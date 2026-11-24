Company’s coming. So the stuff on the counter gets swept into a closet, a drawer or a cabinet, and the door gets shut on it. Again.
A lot of what you’re hiding isn’t worth the shelf space. Some of it loses value while it sits. A few things are a real risk to keep around, especially with a houseful of guests.
This article covers the house — the medicine cabinet, the junk drawer, the file cabinet and the closets.
(The garage has its own list: See “6 Things You Should Never Keep in Your Garage.”)
For each item, here’s why to let it go and the free or cheap way to do it, mostly straight from federal agencies.
1. Old prescriptions in the medicine cabinet
That half-bottle of painkillers from a dental procedure years ago isn’t doing you any good. The Food and Drug Administration warns that leftover medicine can harm someone it wasn’t prescribed for, and it can hurt a child or a pet who gets into it by accident.
What to do instead: The FDA’s first choice is a take-back site or a prepaid mail-back envelope, and plenty of pharmacies and police stations have a drop box.
The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Take Back Day page has a locator for authorized collectors you can use any time of year.
No drop box nearby? Don’t flush anything unless it’s on the FDA’s Flush List. For the rest, the agency says to mix the pills, uncrushed, with something nasty like used coffee grounds, kitty litter or dirt, then seal the mess in a plastic bag for the trash.
Before the empty bottle goes out, scratch your name and prescription details off the label.
2. The old phone in the junk drawer
Plenty of us have at least one retired phone sitting in a drawer, still loaded with photos, texts and logins. It’s not a backup. It’s a liability. And I’d bet it’s worth less to a buyer every month it sits there.
What to do instead: The Federal Trade Commission lays out the cleanup in a few steps. Back up anything you want to keep. Pull out the SIM card, plus the memory card if the phone has one. Then do a factory reset to wipe it.
One catch the FTC flags: If you log in with an authenticator app, you may have to reactivate it. My advice: Move it to your new phone before you wipe the old one.
Once it’s clean, you can sell it, trade it in or recycle it. The Environmental Protection Agency notes that manufacturers and retailers run donation and recycling programs.
Citing a 2006 U.S. Geological Survey estimate, the EPA says recycling a million phones can recover 35,000 pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver and 75 pounds of gold. I’d give an old laptop the same treatment.
3. Tax paperwork you no longer need
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and here’s a rule I’d follow: There’s no reason to keep file boxes stuffed with receipts and records from years the IRS generally can’t audit anymore.
The IRS says the basic period is three years. If you claim a refund after filing, it’s three years from when you filed or two years from when you paid the tax, whichever comes later.
There are exceptions. Six years if you left out income worth more than a quarter of the gross income you reported. Seven years if you claimed a loss on worthless securities or a bad debt. Forever if you never filed or filed a fraudulent return.
And hang on to records for property, like a house or stock, until the clock runs out on the year you sell it. That’s how you prove your cost and figure your gain.
What to do instead: Before shredding, the IRS suggests checking whether your insurer or a creditor wants the paperwork longer. Then shred it. That’s the FTC’s identity theft advice for any document before it hits the trash.
4. Gift cards you forgot about
That card from last Christmas is cash you’ve already been given, sitting in a drawer.
Federal law bars selling a gift card that expires in less than five years, according to a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau guide.
But after the first 12 months, inactivity or service fees are allowed, and they can nibble away at the balance. Your state may protect you more.
What to do instead: Gather every card, check the balances and spend them on holiday shopping you were going to do anyway. Got one for a store you never visit? Here’s where to sell gift cards for the most cash.
One quick note — I’ve won two Emmys for reporting on money, but what I’m proudest of is helping regular people build real wealth. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and I’ll help you do exactly that. 10 seconds, no fluff, no spam.
5. Clothes you no longer wear
That jacket you’ll wear “when it fits again” is taking up closet space your guests could use.
Donating it helps somebody. Whether it helps you at tax time is a different question, and this is where people get it wrong.
The IRS says in Publication 526 that you can deduct donated clothing and household items generally only if they’re at least in good used condition. And in most cases, you have to itemize.
The deduction is generally fair market value. For used clothes, that’s what thrift or consignment shoppers would pay, which the IRS says usually runs far below what you paid.
Yes, there’s a break starting with tax year 2026: Non-itemizers can deduct up to $1,000 in cash gifts to charity, or $2,000 for married couples filing jointly.
But the IRS says noncash donations don’t count. A bag of sweaters gets you nothing on that line.
What to do instead: Donate it anyway if you don’t itemize. Just don’t count on a tax break. If you do itemize, keep a receipt.
6. Half-empty cleaning chemicals under the sink
Drain opener from a clog three years ago. Two kinds of oven cleaner. A bug spray you don’t remember buying. The space under the kitchen sink is a chemistry set.
The EPA counts leftover products that are flammable, corrosive, toxic or prone to react as household hazardous waste, and it names cleaners and pesticides among the examples. Pour them down the drain or onto the ground and you risk polluting the environment and endangering people’s health.
What to do instead: Use up what you’ll actually use. For the rest, the EPA says many communities run household hazardous waste collections. Call your city or county’s environmental, health or trash agency and ask when and where it collects.
Until then, keep everything in its original, labeled container, never in a food or drink bottle. And never combine leftovers to save space.
7. The car seat in the back of the closet
If the grandkids are coming and you’re planning to pull out the car seat from years ago, stop and check it first. It could be the most dangerous thing on this list.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says never to use a seat that’s been in anything worse than a minor crash.
A seat from a minor crash doesn’t automatically need replacing, but the agency’s definition of minor is narrow: The car could be driven away, the door nearest the seat wasn’t damaged, no one was hurt, the airbags didn’t go off and the seat shows no damage.
The agency’s used car seat checklist adds a few more musts: a label with the model number and manufacture date so you can tell whether it’s too old, no open recalls and every part present.
What to do instead: Find that label and run the seat through the whole checklist before anyone gets buckled in. Missing a part or under a recall? The NHTSA says to call the manufacturer, since some fixes and parts are available.
Can’t tell whether the seat passes? The NHTSA says a certified technician will usually look it over at no charge. If it fails, don’t use it, and don’t sell it or give it away.
Bottom line
None of this costs much to fix. Most of it costs nothing but an afternoon and a trip to the pharmacy, the recycling center or the donation bin.
While you’re at it, look up at the ceiling. If your smoke alarm is a decade old, it’s done.
Clear the clutter before the doorbell rings. You’ll have more room for the people who matter, and fewer things in the house that can hurt them.
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