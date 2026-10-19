These SUVs Burn Too Much Fuel. I’d Buy These Instead

Gas mileage is an important spec for car buyers to understand as the cost of fuel continues to rise. Choosing an inefficient SUV could cost drivers big bucks over long periods of ownership.
There are efficient models available in 2026 even if you’re shopping in the full-size SUV segment. Here are three SUVs with below-average fuel economy and alternatives for buyers to consider.
Buy the Subaru Outback Instead of the Jeep Wrangler
Jeep’s Wrangler has a reputation for off-road dominance because of its unique, rugged build. The Subaru Outback has similar off-roading chops, and it boasts better fuel economy, making it a superior daily driver for some car buyers.
The 2026 Jeep Wrangler four-door automatic earns 21 miles per gallon combined compared to the 2026 Subaru Outback’s 27 miles per gallon combined. The Outback’s driving range is superior by around 34 miles on a full tank.
I tested the 2026 Subaru Outback and found it to be capable and comfortable. It may not be as adventure-ready as the Wrangler from the factory, but drivers can add aftermarket parts to improve its off-roading prowess, like all-terrain tires, skid plates, lift kits and more.
Buy the Toyota Sequoia Instead of the Cadillac Escalade
Full-size SUV models are larger and heavier than other SUVs, but they don’t have to earn poor fuel economy. Automakers have even developed hybrid powertrain setups for massive SUVs so drivers can get further on less gas.
The Cadillac Escalade is a top-tier model for drivers who want a luxurious and spacious model. Unfortunately, it achieves just 16 miles per gallon combined. The Toyota Sequoia Capstone final configuration is more affordable than the Escalade and comes with an i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain setup that earns 20 miles per gallon combined.
Toyota’s Sequoia Capstone doesn’t come with a V8 like the Escalade, but it’s actually the more powerful full-size SUV thanks to electric motors. The Sequoia Capstone produces a massive 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. It also comes with great cabin materials and standard tech for a mainstream model. I tested the full-size SUV and enjoyed its refined cabin.
Buy the Kia Telluride Hybrid Instead of the Dodge Durango
Dodge’s Durango nameplate is known for its power and driving verve. The Durango has excellent towing capacity and powerful V8 engine options, but there are midsize three-row hybrid SUV alternatives that provide strong value for the money.
The Dodge Durango earns 21 miles per gallon combined. Kia’s Telluride Hybrid achieves a whopping 35 miles per gallon combined. The Telluride Hybrid may be the more expensive choice ($46,490), but it’s also more powerful, efficient and it has a spacious cabin.
I tested the new Telluride and enjoyed its many standard tech features. It comes with massive infotainment and digital instrument cluster screens and has plenty of cargo space.
If you’re purchasing a new SUV in 2026, fuel economy is an important spec to consider. There are plenty of efficient gas and hybrid models in every segment that can provide just as much value as their less efficient rivals.
Charles Singh is an Autos Connect Reporter for The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network. Contact him at [email protected].
Reporting by Charles Singh, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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