Over 1.5M Pounds of Meat, Poultry Recalled. See the Affected Products

Over 1.5 million pounds of meat and poultry products are being recalled after they “may have experienced temperature abuse during storage,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.
Kayem Foods, a family-owned craft meat business that sells meat and poultry under multiple brands, recalled 1,584,361 pounds of meat and poultry products, the FSIS said in an Oct. 17 announcement. The recall was initiated after the FSIS investigated the matter after receiving a complaint from a customer who said the products they received were warm when they were delivered.
The recalled products include hot dogs and bacon, as well as other products sold under different brands, and were produced between March 31 and Oct. 7.
No illnesses related to the recall have been reported, but the FSIS is concerned that consumers may still have the products stored at home.
Which Items Are Being Recalled?
Various items are being recalled, including hot dogs, bacon, oven-roasted turkey breasts and more.
Products from the following brands are included in the recall:
- Kayem
- Genoa
- Al Fresco
- Triple M
- McKenzin Country Classics
- Deutschmacher
- Jordan’s
- Essem
- Winnisimmet
The recalled products can be identified by the following establishment numbers, according to the announcement:
- EST. M/P 7839
- EST. P 20935A
- EST. M 9520
You can find the numbers inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Where Were the Products Sold?
The products were distributed to stores and foodservice locations across the U.S., but the announcement does not specify which stores sold the recalled products. The products were also distributed to businesses in Hong Kong.
USA TODAY has contacted Kayem Foods for more information.
What Should You Do if You Bought Them?
The FSIS urges those who purchased the recalled products not to consume them.
Instead, customers should either throw away the products or return them to the location where they were originally purchased.
Anyone with questions regarding the recall can call Kayem Foods Customer Service between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET, Monday to Friday, at 1-800-426-6100 or email the company at [email protected].
Julia Gomez is a Trending reporter for USA TODAY and covers space phenomena, scientific studies and natural disasters. Connect with her on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and TikTok: @juliamariegz, or email her at [email protected].
Reporting by Julia Gomez, USA TODAY / USA TODAY. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.
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