Pringles Scouts Die-Hard Fan to Win Can-Shaped Urn for Remains

Do you love Pringles enough to have your remains be buried in a can?
This Halloween, Pringles launched its Once You Drop campaign, a contest in which Pringles fans are encouraged to sign a “will and taste-ament” in order for the chance to win a metal urn that resembles a Pringles can and more than $28,000 cash − enough to purchase an “afterlifetime” amount of Pringles.
The contest is inspired by Frederic J. Baur, the chemist who invented the Pringles can. Baur died at the age of 89 in 2008, and a portion of his cremated remains were buried inside a Pringles can, according to a Pringles news release and the Ohio Department of Veterans Services.
The Pringles campaign is led by real-life funeral director Dan Madden, known online as Dan the Funeral Man. Based in Salem, Ohio, the content creator has more than 132,000 TikTok followers.
“Being in this business my entire career, I’ve seen some, shall we say, eccentric final wishes. I love when people think outside the box, or the urn,” Madden says in the campaign video.
How to Enter
Die-hard Pringles fans can enter the contest on the onceyoudrop.com website between 9 a.m. ET on Oct. 13 and 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 22. Participants will be asked to submit an email address and sign a “will and taste-ament” to enter, according to the official contest rules.
“The will and taste-ament e-document is for entertainment purposes only and not legally blinding or enforceable. Should you desire to be buried in a Pringles can, please consult a legal advisor to make necessary arrangements,” the official contest rules state.
One winner will be randomly selected and announced around Oct. 31, according to the news release.
What the Biggest Fan Wins
One winner will receive a one-of-a-kind, personally engraved metal Pringles urn with a removeable lid, according to the news release. The urn, according to the official contest rules, is worth $500.
The winner will also receive an “afterlifetime” supply of Pringles, which Pringles defines as 200 years. This prize will be awarded in the form of $28,080 cash (52 cans of Pringles for 200 years at $2.70 per can), according to the official contest rules.
Who Can Enter
Pringles’ Once You Drop contest is open to U.S. adults who are 18 and up.
Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Story idea? Email her at [email protected].
Reporting by Greta Cross, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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