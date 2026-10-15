This May Be the Easiest Way to Experience National Parks

Standing along the rim of Bryce Amphitheater, staring at the sea of spire-like hoodoo rock formations below, I had two distinct thoughts.
First: “This place really is magical.” I’d remembered a video on Bryce Canyon National Park’s website, where former visual information specialist and park spokesman Peter Densmore said, “I think you need a word at least as strong as magic” to describe experiencing the landscape. He was right.
Second: “Oof, it’s hard to breathe.” My Intrepid Travel guide, Wes Michels-Ratliff, had warned our tour group that the park was around 8,000 feet above sea level. I was fighting a cold, and my congestion made the air feel even thinner, so I was thankful for his heads-up and the option to stay back with another couple, while the rest of our group hiked the Navajo Loop Trail.
I was thankful for a lot of things on the guided group trip, but I most appreciated experiencing parks like this without having to plan on my own.
Getting a Feel for Things
Like many other group travel providers, Intrepid offers a wide variety of itineraries both domestically and abroad. This particular trip started and ended in Las Vegas, a popular launching point for road trips in the region.
Michels-Ratliff drove the entire trip, so the rest of us could sit back, look out the windows, and not worry about directions. He also planned what we’d do at each destination, prepped most of our meals, and answered myriad questions from the three couples and four solo travelers comprising our group.
Our first destination was just two hours from Las Vegas: Zion National Park in neighboring Utah. Travelers can easily spend several days exploring Zion, one of America’s most visited national parks. We only had a few hours, which we spent hiking the various Emerald Pools Trails, but it was enough to see the beauty of Zion Canyon and get a feel for whether or not we’d want to revisit on our own.
I’d visited Zion before, but I don’t recall ever seeing its picturesque east side, which we drove through on this trip. It made me immediately want to return to explore it.
Going Solo
Our home for all three nights of our trip was Zion White Bison Resort, about 20 minutes outside Zion and the gateway town of Springdale, Utah.
Each party in our group got their own covered wagon with comfy beds, private bathrooms, air conditioning, and outdoor fire pits with lounge chairs and grills. I could have opted for a roommate for a cheaper accommodation, but after spending most of our days as a group, I appreciated the solo time to wind down in the evening and ease into mornings.
Day two took us to Bryce Canyon, also in Utah. I hadn’t visited before and would have loved to join the rest of the group in hiking amid the hoodoos, but I don’t regret staying along the Amphitheater’s rim, watching the ever-changing view as passing clouds cast new shadows and light on the landscape.
Trying Something New
Our third day was my favorite.
We started by visiting Horseshoe Bend and Glen Canyon Dam, which are marvels in their own right.
The highlight for me, though, was visiting Lower Antelope Canyon, a staggeringly beautiful slot canyon in Navajo Nation.
All three sites were near Page, Arizona, which is about 2 hours and 15 minutes from Zion’s south entrance and about 4-and-a-half hours from Las Vegas or Phoenix by car.
I think if the trip ended right there, I would have been happy, but we had one more treat in store on our next day before heading back to Las Vegas: Snow Canyon State Park, which is about an hour from Zion’s south entrance and 2 hours from Vegas.
I had seen this Utah park on our itinerary and looked up photos before our trip, but photos don’t do this park justice. It is as pretty as many National Park Service sites. And I might never have thought to visit, had it not been for this trip.
What Group Tours Cost
A variety of tour operators offer itineraries in Arizona and Utah. Intrepid Travel’s 4-day Zion Glamping Adventure starts at $2,575 per person. G Adventures’ 7-day Best of Utah and Arizona National Parks typically starts at $2,799, but discounted rates are available for next March. Road Scholar’s 11-day Best of Utah’s Grand Circle of Parks and Monuments tour starts at $4,249 next year. More options are available online.
Before booking, check reviews and see what’s included. Small group tours typically include guided excursions, ground transportation, overnight accommodations and some meals in their packaged pricing.
The reporter on this story received access from Intrepid Travel. USA TODAY maintains editorial control of content.
Reporting by Eve Chen, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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