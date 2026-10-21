Stop Buying This Cold Medicine. The FDA Says It Doesn’t Work

Imagine paying for a cold medicine, waiting for your stuffy nose to clear, and getting nothing. According to the Food and Drug Administration, that’s what happens when the decongestant in a lot of popular cold pills is phenylephrine.
In November 2024, the FDA announced that after reviewing the evidence, it had concluded that oral phenylephrine doesn’t work to unclog a stuffy nose. So it proposed pulling the ingredient from the list of approved over-the-counter decongestants.
Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, then director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, put it bluntly: the ingredient is “not effective as a nasal decongestant.”
That wasn’t a surprise. In 2023, all 16 members of an FDA advisory panel agreed the evidence doesn’t show it helps. And CBS News reported that the agency’s own scientists estimated that once you swallow it, under 1% actually reaches your bloodstream.
To be clear, this is about effectiveness, not safety. The FDA says serious side effects have been rare when people use phenylephrine the way the label says. It just doesn’t do the job you’re paying it to do.
Now here’s the part that should make you mad. Nearly two years later, the proposal still hasn’t been finalized. The public comment period ended in May 2025. And until the FDA issues a final order, companies can keep selling these products. Legally.
So it’s on you to protect your wallet — and your sinuses. Here’s how.
1. Spot it on the label
Phenylephrine isn’t hiding in some obscure store brand. CBS News reported that it shows up in some of the cold and cough products sold under the Advil, NyQuil, Sudafed, Robitussin, Tylenol and Theraflu names.
Notice the word “some.” The same brand name can cover a lot of different products, so the name on the front of the box tells you very little.
One shortcut: Phenylephrine versions are sometimes marked “PE” on the package. But don’t count on that. The FDA’s advice is to flip the box over and check the active ingredients in the Drug Facts label, where every one of them has to be listed.
If you see phenylephrine on a pill or liquid you swallow, you’re looking at a product whose decongestant the FDA says doesn’t work. Put it back.
2. Know what actually decongests
If you want a pill that works on a stuffy nose, the ingredient you’re looking for is pseudoephedrine.
According to MedlinePlus, a service of the National Library of Medicine, it eases congestion caused by a cold, hay fever or other allergies. It works by shrinking blood vessels inside your nose.
So why do so many shelves push phenylephrine instead? The Associated Press has reported that it became the go-to over-the-counter decongestant after a 2006 law forced pseudoephedrine behind the counter, since it can be illegally turned into methamphetamine.
That means a little hassle. Under federal rules, pseudoephedrine products have to be kept behind the counter or in a locked cabinet. You’ll show a photo ID, and the store will generally have you sign a logbook.
There are limits, too: 3.6 grams a day and 9 grams over 30 days. For someone treating an ordinary cold, that’s rarely a problem. It’s just a speed bump the system put in place for a good reason.
Bottom line: Asking the pharmacist for the behind-the-counter version takes two minutes. Buying a product that doesn’t work wastes your money and stretches out your misery. (Have high blood pressure? Read No. 5 first.)
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3. Consider a nasal spray, but follow the 3-day rule
The FDA’s proposal covers only phenylephrine you swallow, not the kind you spray up your nose.
But decongestant sprays come with a catch. Mayo Clinic warns that if you keep using them past three or four days, they can backfire and leave you more stuffed up than when you started.
MedlinePlus is even more specific about oxymetazoline, a decongestant spray ingredient: don’t use it longer than three days. Overdo it and your stuffiness may get worse, or clear up and then come roaring back. If you’re not better after three days, stop and call your doctor.
4. Skip the multi-symptom combos you don’t need
Here’s how the cold aisle gets you. Phenylephrine is sold both by itself and mixed with other ingredients, and plenty of these products bundle a decongestant with a pain reliever, a cough suppressant and more.
You pay for the whole package, even if all you’ve got is a stuffy nose.
Worse, those bundles make it easy to double up. The FDA notes that acetaminophen is in more than 600 prescription and nonprescription medications, including many cold and flu remedies.
Take a multi-symptom cold pill plus a couple of acetaminophen tablets for your headache, and you could be getting far more acetaminophen than you realize. Too much can cause an overdose that badly damages your liver.
The FDA’s advice is simple: Stick to just one over-the-counter product with acetaminophen in it. Read the active ingredients, treat only the symptoms you actually have, and you’ll spend less, too. Store brands can help there; see why generic wins with these 32 items.
And while you’re avoiding wasted money, skip these “5 Ways to Boost Your Immune System That Don’t Work (and Waste $100s).”
5. Ask the pharmacist first if you have high blood pressure
Decongestants that shrink blood vessels in your nose can affect the rest of your body, too.
Mayo Clinic says oral decongestants can raise both your blood pressure and your blood sugar. Cleveland Clinic goes further: If your high blood pressure isn’t under control, don’t take nasal decongestants at all. Even when it’s managed, they can still raise it.
Cleveland Clinic also says to check with a health care provider first if you have diabetes, glaucoma, heart problems, or prostate or thyroid trouble. And Mayo warns never to combine oral decongestants with monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), or to take them in the two weeks after you quit one.
That’s a lot of fine print. The simple fix is free: Before you buy anything, tell the pharmacist what you take and what conditions you have. Ask what’s safe for you.
If you take several medications, there’s another free check worth knowing about: Your Medicare plan may review your drug mix for free.
One more free move while you’re at the pharmacy counter: “Your Flu Shot Is Free. At These 6 Stores, They Also Pay You.”
The FDA’s scientists did their homework. The system just hasn’t caught up. Until it does, read the label, skip the phenylephrine and spend your money on something that works.
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