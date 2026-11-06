Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman Says 23-Hour Trading Starts Dec. 6. What It Means for Your Retirement Money

Beginning the evening of Sunday, Dec. 6, stocks are scheduled to trade on Nasdaq for 23 hours a day, five days a week, pending final regulatory and technical sign-offs.
Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman told analysts on an Oct. 22 call that “we remain on track to launch 23/5 trading on the Nasdaq stock market on December 6, 2026.”
The new night session runs from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Eastern time, Sunday through Thursday nights, with a one-hour pause from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weeknights. NYSE Arca, a sister exchange of the New York Stock Exchange, is aiming for the same launch date, and listed companies cannot opt out of having their shares trade during the new hours.
A stock market that rarely closes sounds like more control over your money. For people saving for retirement, the evidence points the other way.
What changes, and what stays the same
Individual investors will not plug into the night session directly. Only brokerage firms that are exchange members can trade there, so access depends on whether your broker offers it and on what terms.
Many 401(k) plans are built on mutual funds, and those generally calculate their price at least once every business day, typically after the major exchanges close, according to the SEC.
A scary headline at midnight will not let you sell a target-date fund at a midnight price. Brokerage accounts and IRAs holding individual stocks or exchange-traded funds are where the new hours matter.
One quirk deserves attention: Trades made between 9 p.m. and midnight carry the next calendar day’s trade date. That can matter for anyone timing a sale for tax purposes late in December.
The price at 2 a.m. may not be a fair one
The SEC has long cautioned that trading outside regular hours carries its own set of risks. With fewer buyers and sellers, price competition is lower, and the gap between what buyers are willing to pay and what sellers will accept can widen.
Prices can swing harder on thin volume, and an overnight price may look nothing like the next morning’s open.
Many brokers accept only limit orders outside regular hours, which means an order may not fill at all if the market moves away from it. The SEC also notes that many after-hours traders are professionals with more information than the typical individual investor.
More hours, more chances to trade too much
The larger risk may be behavioral. A study of 66,465 households at a discount brokerage from 1991 to 1996 found that those who traded most earned 11.4% a year, while the market returned 17.9%.
The authors, Brad Barber and Terrance Odean, pointed to overconfidence as a likely culprit and summed up their findings bluntly: “Our central message is that trading is hazardous to your wealth.”
That research predates phone apps and push notifications. Longer hours widen the window in which a worrying headline can turn into a sale. The cost of a trading habit can also land at the worst time, in the years around retirement, when a loss locked in by selling is hardest to recover.
Anyone who would rather work from a written plan than react to after-hours swings may benefit from an outside view.
If you have $100,000 or more invested, SmartAsset can match you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors who are required to act in your best interest. The service is free, carries no obligation, and nearly all of the advisors offer a free first appointment.
The questionnaire takes about 10 minutes and asks for a phone number near the end, and you control whether and when you respond to anyone.
Set your rules before the lights stay on
Before Dec. 6, find out whether your brokerage will offer overnight trading, which securities and order types it will allow, and whether you can switch the feature off. If you do trade at night, stick with limit orders and set the price you are willing to accept in advance.
For retirement money, decide what you own and why during daylight; write it down and leave the 2 a.m. session to the professionals the SEC warned about.
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