month to around their highest level since the war began in February, oil data trackers say. Shipments via Hormuz and bypass routes were delivering just under 80% of their prewar regional flows as of last week, according to tracker Kpler.

With its own oil income dwindling and its neighbors finding workarounds, Iran might see renewed attacks as its best remaining means of applying pressure, even at the risk of American retaliation.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Fell in September Amid Elevated Oil Prices, Inflation Worries, Conference Board Says (Sept. 29, Wall Street Journal):

The research group said its consumer confidence index fell by 6.7 points to 81.9 in September from 88.6 in August. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected a higher reading of 89.

“References to prices, the high cost of goods and services, and oil and gas prices in particular, rose to new heights, reflecting September’s surge in fuel costs,” said Dana M. Peterson, chief economist, The Conference Board.

IRS Threatens Crackdown on Array of Wall Street Tax Dodges (Sept. 28, Bloomberg):

The notice detailed a list of tax trades similar to those deemed “potentially abusive” and “too good to be true” by Treasury officials at an industry seminar in July. These include hedge-fund strategies that use swaps and currency derivatives to generate ordinary losses that can offset income tax — transactions which are at the heart of products such as AQR Capital Management’s Delphi Plus fund.

The U.S. and China agree to $60 billion in tariff cuts on products like dolls and fireworks. Rare earths remain a sticking point. (Sept. 28, MarketWatch):

For Chinese products that are imported into the U.S., 77 types of goods have been put forward to score lower tariffs, including fireworks, plastic tableware, bed and table linens, certain appliances, inflatable balls for sports and toys such as dolls and puzzles.

The total value of these goods is $30 billion, matching the $30 billion worth of American goods that Beijing is proposing to have lower tariffs on, such as medical equipment and a range of agricultural products.

OpenAI abandons plan to release upcoming model as safety concerns escalate (Sept. 28, CNBC):

Earlier this month, OpenAI released GPT-6 Astra, which the company described as the product of “years of research and big bets.” Altman told CNBC at the time that Astra comes with a “new capability level” and would lead to “a boom of entrepreneurship, of creativity, of economic growth, of scientific discovery.”

 
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