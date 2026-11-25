Money Talks News may earn commission or revenue through links in the content below. Our editorial team independently selects all products. Compensation does not influence our recommendations.
A private room in a nursing home now costs a median of $355 a day. That’s $129,575 a year, according to CareScout’s latest national Cost of Care Survey (1).
Assisted living runs a median of $6,200 a month. A non-medical caregiver at home costs $35 an hour, or $80,080 a year at 44 hours a week (1).
And Medicare won’t pay for long-term care, whether it’s in a nursing home or in the community (2). It covers only up to 100 days of skilled care after a qualifying hospital stay (3). That leaves the day-to-day help with bathing, dressing and eating on you.
The odds you’ll need that help are high. Someone turning 65 today has almost a 70% chance of needing some type of long-term care, and 20% will need it for longer than five years (4).
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and here’s what I see families miss: the tax code quietly helps pay for some of this bill.
Here are five ways to plan for it.
1. Look at long-term care insurance, or a hybrid policy
The most direct way to cover the bill is insurance built for it.
Long-term care insurance helps fill that gap, covering services like home care, assisted living, and help with daily tasks. Rates are typically lowest if you buy in your 50s or early 60s, couples often qualify for discounts, and premiums may even be tax-deductible.
See a list of the best LTC insurance companies — takes 2 minutes.
Here’s the tax part. For 2027, the IRS lets you count up to $5,030 of premiums as a medical expense if you’re 61 to 70, and up to $6,290 if you’re over 70 (5). The limit is per person, so a married couple can each count their own (6).
Worried about paying for care you never use? Look at a hybrid: life insurance with a long-term care benefit. Money you use for care reduces what your heirs get. Use $60,000 of a $100,000 policy, and your beneficiary gets $40,000 (7). Just know a stand-alone policy could cost much less for the same care coverage (7).
2. Use a health savings account as a care fund
If you’re still working and have a health savings account (HSA), a tax-free account that goes with a high-deductible health plan, keep feeding it.
For 2026, you can put in up to $4,400 with self-only coverage or $8,750 with family coverage, plus $1,000 more if you’re 55 or older (8). Once you enroll in Medicare, you can’t add more (8).
But you can keep spending what’s there, tax-free, on qualified medical expenses for you or your spouse. That includes long-term care insurance premiums, within the age limits above (8).
One thing before we go on: the costliest money mistakes are the ones nobody warns you about until it’s too late. Medicare penalties, tax traps, fees hiding in plain sight. My free newsletter flags them before they cost you. Get the free Money Talks Newsletter. It takes 10 seconds.
3. Make your home safer, and deduct it
If you’d rather get care at home than move, some of the changes that make that possible can count as medical expenses.
The IRS says improvements made for a disability, like entrance ramps, wider doorways and grab bars, usually don’t raise your home’s value, so the full reasonable cost can count (6). If a project does raise the value, only the cost above that increase counts (6).
The care itself can count, too, once a licensed health care practitioner certifies the person is chronically ill, for example unable to handle two daily activities like bathing or dressing without substantial help for at least 90 days, and the care follows a plan of care (6).
The catch: you deduct only medical costs above 7.5% of your adjusted gross income, and only if you itemize instead of taking the standard deduction (6).
Let’s say you’re 74, your adjusted gross income is $90,000, and in 2027 you pay $4,500 for long-term care insurance plus $5,500 in other medical bills. The first $6,750 doesn’t count. If you itemize, you can deduct the other $3,250.
4. Put family care in writing
If a daughter or son is stepping in to help and you want to pay them, that’s fine. Just do it on paper.
AARP recommends a signed and dated contract listing the pay and specific duties. Without one, Medicaid may treat those payments as gifts, which can delay a parent’s nursing home coverage later (9).
Two more things to know: a paid family caregiver is often treated as an employee, so the pay is taxable income, and the parent may have to file paperwork and pay employer taxes (9).
5. Plan for Medicaid with an elder law attorney
Medicaid, the joint federal-state program for people with low income and assets, steps in only after your own money runs low. Over 60% of nursing home residents had Medicaid as their main payer as of July 2024 (3).
To qualify, most states let you keep only about $2,000 in countable assets, or about $3,000 for a married couple living together (10). That’s what “spending down” means.
Medicaid also looks back 60 months before you apply at anything you gave away for less than it’s worth. Those gifts can delay when Medicaid starts paying (11).
There are legal ways to protect a spouse and some assets, and in states that offer them, a “Partnership” long-term care policy can let you keep assets equal to what the policy paid out and still qualify (7). The rules vary by state, which is why this is a job for an elder law attorney, ideally years before you need care.
For the money side, like how much to insure versus pay for yourself, get help. That’s one place a fiduciary advisor earns their keep.
If you’ve got substantial savings, SmartAsset offers a free matching service that pairs you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors, all legally required to put your interests first.
They can help with tax savings, investment advice, Social Security strategies, and planning gaps you’d never see alone.
To use SmartAsset, you’ll simply fill out a 5-10 minute questionnaire. You’ll be asked for a phone number near the end. Provide it, but you control whether and when you respond.
SmartAsset provides the match, not the advice, and it’s built for people with $100,000 or more in investments.
Get matched with a fiduciary advisor free.
My take
Nobody likes to think about needing help getting dressed. But at those prices, ignoring it is the most expensive choice you can make.
You don’t need all five. Pick the one that fits where you are: insurance in your 50s or early 60s, an HSA while you’re working, a contract if family is helping, an attorney if savings are running low.
The tax breaks won’t cover the whole bill. But they’re money you’re entitled to. Don’t leave them on the table.
Sources: 1. CareScout 2025 Cost of Care Survey; 2. Medicare.gov; 3. KFF; 4. Administration for Community Living; 5. IRS Rev. Proc. 2026-35; 6. IRS Publication 502; 7. NAIC Shopper’s Guide to Long-Term Care Insurance; 8. IRS Publication 969; 9. AARP; 10. Administration for Community Living, Medicaid Eligibility; 11. CMS
Add a Comment