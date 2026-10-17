The American Dream will cost you $5.3 million over a lifetime.
That’s the takeaway from a new report by Investopedia, the financial journalism site. The analysis tabulates the lifetime costs of eight classic components of the American Dream, including homeownership, parenthood and family vacations.
Investopedia has tallied the costs of living the American Dream a few times in previous years, with slightly varying methodologies. In a 2025 report, the lifetime costs added up to about $5 million. In a 2024 report, the tab came to $4.4 million.
This year’s estimate, $5.3 million, reflects a 4.1% increase from last year’s updated total. That tracks with American prices overall, which rose by 3.7% in the 12 months through September, according to the Labor Department.
That $5.3 million tab is more than the average American can afford. The typical full-time worker with a bachelor’s degree can expect to earn $3.6 million from ages 25 to 64, Investopedia says. Twenty years of Social Security benefits raise that worker’s lifetime income to $4.1 million, still $1.2 million less than the cost of the American Dream.
“The ultimate point of this exercise is to say, ‘This is how much these things cost today,'” said Caleb Silver, editor in chief of Investopedia. “But you should figure out what you actually want, price it out, and then build your financial plan around coming up with that number, so you can live the life you want to live.”
The Cost of the American Dream Is Going Up
On the campaign trail, back in 2024, presidential candidate Donald Trump pledged to “bring back the American dream.”
The numbers suggest, however, that the dream is getting more expensive. Investopedia found that most components of the American Dream cost more in 2026 than in 2025.
The cost of the American Dream is rising faster than our paychecks: private sector wages rose about 3% in the 12 months through September, federal data shows.
“Look at consumer sentiment, and look at consumer confidence,” Silver said. “It’s as bad as it’s been in history.”
Everyone’s dream is different, but some human milestones are universal. The Investopedia report covers these eight aspirations: Owning a home, buying new cars, raising children, having pets, going on vacations, hosting a wedding, affording decent health care and retiring in comfort.
The analysis calculates the costs of each one, tapping data from federal agencies, think tanks and industry experts.
Here’s a point-by-point breakdown of the cost of the American Dream, from the largest expense to the smallest.
Owning a Home: $1.28 Million
Homeownership is the priciest piece of the American Dream, Investopedia reports, with lifetime costs totaling $1.28 million, up from $1.18 million in 2025.
That price tag assumes you make a 20% down payment on a median-priced single-family home, which costs more than $420,000 in 2026, and 30 years of principal and interest payments on a 6.32% mortgage. All of that adds up to $837,000.
The rest of the tab covers property taxes, homeowner’s insurance (at $3,057 a year) and 30 years of maintenance and utilities: $438,000 in total.
Owning New Cars: $1.21 Million
That’s the estimated lifetime cost of owning two new cars, including insurance, maintenance, fees and fuel to drive 15,000 miles a year. Car costs haven’t risen much since 2025.
The average new-vehicle loan totals nearly $44,000, Investopedia reports, with an average term of nearly 70 months. The analysis assumes two adults purchase new vehicles every 10 years from ages 22 to 75.
Retirement: $1.21 Million
This expense comes in just below the lifetime costs of car ownership and ranks as the third biggest expense in fulfilling the American Dream.
Investopedia’s analysis assumes a retired married couple with a paid-off home spends about $71,600 a year over 20 years of retirement. The $1.21 million total excludes health care and transportation costs, counted in other categories of the report. Retirement expenses are up 2.2% from 2025.
Raising Two Kids: $953,763
The lifetime tab of having two children includes two major components: raising them through age 17 at home, then putting them through college.
Raising two children to age 17 costs just over $700,000, Investopedia estimates, a 9.5% increase from 2025. That sum includes housing, food, transportation and taxes, along with childcare, as estimated by the Economic Policy Institute.
College costs another $246,000, the average price for two students living on campus at in-state public institutions for four years.
Paying for Health Care: $413,271
This was the only American Dream category that got a bit cheaper in 2026, down from $414,208 in 2025. The reason: Household spending on health care was relatively flat.
The total estimates what a household spends on health care at every age, from $1,561 a year in their early 20s to $8,324 a year at age 75 and up.
Taking Annual Vacations: $186,999
This expense assumes a relatively modest $2,970 cost for a yearly vacation, taken every year from ages 22 to 85.
Having Pets: $40,772
This estimate uses cost data from the ASPCA for one cat and one dog over a lifetime. Food, veterinary care, insurance and incidentals add up to nearly $41,000. Those costs are up 3.5% from 2025.
Hosting a Wedding: $38,800
Here is the smallest expense in the American Dream analysis, although Investopedia notes that you spend almost all the money in a single day.
Couples who wed in 2025 spent an average of $34,200 on a ceremony and reception, according to The Knot. The average ring set them back $4,600.
Reporting by Daniel de Visé, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Add a Comment