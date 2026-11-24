Just 54% of U.S. households feel at least somewhat confident their insurance would cover them in an emergency, the lowest share since tracking began in 2018, according to the Financial Health Network.
Its latest report points to one state that took a different route. Alabama pays homeowners to make their roofs harder to tear off.
The risk is not limited to the coast.
A new Cotality report on weather and home values points inland. Its author calls severe thunderstorms “the forgotten peril,” and the company says about 9.5 million Midwest homes sit in counties where severe storm risk is projected to jump by 2040.
The fix most of these programs fund is a FORTIFIED roof, a construction standard from the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety that seals the roof deck and fastens it more securely. Here is how to get one for less than full price.
1. Upgrade when the roof is due anyway
Timing does most of the work. When the roof needs replacing regardless, you are paying only for the upgrade, not the whole job.
An IBHS analysis of Alabama roof replacements put that extra cost at about $700 to $1,700 over a standard replacement, with home size the biggest factor. A third-party evaluator typically adds $300 to $600.
2. Look for a state grant of up to $10,000
Several states cover most or all of the job. Alabama’s program is one the Financial Health Network highlights.
Strengthen Alabama Homes pays 100% of mitigation costs up to $10,000 for owner-occupied primary homes in counties on its award schedule.
The Louisiana Fortify Homes Program also offers up to $10,000, awarded by lottery, and says more rounds will be announced.
Hail country has programs, too. Oklahoma opened grants of up to $10,000 statewide on July 13, 2026, for homeowners with a homestead exemption on file, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Kentucky also offers up to $10,000. Its first round closed to new applications on Oct. 1, 2026, and waitlisted applicants get priority in future rounds.
Mississippi launched a program in 2026 that offers up to $10,000, starting with homeowners insured through the state wind pool for three straight policy years. The state expects to open it to other homeowners in early 2027.
3. Check smaller coastal programs
Coastal grants elsewhere tend to be smaller or narrower. SC Safe Home pays up to $7,500 for roof-focused upgrades in eligible coastal counties, with the amount tied to household income. It accepts applications twice a year.
In 2025, North Carolina announced $6,000 grants for policyholders of the state’s coastal insurance pool in 18 counties.
Florida’s My Safe Florida Home program has offered matching grants of up to $10,000, but funds have run out quickly in past rounds, so check the program site before counting on it.
4. Get approved before anyone climbs a ladder
Starting early can cost you the whole grant. Kentucky disqualifies homeowners who pick a contractor and start work before the program approves them, and Louisiana will not pay anyone who began construction before being accepted.
Alabama has you collect three contractor bids and pays the grant straight to the roofer. Anything above the award is yours to cover.
Savings or a contractor payment plan may handle a small gap. For a larger one, homeowners with equity can borrow against the house, and a home equity loan leaves your current mortgage rate in place instead of requiring a refinance.
You can compare home equity lender options through Quicken Loans’ marketplace, which connects borrowers with lending partners.
1 LMB Mortgage Services, Inc. d/b/a Quicken Loans; NMLS #167283; https://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/. Not a lender. Quicken Loans is a financial services marketplace that connects consumers with lending partners.
5. Use a certified roofer and evaluator
As of November 2025, a FORTIFIED roof must be installed by a certified roofing contractor and documented by a certified evaluator. A roofer who promises “fortified-style” work without the certificate leaves you without the paperwork insurers and grant programs require.
The designation runs on a five-year cycle. Tell your evaluator before adding onto the house or making other changes that could affect whether it still meets the standard.
6. Ask for the discount and check the declarations page
The discounts reflect how these roofs perform. A University of Alabama study of Hurricane Sally claims, commissioned by the state insurance department, found FORTIFIED homes had 55% to 74% fewer claims, and the claims that were filed cost 15% to 40% less.
In Alabama, a FORTIFIED roof typically earns 25% to 35% off the wind portion of the premium, not the whole bill. New Louisiana benchmarks reach 29% off the hurricane portion for a FORTIFIED roof in the southern part of the state, and insurers there must apply them starting Jan. 1, 2027.
Send the certificate to your agent and confirm the credit shows up on your next declarations page. Alabama’s program notes that admitted insurers must honor the certificate, while surplus-lines carriers do not.
If your carrier offers no credit, it may be time to review your coverage and compare insurers that recognize the upgrade.
7. Add a FORTIFIED endorsement before the next storm
If the roof has years left, some insurers sell an endorsement that pays extra to rebuild to the FORTIFIED standard if a covered claim requires a new roof. Mississippi’s wind pool includes one at no charge, and pricing varies by carrier in Alabama.
The endorsement turns a covered roof claim into the upgrade. It only helps while the policy stays in force, so it’s worth knowing what to do if your insurer declines to renew.
8. Claim the state tax break
Alabama lets residents deduct the lesser of 50% of retrofit costs or $3,000 for upgrades that resist wind or flood damage, and FORTIFIED work can qualify. Louisiana and South Carolina also offer state income tax breaks for qualifying storm retrofits.
Keep the evaluator’s certificate, the contractor’s invoice, and the grant award letter together. A tax preparer will likely want all three to separate what you paid from what the state covered.
Before the next hailstorm
Grant money tends to go first come, first served, and several programs open and close on short notice. Find out whether your state has one, sign up for its alerts and get on any waitlist now, so the paperwork is in place before your roofer’s next estimate.
A University of Alabama study cited by the state’s program found FORTIFIED homes sold for nearly 7% more than homes without the designation, so the certificate may be worth keeping long after the discount shows up.
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