Tax credits can help you keep more of your hard-earned cash, but some are better than others.
There are two main types of tax credits: nonrefundable and refundable.
A nonrefundable credit lowers the amount of your tax bill, which means it only benefits you if you owe taxes when you file a return. So, if you owe no federal income tax, a nonrefundable credit won’t help you. It’s effectively useless to you, even if you qualify for it.
On the other hand, a refundable credit can help anyone who qualifies for it. That’s because it can not only boost the size of your refund, but it can result in you receiving a refund even if you don’t owe any taxes.
Here’s a simple, if simplified, way to remember all this:
- Nonrefundable = no refund
- Refundable = refund
Here is a rundown of currently available refundable federal income tax credits, along with a list of nonrefundable credits — which is unfortunately the majority of credits.
Earned income tax credit
Refundability of this tax credit: Fully
The earned income tax credit is intended to help boost the finances of workers with low or moderate earned incomes. The size of the credit depends on several factors, including the number of dependents you have.
The earned income credit is one of the most valuable federal income tax credits in terms of its maximum value. However, keep in mind that, by law, the IRS cannot issue refunds before mid-February to anyone who claims this credit. So, you might have to wait a bit to get your money.
The maximum value of this credit for the 2026 tax year ranges from $664 to $8,231.
Child tax credit
Refundability of this tax credit: Partially
A refundable tax credit can be fully or partially refundable. If it’s fully refundable, the full value of the credit can be added to your refund or given to you as a refund. If it’s partially refundable, only part of the full value can be refunded to you.
The child tax credit is partially refundable. Its maximum value is $2,200, but only $1,700 of it is refundable. The refundable portion is known as the additional child tax credit.
The child tax credit is for folks who have dependents that meet certain eligibility requirements, such as being under the age of 17 at the end of the tax year. To claim it, you (or at least one spouse, if filing jointly) and each qualifying child must have a Social Security number that’s valid for employment.
An easy way to determine whether you are eligible for this credit is to use the Interactive Tax Assistant, a free online tool from the IRS.
Just note that the additional child tax credit is like the earned income credit in that, by law, the IRS cannot issue refunds before mid-February to anyone who claims this credit.
American opportunity tax credit
Refundability of this tax credit: Partially
If you are an eligible student in your first four years of higher education and paid related expenses like tuition, you can claim the American opportunity tax credit. Or, if you are the parent or guardian of a student who is eligible for this credit and you paid their tuition, you can claim the credit.
The American opportunity credit is partially refundable. Its maximum value is $2,500, but you can receive only up to $1,000 of it as a refund.
To be eligible for the credit, the IRS says a student must:
- Be pursuing a degree or other recognized education credential
- Be enrolled at least half-time for at least one academic period
- Not have completed the first four years of postsecondary education
- Not have claimed the credit for more than four years
- Not have a state or federal felony conviction for possessing or distributing a controlled substance
Starting with 2026 returns, you (or your spouse, if filing jointly) and the student must also have a Social Security number that’s valid for work and issued by the return’s due date, including extensions.
Other refundable tax credits
If you buy health insurance through a Marketplace, you might qualify for the premium tax credit, which is fully refundable. Starting with 2026, it’s generally available only to households with incomes between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty line.
You can take the credit in advance to lower your monthly premiums, or claim it all when you file your return. Just be careful with the first option. If your income ends up higher than you estimated, you now must repay the full amount of any excess advance payments. So, report income and household changes to the Marketplace as soon as they happen.
The adoption credit, which used to be nonrefundable, is now partially refundable. For 2026, the maximum credit is $17,670 per child, and up to $5,120 of it is refundable.
Nonrefundable tax credits
Unfortunately, most tax credits are not refundable. So, if you do not owe taxes, you will not benefit from them. Nonrefundable credits include the:
- Credit for other dependents
- Child and dependent care credit, which is worth up to 50% of qualifying care expenses starting in 2026
- Credit for the elderly or the disabled, for folks who are 65 or older or retired on permanent and total disability
- Lifetime learning credit
- Retirement savings contribution credit, also known as the “saver’s credit”
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