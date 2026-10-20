Study Found 40% of Older Adults Leaned Far Enough to Tip a Ladder. Here Are 4 Safer Ways to Clean Gutters.

Researchers had 104 adults ages 65 to 89 climb a ladder in an Australian lab and clear a mock gutter, using tennis balls as stand-in debris, and measured how far each one leaned to reach them. Sensors tracked whether a person’s weight shifted past the edges of the ladder, the point the study treats as a sign the ladder could tip.
It happened to 40% of the participants. The study, published in Applied Ergonomics in October 2022 and archived by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that overreaches made up 13% of all reaches that went beyond the ladder.
The amount of debris still left in the gutter, where the ladder was placed and how far each person could reach in a separate test together explained about 20% of the variation in reaching.
That last finding matters for anyone who has stretched for one more handful rather than climbing down to move the ladder. In the study, people leaned farther when there was still debris left to grab on that side.
More than 500,000 people are treated for ladder-related injuries each year in the U.S., and about 300 die, the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health reported in 2017. The agency put the yearly cost of those injuries, including medical bills and lost work, at $24 billion.
Age raises the stakes. More than 14 million adults 65 and older, or 1 in 4, report falling every year, and the age-adjusted death rate from falls in that group rose 21% from 2018 to 2024.
Skipping the job is not free either. Water that overflows a clogged gutter can soak fascia boards and pool against the foundation, which is why gutter cleaning is on the list of fall chores that head off costly water damage. The goal is to get the gutters clear while spending as little time as possible at the top of a ladder.
1. Clean from the ground when you can
Telescoping gutter wands, leaf blower attachments and wet-dry vacuum kits let many homeowners clear a single-story roofline without climbing at all. They work best on loose, dry leaves, so pick a dry day.
Timing helps too. Waiting until most of the leaves on nearby trees have dropped can turn several trips up the ladder into one.
2. Move the ladder instead of your body
The study’s results point to a simple habit: climb down and reposition the ladder before reaching for the next section. Keep your body centered between the rails.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s portable ladder guidance also calls for keeping three points of contact while climbing and never standing on the top three rungs of a straight or extension ladder. If you use the ladder to step onto the roof, it must extend at least 3 feet above the point where it rests.
A second person at the base can steady the ladder and hand up tools, which cuts down on the temptation to stretch.
3. Hire someone to do it
Professional gutter cleaning typically runs $130 to $250 for a single-story home and $150 to $350 for two stories, according to Taskrabbit’s 2026 pricing guide. Prices climb for taller homes and longer runs of gutter.
Ask whether the crew will also flush the downspouts and check that the gutters are draining toward them. A handyman who is already on the roof for another job may add gutter checks and cleaning for less than a separate visit.
4. Reduce how often anyone has to climb
Gutter guards cover the trough to keep larger debris out, which can cut down on how often the gutters need clearing. For homeowners who would rather not repeat this chore every fall, HomeBuddy offers a quick way to estimate what professionally installed LeafFilter gutter guards could cost for a home your size.
Guards are not all alike. Design, fit and installation quality determine which homes benefit most from gutter guards, and most still need an occasional check, especially under heavy tree cover.
If you do climb this fall, set a rule before you start: when the next clump is beyond your shoulder, the ladder moves.
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