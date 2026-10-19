  30+ years of personal finance
Rich woman holding moneyA Millionaire’s 10 Rules for Getting Rich — Including the 1 Strategy That Works for Everyone
Man checking his bag at the airport21 Items to Cut From Your Budget That You Won’t Even Miss
Older couple at home working on retirement plans, Social Security, filling out forms.7 Retirement Mistakes That Could Cost You Hundreds of Thousands

Overdraft Fees Hit an Estimated $12.4 Billion in 2025. Do Your Part to Shrink That Number.

Kendall Blythe

Over two decades making money matters clear, practical and relatable.

Published

Advertising Disclosure

Panchenko Vladimir / Shutterstock.com

JPMorgan Chase alone collected $1.1 billion in overdraft and insufficient-funds fees in 2025, and Wells Fargo took in $924 million, according to an analysis of bank call reports by the National Consumer Law Center.

Together, the 20 largest consumer banks collected about $4 billion, and the group estimates the industry total for banks and credit unions at $12.4 billion. None of those 20 banks charge insufficient-funds fees, so their figures reflect overdraft revenue only.

The cap that never took effect

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau finalized a rule in December 2024 that gave large institutions three options: cap overdraft fees at $5, cap them at a level justified by their costs, or treat overdraft as credit with added disclosures.

The rule applied to banks and credit unions with $10 billion or more in assets and was set to take effect in October 2025. The bureau said it would save consumers up to $5 billion annually in overdraft fees.

Congress passed a resolution nullifying the rule, S.J.Res. 18, with the Senate voting in March 2025 and the House in April 2025. It became Public Law 119-10.

The National Consumer Law Center reports that some banks have since raised fees. For example, BMO had cut its overdraft fee from $36 to $15 in 2022 and then raised it to $20 in 2026.

Banks need your permission

Federal rules require a bank to get a customer’s permission before charging overdraft fees on ATM withdrawals and one-time debit card purchases. Declining that coverage generally means the bank turns down those purchases instead of triggering a fee.

Checks and automatic payments can still overdraw an account, so a low-balance alert and a linked savings account as a backup add a second layer.

Fee notices are also worth checking. Keeping the right bank papers makes it easier to spot an unauthorized charge, and some banks will refund a fee if a customer asks. The stakes are higher for households stretched thin, since more families are behind on loan payments than in 2022.

A checking account without account fees

For customers who would rather change accounts than manage settings, SoFi offers a combined checking-and-savings account with no account fees.

With eligible direct deposit or $5,000+ in qualifying deposits every 31 days, you can earn 3.30% APY on savings — many times the national average — plus a boost of 0.90% APY for up to six months. (APYs are variable and can change at any time.)

New members who set up qualifying direct deposit may also be eligible for a cash bonus of up to $400, based on the amount deposited. Terms apply — see details.

Check out SoFi today.

Earn up to 4.20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 9/23/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account between 9/3/26 and 12/31/26, then within 60 days of account opening receive an eligible direct deposit OR $5,000 or more in qualifying deposits. You must maintain eligible direct deposit or $5,000 in qualifying deposits every 31 days to keep the Boost, for up to 6 months. Rates variable, subject to change.

Terms apply at sofi.com/banking. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

Whichever route a customer takes, the key number is the one printed in the bank’s fee schedule: what it charges per overdraft, how many it charges per day, and whether it offers a grace period.

 
  Facebook   X   Reddit   LinkedIn

Upgrade to an ad-free experience

As a newsletter subscriber, you're already part of the family. Members enjoy distraction-free reading, PDF downloads, and exclusive perks.

No ads PDF downloads 2 free eBooks Email us questions
$50/year (Best value) $5/month
Learn more about membership benefits