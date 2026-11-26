In 2021, you couldn’t escape NFTs. A digital collage sold at Christie’s for nearly $70 million. Celebrities compared their cartoon apes on late-night TV. Regular folks paid real money for pictures anyone could copy with a right-click.
I always thought NFTs, non-fungible tokens, were lunacy. Now the scoreboard is in.
A 2023 analysis by dappGambl, reported by Business Insider, found that 69,795 of the 73,257 NFT collections it looked at had a market value of zero. That’s about 95%. The study estimated nearly 23 million people were holding them.
So who made money? From what I’ve seen, mostly the people on the selling end. The buyers paid for the party. I call that a tax on FOMO — fear of missing out.
I’ve been investing for 45 years, including 10 working on Wall Street, and I can promise you NFTs won’t be the last craze. Here are five signs the next one is coming for your wallet.
1. It doesn’t produce anything
Real investments produce something. Profitable companies earn money, and many pay dividends. Bonds pay interest. A rental house pays rent.
An NFT pays you nothing. It’s basically a receipt, recorded on a blockchain, saying you own a particular digital file.
As a CPA, I can put a value on a business by looking at what it earns. Try that with a cartoon ape. There’s nothing to measure, so the price comes down to one thing: what the next buyer will pay. Hold that thought, because it’s sign No. 3.
2. Famous people are pitching it
When celebrities talk up an investment, ask who’s paying them.
In 2022, NFT buyers sued Yuga Labs, the company behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club, along with celebrity promoters including Madonna, Paris Hilton and Justin Bieber. According to Bloomberg, the buyers claimed the stars hid the fact that they’d been paid to promote the apes.
Yuga Labs said the claims were without merit.
A federal judge dismissed the case in 2025. The reason matters, and I’ll get to it in No. 4.
Then there’s President Donald Trump. In December 2022, he launched $99 digital trading cards with cartoon drawings of himself in heroic poses and outfits. A company called NFT INT LLC sold them, paying to use his name and likeness. The series of 45,000 sold out within 24 hours.
His 2022 financial disclosure showed between $100,001 and $1 million in NFT income. His June 2025 disclosure listed $1,157,490 in NFT licensing and royalties.
Notice who gets paid no matter what happens to the price: the person whose name is on the label. It’s the same reason bad money advice gets more views than good advice — the incentives point toward selling, not toward your bottom line.
3. The only reason to buy is that someone will pay more later
There’s a name for this: the greater-fool theory. You overpay, betting a bigger fool will come along and take it off your hands. It works right up until the fools run out.
In March 2021, a crypto entrepreneur paid $2.9 million for an NFT of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet. In April 2022, he listed it for $48 million. The highest bid was $280.
The tweet didn’t change. The words didn’t change. The only thing that changed was how many people believed somebody else would pay more.
Quick heads-up — companies spend billions figuring out how to separate you from your money. I’ve spent my career exposing those tricks. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and keep more of what you earn. 10 seconds, no spam, ever.
4. The fine print says it’s not an investment
Back to that Bored Ape lawsuit. The judge dismissed it because the NFTs didn’t qualify as securities under federal law, Bloomberg Law reported. In plain English, the protections that come with stocks didn’t apply.
That matters. Stocks and bonds come with rules: required disclosures, audited financial statements and regulators watching. NFTs came with none of that. When things go wrong, buyers have far fewer places to turn.
Sometimes the seller tells you up front. In December 2023, as a new batch of Trump cards went on sale, the cards’ official account posted that they were meant as collectibles for personal enjoyment, not as investments, crypto news site Decrypt reported.
When the seller says it’s not an investment, believe them.
5. Getting in is easy; getting out isn’t
Buying an NFT took a few clicks. Selling one took a buyer, and buyers disappear fast.
Trump’s first cards hit their peak trading day on Dec. 17, 2022, with more than $3.5 million in sales, according to Decrypt. Less than two weeks later, daily sales were down 98%. The cheapest card listed for sale fell from about $990 to about $180.
To be fair, anyone who got in at the original $99 was still ahead at that point. But someone who paid the peak price was down more than 80% in under two weeks.
The whole market went the same way. Crypto data firm DappRadar says NFT trading volume fell to $823 million in the second quarter of 2025, down from $4 billion a year earlier.
Compare that with a stock in a big company, which you can usually sell in seconds at the going market price.
How to spot the next one
The next craze won’t be called NFTs. It’ll have a new name, new celebrities and a new story about why this time is different. Run it through five questions:
- Does it produce earnings, interest or rent?
- Who’s promoting it, and are they getting paid?
- Would I buy it if I could never sell it to someone else?
- Does it come with the protections of a stock or bond?
- If I need my money back next month, who’s buying?
If the answers make you squirm, keep your money. That goes for anything hot, not just crypto.
I’ve written about how to avoid getting burned by an AI bubble, and about why I own a little crypto despite everything in “3 Reasons I Hate Crypto — and 3 Reasons I Own It Anyway.”
Here’s what I’ve learned in 45 years: Boring wins. An index fund that owns hundreds of companies, most of them profitable, doesn’t have celebrity spokesmen or a Christie’s auction. It just owns businesses that earn real money.
That’s not exciting. It’s not supposed to be.
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