Target Offers Thanksgiving Meal for 6 for $30. See What’s Included

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and retailers and grocery store chains are beginning to announce their plans to help consumers celebrate the holiday.
Target announced on Wednesday, Oct. 22, it will offer nearly 60 new food and beverage items ahead of Thanksgiving, including a $30 Thanksgiving meal that serves six. The retailer last year offered a holiday meal for four at less than $20, meaning this year’s bundle maintains last year’s $5-per-person value.
The new items consist of an “expanded assortment” of $5 sides, pies, appetizers and wine, according to a news release, including mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, and more than 10 new Good & Gather frozen options.
What’s in Target’s $30 Thanksgiving Meal
Beginning in November, Target will bring back its Good & Gather frozen turkey at 79 cents per pound for the third consecutive year. That will be the centerpiece of its $30 Thanksgiving meal. The meal is comprised of the following items:
- Butterball Premium Whole Young Turkey, up to 10 lb.
- Good & Gather Russet Potatoes, 3 lb. bag
- Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce, 14 oz.
- Del Monte French Style Green Beans, two 14.5 oz cans
- Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz
- Good & Gather French Fried Onions, 6 oz
- Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey, 6 oz.
- Heinz Homestyle Turkey Gravy, 12 oz.
- Favorite Day Take & Bake Baguette, two count
“Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving are such joyful moments for our guests, and Target is making it easy and budget-friendly for them to plan meals that include plenty of familiar favorites plus some of the latest food trends,” John Conlin, senior vice president of merchandising, food and beverage for Target, said in a news release.
Other Grocers and Warehouse Clubs Are Offering Bundles
Discount grocer Aldi announced Oct. 14 it is offering a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people for under $39. The meal includes a 16-pound turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, cranberries, peas, carrots, celery, pumpkin pie ingredients, milk and whipping cream.
“Thanksgiving shouldn’t require a calculator or a coupon strategy,” Aldi CEO Atty McGrath said in a news release. “At Aldi, shoppers can put a 16-pound turkey and the Thanksgiving classics on the table for 10 people, all for under $39. No hoops. Just a really good meal at a really good price.”
Another grocery store chain, Lidl, announced Oct. 13 it is offering Lidl Plus members the ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal serving up to 10 people for $35.86. The bundle comes with the ingredients needed for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, according to a news release, including a 14-pound turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, rolls and pumpkin pie.
Wegmans is another grocer offering a Thanksgiving bundle. The company announced Oct. 19 it is offering a bundle that serves eight people and “includes all the essentials for a traditional Thanksgiving meal” for less than $5 per person.
The meal includes a 13-pound turkey, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, russet potatoes, and yams, among other items.
Warehouse clubs like Sam’s Club and Costco are also getting in on the Thanksgiving meal fun this year. Sam’s Club announced Oct. 15 it is offering members a bundle that includes 11 Member’s Mark items for about $160.
The meal serves up to 16 people and includes a charcuterie tray, a boneless carver ham, a hickory smoked turkey, turkey gravy, yeast dinner rolls, and two 12-inch pumpkin pies. Beginning Oct. 28, Sam’s Club members can add the meal to their carts with one click and are able to add or remove items as they like.
Costco’s Thanksgiving bundle is an online-only offering and serves up to eight people, but will get delivered right to your door, according to the company’s website. The meal comes in at $199.99 and includes five pounds of turkey breast, a 3-pound tray of mashed potatoes, a 3-pound tray of mac and cheese, 12 gourmet dinner rolls and a 2-pound pumpkin pie, among other items.
Costco members can pre-order the meal until Nov. 13 for delivery between Nov. 4 and Nov. 20, according to the wholesaler’s website.
Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at [email protected].
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Reporting by Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
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