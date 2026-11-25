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Microsoft offered voluntary buyouts in late October to about 60,000 employees, more than a quarter of its workforce, and they have until the first week of December to decide (1). CBS News parent Skydance has made buyout offers too (2).
If you’re 55 or older and holding one of these offers, or a layoff notice, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger’s Jill on Money site has a warning worth heeding.
Its Oct. 28 post said: “don’t be so quick to roll over the 401(k) into an IRA, because it does not apply to IRAs” (2).
The “it” is the Rule of 55, a little-known tax break that can spare you an extra 10% tax on early withdrawals (3).
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and here’s the thing about a buyout: the order of your moves can matter as much as the size of the check.
Here’s what to do first, and why.
1. Leave your 401(k) where it is, for now
The Rule of 55 lets you take money from your 401(k) without the early-withdrawal penalty if you leave your job during or after the calendar year you turn 55 (4). Some public safety workers qualify at 50 (3).
The catch: it covers only the 401(k) at the employer you’re leaving (2). Once that money moves to an IRA, you’re generally back to waiting until 59½ to skip the penalty (4).
Penalty-free isn’t tax-free. You still owe regular income tax on what you take from a traditional 401(k) (2). And when the plan pays the money to you, it generally withholds 20% for federal income tax (5).
Let’s say you’re 57 and need $40,000 to get through the year. Take it from your old 401(k), and $8,000 is held back toward your income tax. Roll the account into an IRA first and take the same amount, and you could owe another $4,000.
Your withdrawals also touch your health insurance costs and your Social Security timing, so these choices need to be made together.
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2. Plan for the tax bill on your severance
Microsoft’s U.S. package includes at least eight weeks of pay, plus health care and continued stock vesting (1). Whatever your company offers, the IRS treats severance as wages, subject to Social Security and Medicare taxes and federal income tax withholding (6).
It’s taxed in the year you receive it (7). A lump sum on top of a full year’s salary can push part of your income into a higher bracket, and what’s withheld may fall short. The IRS says to make sure enough is withheld or make estimated payments (7).
If your last day lands near year-end, Schlesinger’s site suggests asking if some of that money can be paid in January instead (2). That spreads the income over two tax years.
If you collect unemployment benefits, those are taxable too. You can have 10% held back for federal income tax by filing Form W-4V (7).
If you’re 55 or older, this part’s for you. Social Security, Medicare, taxes and your nest egg get more complicated every year, and the rules keep changing. I track the changes so you don’t have to. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and get what matters, in plain English. It takes 10 seconds.
3. Bridge your health coverage to Medicare
Medicare starts at 65. Leave work at 55, and that’s a decade of health insurance you’ll arrange yourself.
Your first option is COBRA, which lets you keep your old employer’s plan, generally for up to 18 months after you leave (8). You’ll typically pay the full premium, because your old employer no longer chips in (9). Some buyout packages help cover it; many don’t (2).
Your second option is a plan from the Affordable Care Act marketplace at HealthCare.gov. You have 60 days after losing job-based coverage to enroll, and depending on your income, you may qualify for savings that make it cheaper than COBRA (9).
Here’s where the pieces connect. Marketplace help is figured on the household income you expect in the year you’re covered, and most 401(k) withdrawals count toward it (10). How much you pull under the Rule of 55 can change what you pay for insurance.
If you start on COBRA and want to switch, do it during the marketplace’s annual open enrollment. Dropping COBRA on your own doesn’t open a special window to enroll (9).
And when 65 arrives, being on COBRA won’t buy you extra time to enroll in Medicare. Sign up for Part B at 65; waiting until COBRA runs out can leave you with a Part B late penalty added to your premium every month (11).
4. Don’t let a layoff rush your Social Security claim
Losing a paycheck makes early Social Security tempting. You can start benefits as early as 62, but if you were born in 1960 or later, full retirement age is 67, and claiming at 62 cuts your benefit by 30% (12). A $1,000 check becomes $700.
Wait past 67, up to 70, and the check grows (12).
That’s why the Rule of 55 can make such a useful bridge. Living on 401(k) withdrawals for a few years can let you hold off on Social Security and collect a bigger monthly check.
My take
A buyout can be a gift or a trap. Before you sign, roll over or claim anything, run the numbers on all four moves above.
Sources: 1. Fortune; 2. Jill on Money; 3. IRS Topic 558; 4. IRS; 5. IRS Publication 575; 6. IRS Publication 15; 7. IRS Publication 4128; 8. U.S. Department of Labor; 9. HealthCare.gov; 10. HealthCare.gov; 11. Medicare.gov; 12. Social Security Administration
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