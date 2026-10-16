The IRS Grades Your Tax Record. Lenders Can Ask to See It

The IRS has a report card on you, and chances are that you’ve never seen it.
In August, the agency launched a digitally authenticated version of its Tax Compliance Report that you can download from your IRS online account. The IRS pitches it as proof you’re square with the tax man when a lender, an employer or a benefits office asks for it.
Sounds handy, and it is. But here’s what the announcement didn’t play up: The report gives you a grade. And even people who’ve done everything the IRS asked can get one they won’t like.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and I earned that credential auditing for the government. Trust me: You want to see this document before anyone else does. Here’s what you need to know.
1. What it is and how to get it
On Aug. 20, the IRS announced a digitally authenticated version of its Tax Compliance Report you can pull yourself. Each one comes with a digital certificate from the IRS that lets whoever receives it confirm that it’s genuine.
To get yours:
- Sign in to your IRS Individual Online Account at IRS.gov. If you don’t have one, you’ll need to verify your identity through ID.me with your Social Security number (or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, or ITIN) and a government photo ID, like a driver’s license or passport.
- Click the “Records and status” tab, then “Tax records,” then “Tax compliance report.”
- Download the PDF. You can pull it anytime.
Businesses can download their own version from the IRS Business Tax Account, but for now only individual reports carry the digital certificate.
2. What’s on it, and what isn’t
According to the IRS, the report shows:
- Your filing history.
- Any federal taxes you owe or a statement that you owe nothing.
- Late payments: Any income, payroll or excise tax you paid late in the last four tax years.
- Returns you didn’t file, or filed late, over the past six years.
- Fraud penalties: Penalties for fraudulently failing to file, or for civil tax fraud, assessed in the past five years.
What’s left off: How much you earn, who you claim as dependents and whether you file single or joint. So handing it to a lender doesn’t hand over your whole tax return.
Still, think about that list. A late return from 2021 that you’d long since forgotten is right there in black and white.
3. The three grades — and why even a payment plan can cost you
The report puts you in one of three categories, according to the IRS:
- Compliant. You’re current on every return and every bill.
- Noncompliant. You’re behind on a return or you owe tax you haven’t paid.
- Compliance issue. This is the gray zone, and it’s bigger than you might think.
You land in “compliance issue” if you have a history of filing or paying late, you received a civil fraud penalty (even if you’ve paid it), or you have a balance that’s under review.
And here’s the one that surprised me: You also get that grade if you’re paying off a balance through an IRS installment agreement.
Think about that. You owed money and you did the responsible thing and set up a payment plan. And even if you’ve never missed a payment, you still don’t get a clean grade.
Will a lender hold that against you? Nobody knows yet. The authenticated version of the tool is brand new. But if you’re about to apply for a mortgage, a job or a government benefit, you need to know what your report says before the person across the desk does.
Quick gut-check — if your money advice is coming from random online influencers, you’re playing a dangerous game. I’ve been a CPA since 1981 and writing about money since before the internet existed. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and get expert advice that’s been tested by time.
4. How to fix a bad grade before you apply
The IRS doesn’t publish a step-by-step fix. But common sense, and the rules, point the way.
- File any missing returns now. Even if you can’t pay, file. The penalty for filing late is 5% of the unpaid tax for each month or part of a month you’re late, up to 25%, according to the IRS. The late-payment penalty is far smaller: 0.5% a month.
- Pay what you can, or set up a plan. If you can pay in full within 180 days and owe less than $100,000, an IRS short-term plan costs nothing to set up online.
- Or go long-term. A long-term plan, for those who owe $50,000 or less and have filed all their returns, costs $29 to set up online with automatic withdrawals or $69 without. Interest and penalties keep running until you’re paid off.
- Give it time. The IRS says payments take about two weeks to show up on your account, and returns take four to six weeks. Pull a report too soon and you may still look delinquent.
The lesson: Get this done weeks before you apply for anything, not days.
If you owe more than you can handle, you can get help with tax debt here.
5. Share only the original — and watch for fakes
The IRS is specific: Give the requester the original PDF you downloaded. A screenshot, a scan or a copy made with “Print to PDF” won’t carry the authentication.
To see the authentication yourself, the IRS says to open the saved original in Adobe Reader on a desktop computer. If the certificate doesn’t show up on your phone or in a web browser, that doesn’t mean the report is fake.
Now, the scam warning. Any time the government rolls out something new, crooks follow. Remember that the IRS says it normally contacts you first by U.S. mail. It emails or texts only if you’ve signed up for that, and a direct message on social media is never from the IRS.
So if someone calls, texts or emails offering to “get your tax compliance certificate” for a fee, ignore them. You can download it yourself.
The bottom line
This report could make life easier: one certified document instead of a pile of transcripts. But it also puts your tax history in front of people who never used to see it.
Spend five minutes pulling yours this week. If it says compliant, great. If it doesn’t, you’ve got time to fix it before it costs you a loan or a job.
And while you’re dealing with the IRS, don’t miss “The IRS Is Mailing Letters About a Free $1,000. Don’t Toss Yours.”
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