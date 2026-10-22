The Most Reliable U.S. Airlines Ranked, From Best to Worst

Ahead of the hectic holiday travel season, Delta Air Lines has been ranked the most punctual U.S. carrier in a new analysis of domestic airlines’ on-time performance.
Global Work & Travel, a company that connects people to travel experiences abroad, reviewed the U.S. Department of Transportation’s October 2026 Air Travel Consumer Report, which covers domestic air service in August. The company used the report to identify which airlines had the most on-time arrivals and cancellations. On-time is defined as arriving within 15 minutes of schedule.
The analysis found that Delta had the best on-time performance, with 77% of its flights arriving within 15 minutes of schedule. In January, aviation analytics company Cirium also ranked Delta as the most on-time airline for 2025, a title the Atlanta-based carrier has earned for the fifth year in a row.
Meanwhile, JetBlue Airways ranked lowest, with only 59.7% of its flights arriving within 15 minutes of schedule in August, and it also had the most canceled flights at 6.2%.
Most Punctual U.S. Airlines
Below is the ranking of U.S. airlines from most to least punctual, based on the October report.
- Delta Air Lines — 77.0% on-time arrivals
- Allegiant Air — 73.2% on-time arrivals
- Alaska Airlines — 72.3% on-time arrivals
- United Airlines — 71.7% on-time arrivals
- American Airlines — 70.6% on-time arrivals
- Southwest Airlines — 69.1% on-time arrivals
- Frontier Airlines — 64.4% on-time arrivals
- JetBlue Airways — 59.7% on-time arrivals
Which Airlines Had the Most and Least Cancellations?
Allegiant and Southwest had the lowest cancellation rates in August, at 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively, according to the October report.
JetBlue had the most canceled flights at 6.2%, followed by Frontier at 3%.
When Are Flights Most Likely to Be On Time?
The travel company also looked at the time of day when flights are most disrupted, based on data from the 30 largest U.S. airports. Early morning departures were the most reliable, with an on-time rate of 89.7% for those scheduled between 6 and 6:59 a.m. Evening flights between 8 and 8:59 p.m. were less punctual, found to be on time only 52.8% of the time.
However, Himmelmann notes that early morning flights may not work for everyone’s itinerary. “Before choosing a 6 a.m. flight, check the first train or bus and price up any taxi or overnight stay you would need,” he said in the release. “An early departure should work for your whole journey and your budget.”
“If your arrival date is critical, consider traveling the day before where possible,” he continued. “Leaving some space between landing and an important commitment gives you more room to deal with disruption.”
Reporting by Kathleen Wong, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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