This Is the Best Health Insurance Plan in Your Region

Each fall, millions of Americans face a daunting question: Which health insurance plan is right for me?

There is a lot riding on the answer. Health insurance is costly, and you typically are stuck with whatever choice you make for the entire year. So, it makes sense to get a head start on zeroing in on the best health insurance plan for you.

Fortunately, J.D. Power is making the task a little easier. It recently released its 2020 rankings of commercial health plans in the U.S.

The rankings were made for a mix of regions and states.

Plans were rated based on customer satisfaction in six areas:

Billing and payment

Cost

Coverage and benefits

Customer service

Information and communication

Provider choice

The top-rated commercial health insurance plan in each region or state, and how it scored in that area, are as follows:

California: Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (overall customer satisfaction score of 784 out of 1,000 points)

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (overall customer satisfaction score of 784 out of 1,000 points) Colorado: Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (718)

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (718) East South Central: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama (761)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama (761) Florida: Humana (783)

Humana (783) Heartland: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (719)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (719) Illinois/Indiana: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (733)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (733) Maryland: Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (802)

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (802) Massachusetts: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts (722)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts (722) Michigan: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan (736)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan (736) Minnesota/Wisconsin: HealthPartners (721)

HealthPartners (721) Mountain: Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah (723) and SelectHealth (723)

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah (723) and SelectHealth (723) New Jersey: Horizon Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Jersey (728)

Horizon Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Jersey (728) New York: Independent Health Association (783)

Independent Health Association (783) Northeast: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Connecticut (726)

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Connecticut (726) Northwest: Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (739)

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (739) Ohio: Aetna (727)

Aetna (727) Pennsylvania: Geisinger Health Plan (739)

Geisinger Health Plan (739) South Atlantic: Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (791)

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (791) Southwest: Cigna (730)

Cigna (730) Texas: Humana (797)

Humana (797) Virginia: Aetna (735)

Overall, consumers are largely disappointed with their health insurance coverage.

Just 36% of members say their health plan acts in their best interest “always” or “most of the time.” An even smaller percentage — 25% — view their health plan as a trusted partner in their health and wellness.

J.D. Power notes that the average overall satisfaction score for commercial health plans — 719 on a 1,000-point scale — is among the lowest for all industries that J.D. Power evaluates.

To see the overall customer satisfaction scores of other plans in your area, check out J.D. Power’s charts, which start on Page 3 of the study findings.

How to save more for health care costs

The J.D. Power survey reveals how important it is to do your research when choosing a health insurance plan. Another way to improve your health care experience — and to save a little money — is to open a health savings account.

As we have reported:

“An HSA can help you stretch your health care dollars and build your retirement savings at the same time, as long as you’re eligible for one and you spend the money in your HSA on eligible expenses.”

For more, check out “3 Ways a Health Savings Account Can Improve Your Finances.”

Money Talks News contributor Miranda Marquit — who wrote the story — uses MTN partner Lively as her HSA custodian. She says the tools Lively offers have made it easier for her to save.

Not eligible for an HSA? Check out “5 Ways Anyone Can Save on Out-of-Pocket Health Care Costs.”

