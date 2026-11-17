Adult children tend to give their parents more credit than the parents give themselves. In a Lincoln Financial survey of 1,026 adults, 55% of adult children said they believed their parents had plans for affording long-term health care. Only 38% of older parents said they did.
The same research, released Nov. 9, found 80% of families have not had in-depth discussions about age-related health care costs.
The holidays put many of those families around one table. These six questions can open the conversation without turning dinner into a deposition.
1. If you needed care, how would you want to get it?
Start with preferences, not money. Where care happens drives the bill. Lincoln puts the national monthly averages at $7,440 for home care, $5,463 for a one-bedroom in assisted living and $9,480 for a private room in a nursing home.
The odds of needing some of it are high. Someone turning 65 has almost a 70% chance of needing long-term care services, according to the federal Administration for Community Living. Women need care for 3.7 years on average and men for 2.2.
Most people also guess low on the price, with Americans estimating a year in a nursing home at about half of what it actually costs.
2. What is the plan to pay for it?
Medicare is unlikely to be the answer. “Medicare doesn’t pay for long-term care,” according to Medicare.gov, which notes that most long-term care is nonmedical help with everyday tasks like bathing and dressing.
That leaves some mix of savings, long-term care insurance, home equity and, after assets are largely spent, Medicaid, whose rules vary by state.
If your parents have substantial savings but no clear plan for how care would be paid, a financial advisor who focuses on retirement can help map the options. WiserAdvisor connects people with advisors from a nationwide network focused on retirement and wealth management, with hand-picked matches within 24 hours.
3. Is there life insurance, and where is the policy?
The same overconfidence shows up here. In the Lincoln survey, 60% of adult children believed their parents had a life insurance policy, while 44% of older parents reported having one.
Ask whether a policy exists, who the beneficiaries are and where the paperwork is kept. A policy nobody can find can go unclaimed for years.
The free National Association of Insurance Commissioners Life Insurance Policy Locator has matched beneficiaries with more than $16 billion in lost and unclaimed benefits since 2016, but it only works after a death and can take 90 business days or more.
4. Who makes decisions if you cannot?
A durable power of attorney for finances and a health care proxy, along with a living will, decide who can pay bills, talk to doctors and make medical choices if a parent cannot. Without them, a family may need a court to appoint someone, which costs time and money at the worst possible moment.
Ask whether the documents exist, who is named and whether that person knows. If they are missing, putting those wishes in writing is the next step.
5. Who would provide the care?
Lincoln points to Census Bureau projections showing the population 80 and older nearly doubling by 2045, alongside fewer married households and fewer households with children. That means fewer people to share the work.
Family caregiving is not free, either. Family caregivers spend an average of $11,508 a year of their own money. Talk through who lives close, who has flexible work and whether any family member would be paid.
When care starts to fall apart, a geriatric care manager can coordinate it, though Medicare will not pay for one.
6. Is anyone counting on an inheritance?
This one is awkward, so it often goes unasked.
A September survey from life insurance technology company Ethos found 58% of adult children base long-term plans on an inheritance they have never confirmed, while 84% of parents said they would spend their savings on their own retirement or care before protecting an inheritance.
A few years of care at $9,480 a month can consume a sizable estate. Better for everyone to know that early on rather than to find out from a bank statement later.
Start with the easiest question
No family needs to settle all six over one meal. The first question, about how a parent would want to be cared for, is the gentlest, and the answer tends to lead to the rest.
“Having these conversations early can help families feel more informed and prepared,” said Jared Nepa of Lincoln Financial.
Early, in this case, means before a fall or a diagnosis forces the decisions on a timeline nobody chose.
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