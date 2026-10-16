Money in a Minute for the Week Ending Oct. 16, 2026

Every weekend, I recap “news you can use” from the week — a handful of quotes from major (and often expensive) financial news sources — so you can stay up to date on the news that affects your money without spending a dime and in less than a minute.
Here’s an overview of what happened this week.
More evidence that broad-market index funds remain unbeatable, even in the era of AI stock-picking (Oct. 12, MarketWatch)
For the first six months of this year, according to the company’s recent report, 67% of large-cap domestic equity funds underperformed the S&P 500. That’s almost precisely the average extent of underperformance in each of the past 25 years.
The new report from S&P Dow Jones Indices also puts to rest the argument that AI would lead to a greater percentage of mutual funds beating the market.
Fed officials want to hold off a rate hike this month. Will this week’s inflation data let them? (Oct 12, MarketWatch)
Economists say the Fed wants to skip a rate hike in October partly because the midterm elections take place six days later.
That’s why the September consumer-price index, due out Wednesday, is a big deal. A troubling rise in prices might trigger an increase at the Fed’s meeting on Oct. 27-28. Waning inflation would allow the Fed to hold interest rates steady.
Oil Rises as Middle East Attacks Increase Uncertainty Over Flows (Oct 13, Bloomberg)
Brent has surged more than 70% this year as the US-Iran war roils energy markets. Risks have intensified as Iran-backed Houthis attacked Riyadh’s main airport last week and Saudi-backed forces launched a campaign to reclaim rebel-held territory in Yemen. Tanker strikes in Hormuz have also prompted more supertankers to turn away from the Persian Gulf.
Rising Interest Rates Threaten to Spoil the Party for Big Banks (Oct 13, Wall Street Journal)
Higher borrowing costs can be a mixed blessing for banks. On one hand, they can earn more on the money they lend out to consumers and clients. But they may have to pay up for deposits, and higher rates slow down the economy and lead to unemployment, weighing on all corners of banks’ business.
Consumer prices rose at 3.7% annual rate in September as gas costs skyrocket (Oct 14, CNBC)
Surging energy costs were again the primary culprit in the inflation picture. The energy index jumped 5.2% as tensions continued between the U.S. and Iran in a war launched in late February that shows no signs of ending anytime soon.
Social Security’s COLA will be 3.6% in 2027 as inflation persists (Oct 14, MarketWatch)
The COLA is higher than the average increase of 2.6% seen over the last 20 years. The jump, which will go into effect in January, is also the largest increase since 2023.
Fannie Mae sharply raises mortgage rate forecast for 2027 (Oct 14, CNBC)
It now puts the average rate on the 30-year fixed at 7.4% for the fourth quarter of this year and 7.5% through all of next year. It previously forecast 6.8% for the fourth quarter and 6.7% for all of next year.
What the Fed’s Latest Beige Book Says About Inflation, the Economy, and Jobs (Oct 14, Barron’s)
Wednesday’s Beige Book proved more downbeat when compared with September’s report, especially on economic activity and consumer spending, with signs of increasing inflation pressures. Along with the latest hotter inflation data, it seemed to further strengthen the case for an October rate increase.
Wholesale prices jumped 6.3% annually in September, biggest gain since 2022 (Oct 15, CNBC)
The measure of underlying inflation pressures climbed 1.3% in September and 6.3% on an annual basis, marking its largest 12-month advance since late 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Economists polled by Dow Jones forecasted an advance of 0.6% on the month and 5.5% annually.
Warsh Boosts Market Expectations of Fed Rate Hold in October (Oct 16, Bloomberg)
Investors pared their bets for a rate hike at the central bank’s Oct. 27-28 policy gathering. The odds, which were hovering around 27% before Warsh spoke, dropped below 15% following his remarks. Stocks extended gains and the dollar edged lower.
“Alongside other recent comments from FOMC participants, Warsh’s comments indicate that the FOMC is set to pause in October,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in a note, adding that they expect a final hike in December.
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