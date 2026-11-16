The Government Will Match Your 2027 Retirement Savings With up to $1,000. 5 Rules Decide Whether You Get It

A federal tax break for low- and moderate-income retirement savers has existed since 2002, but it helps only people who owe income tax. Starting with money saved in 2027, its replacement, called the Saver’s Match, pays into the retirement account itself.
The old Saver’s Credit is “a nonrefundable tax credit that cannot exceed the amount of an individual’s tax liability,” according to IRS guidance. The match goes into an account “even if the individual has no income tax liability.”
For a part-time worker who owes little or no federal income tax, a credit worth little or nothing becomes a real deposit.
The rules set a minimum age of 18 and no maximum, so a 67-year-old working a few shifts a week can qualify as easily as someone decades younger. How much arrives depends on five rules.
1. The income ceiling is low, and the match shrinks well before it
The match equals 50% of up to $2,000 in contributions per person.
Single filers get the full 50% with modified adjusted gross income of $20,500 or less, and the rate phases down to zero at $35,500. For married couples filing jointly, the range runs from $41,000 to $71,000.
For heads of household, it runs from $30,750 to $53,250.
A single filer with $25,000 of modified adjusted gross income would get a 35% match, or $700 on a $2,000 contribution. Couples are measured by their combined income, but eligibility is decided separately for each spouse, so each can earn a match on their own contributions.
The thresholds are set to rise with inflation after 2027, much as the 2027 federal tax brackets did.
2. Recent withdrawals can cancel out new contributions
The rules look back more than a year. Contributions that qualify for the match are reduced by distributions taken during a specified testing period, which covers the year of the contribution, the two years before it and the stretch until that year’s tax return is due, including extensions.
That matters for anyone over 59½ who draws from an IRA while still contributing to a workplace plan. The guidance exempts plan loans, rollovers and trustee-to-trustee transfers, but ordinary withdrawals are not on that list.
Withdrawals from an IRA inherited from someone other than a spouse do not count against you, according to the IRS notice.
3. Roth savers take a detour, and it comes with a tax bill
The match cannot be deposited into a Roth 401(k) or other designated Roth account.
Savers who want it in a Roth IRA would have it routed through a traditional IRA that the Treasury opens for them, then transferred automatically to the Roth. The IRS says that transfer “would be a Roth IRA conversion that would be subject to federal income tax.”
A traditional IRA or the pre-tax side of a 401(k), 403(b) or governmental 457(b) plan can receive the money directly. It goes in untaxed, and the match and its earnings are taxed as income when you withdraw them.
4. Your account has to accept the money
“Neither retirement plans nor IRAs are required to accept Saver’s Match contributions directly from the Treasury Department,” the notice states. Employer plans that choose to accept them must be amended, and savers must designate which account should receive the deposit.
For workers without a plan on the job, the government site TrumpIRA.gov is slated to list low-fee IRAs that accept the match and have no minimum balance or contribution requirement.
5. The deposit arrives a year later, and some households are shut out
The match is claimed on the new Form 8880-A and filed with the tax return for the contribution year. Treasury pays it “as soon as practicable” after the return is filed, so money saved during 2027 would be matched in 2028.
Students, as the tax code defines them, and anyone claimed as a dependent on someone else’s return are ineligible. The dependent rule can catch an older parent who lives with an adult child who claims them on the child’s return.
Contributions also generally require earned income from a job or self-employment, so retirees living only on Social Security and a pension cannot use the match.
The fine print is still being written
The notice describes regulations Treasury and the IRS intend to propose, and the agencies asked for public comment, including on whether to simplify the claiming and payment methods. Details could change before the first deposit goes out.
Savers under 59½ who pull matched money out early can owe the usual 10% additional tax and, in some cases, a separate recovery tax aimed at the match itself. For workers past that age, the decisions that matter most are which account receives the money and whether any withdrawals inside the testing window will shrink it.
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