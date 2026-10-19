Waiting on your October Social Security check? Another round of payments is just days away.
If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th, you’re up next. Those beneficiaries are scheduled to receive their monthly payment Wednesday, Oct. 21, with one final round of October checks set to follow the next week.
Here’s what to know about who gets paid next and when the remaining Social Security payments go out.
Who Gets a Social Security Payment Oct. 21?
Social Security beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of their birth month are scheduled to receive their October payment on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The final round of regular October payments is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28, for beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.
When Do Social Security Payments Go Out?
For most beneficiaries, Social Security payments are issued on Wednesdays, with the payment date determined by the recipient’s birthday.
Here’s how the regular schedule works:
- Born on the 1st through 10th: Second Wednesday of the month
- Born on the 11th through 20th: Third Wednesday
- Born on the 21st through 31st: Fourth Wednesday
That schedule is outlined in the SSA’s 2026 payment calendar.
People who began receiving Social Security before May 1997 generally receive their payment on the third day of the month.
People who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income generally receive their Social Security payment on the third and their SSI payment on the first.
When Are the Remaining SSI Payments in 2026?
Supplemental Security Income payments are normally issued on the first of the month. The October payment was issued Thursday, Oct. 1.
Here are the remaining SSI payment dates for 2026, according to the SSA payment calendar:
- Friday, Oct. 30: November 2026 payment
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: December 2026 payment
- Thursday, Dec. 31: January 2027 payment
Where Can I Find the Full Social Security Payment Calendar?
The Social Security Administration publishes its complete payment schedule online, including calendars for 2026 and 2027. See the full 2026 Social Security payment calendar:
USA TODAY’s Mike Snider contributed to this report.
Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at [email protected] and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.
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