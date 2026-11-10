7 Things That Happen When You Die Without a Will

Most people think estate planning is something for the wealthy. Or for the elderly. Or for “later, when things settle down.”
That’s exactly how families end up in courtrooms.
Per Trust & Will’s 2026 Estate Planning Report, released in April 2026, 56% of U.S. adults have no estate planning documents whatsoever. No will. No trust. No power of attorney. Nothing.
Worse, only 26% of Americans now have a will — down 5 percentage points from 31% in 2025. Awareness has gone up. Online tools are easier than ever. And action has actually gotten worse.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981. I’ve been around many families trying to clean up after a loved one who meant to get around to it. Spouses learning the assets aren’t all theirs. Ex-spouses getting the 401(k). Kids learning their stepparent inherited everything. Siblings fighting over who gets what.
Here are seven things that happen when you die without a will — and why this is the single most fixable financial mistake you’ll ever make.
1. The state’s default almost never matches what you actually want
When you die without a will, your state writes one for you. These are called intestate succession laws, and they vary wildly from one state to another.
In some states, your spouse gets everything. In others, your spouse splits your estate with your children, your parents, or even your siblings.
The state doesn’t know who you loved most. It doesn’t know your blended-family dynamics. It doesn’t know that your favorite niece took care of you or that your brother hasn’t spoken to you in a decade. It just follows a formula based on bloodlines.
Whatever distribution your state’s formula produces is what your family gets. And it’s almost never what you would have chosen.
2. Unmarried partners get nothing — even after 30 years together
This is the most painful consequence I’ve seen, repeatedly.
You can live with someone for 30 years. Build a home together. Raise children together. Share every dollar. And if you die without a will and you’re not legally married, your partner inherits exactly $0 from your estate.
It all goes to your blood relatives — children, parents, siblings, cousins — even ones you haven’t spoken to in years. Your partner can be evicted from the home you shared. They can lose access to joint accounts. They can be cut out of every decision.
A will solves this in one document. Without one, you’ve left the person you love most with nothing — legally.
3. A judge — not you — picks who raises your kids
If you have minor children and you die without a will, the court appoints a guardian.
That guardian might be your sister, whom you wouldn’t trust with a houseplant. It might be your in-laws, whom you love but disagree with on everything that matters. It might be a relative the judge thinks is suitable but whom you’d never have chosen yourself.
Family members can fight over custody. Custody battles can drag on for months or years. Your kids sit in limbo while the courts work it out.
A simple will lets you name a guardian — your choice, with backups. It’s the single most important reason for any parent of minor children to have a will, regardless of net worth.
4. Probate costs 3% to 10% of your estate — and no will makes it worse
Even with a perfect will, your estate generally has to go through probate. The process verifies the will, pays creditors, and distributes assets. Per SmartAsset’s analysis, probate typically costs 3% to 10% of the estate’s value. (You can find a state-by-state list here.)
Dying without a will makes it more expensive — and slower.
The court has to determine heirs (sometimes hiring a search firm to locate distant relatives). It has to value all the assets. It has to handle disputes between family members who all think they should get more.
On a $500,000 estate, that 3% to 10% range is $15,000 to $50,000 — gone to fees, attorneys, and court costs. That’s money that should have gone to your family.
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5. Your assets — and your debts — become public record
Probate is a public process. Every filing, every asset, every debt — all of it is searchable by anyone who wants to look.
That means scammers can find your widow’s home address and financial details. It means estranged family members can see exactly what was distributed. It means your kids’ inheritance becomes visible to anyone with an internet connection and an agenda.
A properly structured estate plan, typically involving a revocable living trust, can keep most of this out of the public record. Dying intestate guarantees the maximum exposure.
6. Your kids could lose government benefits or get money they can’t manage
Here’s a hidden trap with no will.
If you have a disabled child receiving Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income, an inheritance can disqualify them, sometimes permanently. The state limits how much a beneficiary can hold and still receive government support.
A properly drafted special needs trust avoids this. Dying intestate doesn’t allow for one — your child receives the assets directly, and the benefits vanish.
The other side of this: An 18-year-old can inherit a meaningful sum with no oversight. No trust. No guardrails. A teenager with $200,000 and no guidance is a story that almost always ends badly.
A will lets you stagger distributions — say, half at 25 and half at 30 — so kids actually grow into the responsibility.
7. You’re leaving your family in courtroom limbo at the worst possible moment
Grief is its own full-time job.
Now imagine doing it while also navigating probate court, paying for attorneys, arguing with siblings, hunting for paperwork, and trying to settle an estate the state’s running by default.
I’ve watched families spend 18 months to three years on intestate cases that would have taken six weeks with a proper will. Holidays ruined. Relationships damaged, sometimes permanently.
Your family is going to have to grieve no matter what. The question is whether they’ll also have to fight in court while doing it.
A will doesn’t cost much. It doesn’t take long. And it’s the single most loving financial gift you can leave behind.
How to fix this — even if you’ve been putting it off for years
This is the rare financial fix that genuinely takes one afternoon.
- Decide what you want. Who inherits what? Who raises your kids? Who handles your medical decisions if you can’t? Write it down in plain English before you do anything else.
- Get the documents drafted. A basic will plus durable power of attorney plus healthcare proxy is the minimum. You can have one in minutes for $199. For most people, that’s it. Our list of 8 essential legal documents to create walks through the full set.
- Choose your tool. Online services like Trust & Will, LegalZoom, or FreeWill handle straightforward estates for $100 to $300. For more complex situations (blended families, business ownership, special needs, sizable estates), hire an attorney. Our guide to choosing an estate planning lawyer covers what to ask.
- Update beneficiaries on every account. Life insurance, 401(k), IRAs, brokerage, bank accounts. Beneficiary designations override your will. Make sure they’re current, especially after a divorce, remarriage, or death in the family. Remember: If your ex from three marriages ago is the beneficiary of your life insurance policy, there’s not a thing any lawyer or court can do about it.
- Tell people where to find it. A will that nobody can find isn’t a will. Tell your spouse, your kids, or whoever’s named as executor exactly where the documents live.
- Review every three to five years. Life changes with things like marriages, divorces, births, deaths, and big asset purchases. Your documents should change too. Our list of common estate planning mistakes is worth a periodic re-read.
- Have the awkward conversation. Tell your family what you’ve decided. The unpleasant surprises happen because people don’t talk about this.
Bottom line
The reason most people don’t have a will isn’t cost. It isn’t complexity. It’s just discomfort — the natural human reluctance to plan for our own death.
But not planning is itself a plan. It’s a plan that says: “I’ll let the state, the courts, and circumstance decide everything for me.” That’s a worse plan than almost anything you could write yourself.
A will doesn’t cost much. A basic estate plan can be done in an afternoon. And it’s the single most fixable item on your financial to-do list by a wide margin.
The 56% of Americans walking around without one aren’t waiting for a perfect moment. They’re hoping nothing happens before they get around to it. Statistically, that’s not how it works.
You’ll never regret having one. Your family will never stop being grateful you did. For more on what not to leave to chance, see my piece on estate planning oversights that could leave your heirs with nothing.
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