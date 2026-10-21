8 Overlooked Senior Discounts for Saving on Travel, Pets and More

Seniors can generally get discounts on loads of things. Yet most of the ones we hear about tend to be for purchases at restaurants, supermarkets and the movies.
Not that there’s anything wrong with those discounts! But a savvy senior will stretch retirement income by looking for savings across the board.
Here are some money-saving options that don’t get as much attention.
1. Ancestry
Yearning to know more about your family history? AARP members can get 30% off the first year of an All Access or World Explorer subscription to Ancestry.com.
Already have an account with Ancestry? You can still get the discount, but you’ll need to contact Ancestry or cancel and resubscribe using your AARP membership number.
2. Pet insurance
Members of two older-person action groups can get discounts on medical coverage for Fido and Fluffy.
Fetch Pet Insurance offers a 10% discount for AARP members. The insurer covers sick-pet exam fees, all teeth (not just the canines) and breed-specific issues or conditions.
Spot Pet Insurance gives Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) members “up to a 20% discount” on premiums, which translates to 10% off the first pet’s policy and 20% off each additional pet. You can use any licensed veterinarian in the United States or Canada.
Before you buy, think about whether this coverage is right for you.
3. Zipcar
Need a vehicle for just a little while, either in your home city or while traveling? Zipcar can help. The car-sharing service offers reservations by the day or hour in certain metro areas in the United States and Canada.
Your AARP membership gets you $40 off the annual Zipcar membership fee. If you’re a new customer, you’ll also get $40 in driving credit.
4. Great Clips
Want to trim your beauty costs? Great Clips offers discount haircuts for men and women aged 65 or older. That’s just for haircuts; you won’t get a price break on other services or styling products.
Be sure to mention this discount before the cashier rings you up. It’s good any day of the week; however, the website notes that this deal is good “at participating salons,” so call before you go.
5. Floral delivery
Both AARP and AMAC offer discounts to seniors who want to send flowers or gifts to family or friends.
AARP has two special offers: You’ll get 25% to 30% off flowers and certain other items when ordering through FTD or from ProFlowers.
AMAC membership gets you 20% off flowers and gifts when buying from 1-800-Flowers.com.
6. Scenic train rides
You may already know about Amtrak’s 10% senior discount. This time around, we’re talking scenic trains.
You can find discounts on beautiful rides, like the Pacific Surfliner’s dreamy tour of six Southern California counties or the Alaska Railroad’s gorgeous crawl between Anchorage and Fairbanks (and other interesting points in between).
Or it might be a train ride that combines stunning vistas with historic interest, such as the Grand Canyon Railway or the Nevada Northern Railway.
Discounts vary depending on the rail line, but most tend to be around 10% to 15%. Age limits also differ but are typically ages 62 to 65.
7. Airfare
Remember all that traveling you swore you’d do when you retired? The rising cost of airline tickets can make you rethink that wanderlust. However, select senior discounts can still be obtained via three airlines: Delta, United and American.
These aren’t across-the-board or guaranteed price breaks, though. For example, you need to call Delta reservations to get its deal rather than booking online.
Still, even a relatively small discount can make a big difference.
8. State parks
Sure, our country’s national parks are great (and so are the discounts they offer). But have you checked out any state parks lately? You can view gorgeous scenery, learn about our country’s history, go hiking or fishing, or even look for diamonds.
Some state park systems offer deals to those who’ve reached ages 60 to 65. Discounts vary but include day use, campsites, cottages and golfing fees. Depending on the location, you’ll save as much as 50% on entry and/or amenities — and you might even get in for free.
Learn the specifics at “14 State Park Systems That Offer Senior Discounts” and have a great trip.
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