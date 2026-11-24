The interest rates the IRS uses to price pension lump sums climbed through much of 2026. By September 2026, the first of the three rates stood at 5.06%, up from 4.06% a year earlier.
A lump sum is the present value of a lifetime of monthly checks, so when those rates rise, the buyout shrinks. Actuaries at Mercer estimate that a 1-percentage-point difference in rates can change lump-sum values by roughly 10% to 15%.
Many plans also lock in a single month’s rates for an entire year. For anyone weighing a buyout and a retirement date near the turn of the year, that timing deserves a closer look than usual.
1. Find out which month sets your plan’s rates
Federal rules let a plan use one set of rates for a stability period of anywhere from one month to a full year. Those rates come from a lookback month that can fall up to five months before the period starts, so a plan that runs on the calendar year can use rates from any month between August and December.
The choice is written into the plan document. Your summary plan description or the plan’s benefits administrator can tell you which month applies.
If your plan uses an annual period with a late-2026 lookback month, a lump sum paid in 2027 will be priced with rates from late 2026, while one paid in 2026 uses rates from late 2025.
2. Put the two years side by side
The IRS publishes three segment rates each month. The first applies to payments expected within five years, the second to payments five to 20 years out and the third to everything after that.
For November 2025, the three rates were 4.07%, 5.15% and 6.01%. For September 2026, they were 5.06%, 5.99% and 6.72%. Every segment was higher.
Because a younger retiree’s checks stretch further into the future, a rate increase generally cuts deeper into that person’s lump sum.
3. Put a rough dollar figure on the gap
Using Mercer’s range, a lump sum of $400,000 could drop by something like $35,000 to $50,000 if the rates behind it rose a full percentage point. Your plan’s own calculation, which also depends on its mortality assumptions and your age, is the only number that counts.
Ask the administrator whether it can run your estimate both ways once the next year’s rates are set, and when that will be.
4. Price what the monthly check is worth
The monthly pension amount comes from the plan’s benefit formula, so rising rates leave it untouched. So if rates push the lump sum lower in 2027, the monthly pension you’d be giving up in exchange stays the same.
That income also carries a backstop. If a private employer’s plan fails, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation insures benefits up to set limits. For plans ending in 2027, the maximum guarantee for a 65-year-old taking a straight-life annuity is $8,113.64 a month.
Taking the cash shifts the job of making the money last onto you. That makes the lump sum one of the retirement choices that cannot be undone, whatever rates happen to be doing.
If you take the cash but still want part of it to arrive as a steady check, an annuity is one way to rebuild that. Annuities through Ethos can turn part of your savings into predictable income, with payouts that start right away or later. Annuities carry fees and surrender charges and aren’t right for everyone, so compare the terms with the pension you’d be giving up.
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5. Leave time for your spouse’s signature
For a married worker, a lump sum usually means giving up the joint-and-survivor pension the law makes the default. Your spouse must agree in writing, and the plan must require a notary or plan representative to witness the spouse’s consent. That consent generally has to come within 180 days before payments begin.
A rushed year-end decision can squeeze that process. It can also skip a conversation worth having, since a pension choice that ignores the survivor can leave a widow or widower with far less income.
6. Move the money without a 20% haircut
A lump sum paid directly to you is subject to mandatory withholding of generally 20%, even if you plan to put it in an IRA. You then have 60 days to finish the rollover, and you must make up any amount withheld from other money to keep the whole sum tax-deferred.
A direct rollover, in which the plan sends the money straight to an IRA or another retirement plan, avoids that withholding entirely.
A retirement date with a price tag
For someone already planning to leave work around the turn of the year, a few weeks could change the size of the check. For someone who would not otherwise retire yet, chasing a better rate could mean giving up a year of salary and further pension accruals. Both situations call for running the numbers before the forms go in.
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