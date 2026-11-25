Somewhere in your garage, there’s probably a machine that cost hundreds of dollars and has worked a grand total of three days.
That’s not a character flaw. Stores are built to sell you ownership: the shiny box, the extended warranty, the “you’ll use it all the time” pitch. Rental counters don’t advertise nearly as hard.
So I ran the numbers on five things a lot of us need only once or twice a year. For each one, I compared a retailer’s sticker price with a rental company’s rate, then figured out how many rentals it takes before buying pays off.
Some of the answers are lopsided, and a couple are closer than you’d think. And for some of this gear, there’s a way to pay nothing at all.
A quick caveat: Every price below comes from the company’s own website as of November 2026, and rental rates vary by store and city. Treat them as a yardstick, then call your local shop.
1. A carpet cleaner
Rug Doctor rents what it calls a commercial-grade carpet cleaner for $39.99 for 24 hours. The same company sells its Pro Deep, one of the machines in its rental lineup, for $649.99. (Its TruDeep home model is $499.99.)
Do the division and you’d have to rent the Pro Deep about 16 times before owning breaks even.
Clean your carpets twice a year, and that’s eight years. Once a year? Sixteen years — assuming the machine you bought still runs and you can find it behind the holiday decorations.
If you’re hosting parties or gatherings at home, here’s what I’d do: Rent it the week after the party, not before. That’s when the gravy hits the rug.
2. A rooftop cargo box
Rerack, an outdoor-gear shop in Portland, Oregon, rents a Yakima SkyBox 16 Carbonite cargo box for $25 a day with a four-day minimum. That’s $100 a trip, at least. The store sells the same box for $499 on sale, regularly $719.
At the sale price, you’d need five trips to break even. At full price, about seven. One holiday drive and one summer vacation a year means about two and a half years before owning pays off, even on sale.
Either way, your car needs crossbars. Rerack doesn’t include them with the rental. Availability varies, and Rerack says its supply is limited, so book early or check outfitters near you.
3. A log splitter
The rental shop at Luckey Farmers in Bowling Green, Ohio, lists a 37-ton towable log splitter at $100 a day on its 2026 rate sheet. Tractor Supply sells a comparable 37-ton gas log splitter from Champion Power Equipment for $2,299.99.
That’s 23 days of splitting before the purchase pays for itself. If you knock out your firewood in a day or two each fall, you’d be renting for a decade or more before you matched that price tag.
Rates at other rental shops can run higher or lower. Either way, expect a deposit. That shop asks for twice the rental rate up front.
A quick nudge — when it comes to money, the best day to get smart was 20 years ago. The second-best is today. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and start now. Takes 10 seconds, costs nothing, and could change your retirement.
4. A utility trailer
U-Haul’s daily in-town price for a 5-by-8-foot utility trailer is $24.95, according to the company’s own price guide, plus taxes and fees that vary by location. Tractor Supply sells a 5-by-8 Carry-On utility trailer with a wood floor and gate for $1,099.99.
Run the math, and you get about 44 days of rental to equal the purchase. That’s a lot of mulch runs and dump trips.
And a trailer you own doesn’t disappear between jobs. It needs a place to park when it’s not in use.
5. A rear-tine tiller
Luckey Farmers rents a Honda rear-tine tiller for $95 a day. At Tractor Supply, a Troy-Bilt Super Bronco rear-tine gas tiller sells for $1,199.99.
They’re not identical machines, but they do the same job, and the break-even works out to roughly 12 rental days. Break ground for a garden every spring and again in the fall, and owning takes about six years to pay off. Skip a season and it takes longer.
Before you rent, check your library
Plenty of public libraries now lend tools and gear for free. The Leon County library system in Florida, for example, lends pressure washers, ladders, drills and gardening equipment through its Library of Things.
There are rules. You get two weeks with no renewals, and you’ll pay $5 a day if you’re late.
It adds up. A Dayton, Ohio, woman told USA Today she estimates that borrowing from nearby libraries — books, a pressure washer, a steam cleaner and more — has saved her $12,000 in two years.
Learn more in “Why Buy It? More Libraries Let You Borrow Costly Items for Free.” Search your library’s website for “library of things” before you pay anybody.
Bottom line
Buying something you use twice a year isn’t really owning it. It’s storing it, and the garage is already full of stuff that’s costing you money just by sitting there.
Buying wins only when you’ll blow past the break-even number — if you heat with wood and split for weeks every winter, buy the splitter.
For everything else, borrow it free if you can, rent it if you can’t, and keep the cash. It’s the same thinking behind the things frugal people never buy.
Add a Comment