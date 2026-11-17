The phone rings. A stern voice says you owe money, that lawyers are involved and it’d be smart to settle today.
Here’s what that caller is counting on: that you don’t know the rules. Because the rules are mostly on your side.
And plenty of people are getting those calls.
About 24% of people with a credit record now have a debt in collections, according to an Urban Institute analysis reported by CBS News. That’s up roughly a point from just under 23% in 2025. The median amount owed is $2,913.
For a lot of people, that’s not a reckless spending spree. It’s a car repair, a hospital bill and a couple of missed card payments.
I’ve been reporting on companies versus customers for more than 35 years, and collections is where the deck is stacked hardest — against people who don’t know the law. So let’s fix that. Here are six ways to fight back.
1. Make them prove it with a validation notice
A legitimate debt collector has to send you specific information about the debt, either in its first contact or within five days of it, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
That notice must say it’s from a debt collector and name the creditor you supposedly owe. It also has to list the account number, if there is one, and the current balance.
The best part: It has to break that balance down into interest, fees, payments and credits. So if a $900 bill has somehow become $1,600, you’ll see exactly where the extra $700 came from.
The notice also has to tell you when your 30-day dispute window closes. Dispute in writing within that window, and the collector must stop pursuing the disputed amount until it responds.
In fact, the CFPB says a collector can’t contact you to collect until it sends you verification. The agency even offers sample letters.
2. Make sure the collector is real
In late 2026, a federal court in California issued a temporary restraining order freezing the assets of a collection outfit the Federal Trade Commission accuses of running a phantom debt scheme.
According to the FTC’s complaint, the companies, including McDonnell & Associates LLC, also known as First Capital Group, posed as a law firm or as being tied to attorneys.
The FTC alleges they left misleading voicemails and threatened lawsuits, wage garnishment, property liens and calls to employers and relatives — often over debts people didn’t owe.
The FTC says consumers paid them more than $20 million. The case is ongoing.
Know the law. Collectors can’t pretend to be attorneys or threaten legal action that isn’t true. And in most cases, garnishing your wages requires the collector to sue you and win a court order first. A scary voicemail isn’t a court order.
The FTC says red flags of a fake collector include an unfamiliar debt, a caller who won’t give you a mailing address or callback number, and threats of arrest.
Here’s what I’d do: Never pay on the strength of a phone call. Get the validation notice. Then look up the original creditor’s number on your own — not the one the caller gave you — and ask whether the debt is real and who owns it.
3. Shut down the phone calls — in writing
Collectors can’t call you as often as they like. Under federal debt collection rules, a collector is presumed to be breaking the law if it calls about a particular debt more than seven times in seven days, or calls again within seven days after actually talking to you about it.
They also generally can’t contact you before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m., and they can’t post about your debt on your social media.
Want the calls to stop entirely? You have that right. The FTC suggests mailing a letter asking the company to stop contacting you, keeping a copy and paying for certified mail with a return receipt so you can prove they got it.
One warning: Silence isn’t forgiveness. After your letter, a collector can still reach out to warn you it intends to do something concrete, like sue. And if you really owe the money, the CFPB says a stop request doesn’t block other legal ways to collect it.
Quick gut-check — if your money advice is coming from random online influencers, you’re playing a dangerous game. I’ve been a CPA since 1981 and writing about money since before the internet existed. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and get expert advice that’s been tested by time.
4. Know the difference between two clocks
Old debt runs on two separate clocks, and collectors love it when people mix them up.
The first is the statute of limitations, the deadline to sue you. It’s set by state law and usually starts ticking when you miss a payment. Once a debt is past that deadline — “time-barred” — the FTC says it’s illegal for a collector to sue you over it.
But here’s the trap. In some states, a payment of any size — or even a promise to pay — can bring an expired debt back to life. A friendly “send $25 to show good faith” could hand the collector back its right to take you to court.
The second clock is your credit report. Most negative information can stay there for seven years, according to the FTC, regardless of what your state’s lawsuit deadline is.
So before you pay a dime on an old account, find out your state’s limit.
5. Check whether medical debt even belongs on your report
Medical bills follow different rules — and those rules have been shifting.
The CFPB finalized a Biden-era rule that would have pulled medical debt off credit reports. In 2025, a federal judge in Texas threw it out.
That doesn’t mean anything goes. The three big credit bureaus, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, say paid medical collections don’t appear on reports, collections that started under $500 were removed, and unpaid medical bills get a one-year wait before showing up.
On top of that, 15 states have passed laws meant to keep doctors and hospitals from sending medical debt to the credit bureaus, according to CBS — though the CFPB has argued federal law overrides them, the AP reported in October 2025.
If a medical collection shows up on your report anyway, it’s worth disputing.
6. Negotiate on paper, then check your credit reports
If the debt is real and you owe it, you’ve still got options. Collectors negotiate, and the CFPB even explains how to propose a settlement or payment plan.
The rule I’d never break: The CFPB says to get the deal and the collector’s promises in writing before you send a cent.
Make sure it spells out the payoff amount and any promise about how it’ll be reported. A phone promise is worth nothing.
The CFPB also warns against companies that charge up front to settle your debts, and says nonprofit credit counselors can help you set a budget and work out terms with collectors. If you’re juggling several balances, you can compare options for getting out of card debt.
Then look at your credit reports. You can pull your report from each of the three bureaus free every week at AnnualCreditReport.com, the FTC says. If you spot a mistake, dispute it with every bureau that has it wrong.
Be skeptical of anyone who promises more. The FTC says no credit repair company can legally scrub information that’s accurate and current, and it’s warning about influencers telling people to make up identity theft claims so real debts vanish. Don’t.
If you’d like help disputing genuine errors, here’s where to look into credit restoration.
Bottom line
Debt collection is a business, and it works best on people who pay first and ask questions later. Flip that order.
Demand the validation notice, dispute within 30 days, and get every deal in writing. And never let a voicemail rush you into paying.
If a collector threatens you, lies to you or won’t stop calling, report it to your state attorney general, the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or the CFPB. If you’re being sued, don’t ignore it. Talk to a lawyer or your local legal aid office.
And if the calls are about a parent who died, read which bills an estate doesn’t have to pay before you agree to anything.
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