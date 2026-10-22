Time to ‘Fall Back’ on Nov. 1: How to Adjust Your Body Clock

You may get an extra hour of sleep, but the end of daylight saving time remains one of the least popular weekends on the U.S. calendar.
At 2 a.m. on Nov. 1, clocks across most of the United States will “fall back” one hour as the country returns to standard time.
“While ‘springing forward’ disrupts your circadian rhythm more than ‘falling back,’ any one-hour shift of the clock can alter your body’s sleep-wake schedule,” said Dr. David Kuhlmann, a medical director of sleep medicine and spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Foundation. “Chronically sleep deprived people are among the most impacted by the circadian misalignment caused by the time switch.”
That means the extra hour in bed may not necessarily translate into better or more restorative sleep.
How the Fall Time Change Affects Your Body
Turning clocks back by one hour means sunset arrives earlier and evenings grow darker sooner. That shift can disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm, the internal clock that regulates sleep and other biological functions, potentially affecting health and overall well-being.
The time change has also been linked to fatigue, depression and metabolic changes that may contribute to weight gain, according to Tufts University School of Medicine.
The time change can be especially challenging for teenagers, night-shift workers, and older adults, all of whom are more likely to have sleep schedules that are already disrupted, according to Dr. Kuhlmann.
Congress has considered proposals to end the twice-yearly clock changes, but no change has been enacted.
You Gain an Hour of Sleep. Tips to Adjust to the Fall Time Change
“While the fall time change is often easier to manage than the spring transition, there are still steps individuals can take to minimize any negative effects,” Kuhlmann said. “Adjust the timing of daily routines that are ‘time cues’ for your body, such as your mealtimes or exercise schedule, by shifting them a little later in the days leading up to the time change.”
Tips to Help Adjust Your Sleep Schedule
Making small changes to your sleep routine before the clocks change can help make the transition easier.
In the days leading up to the fall time change, try going to bed 15 to 20 minutes later each night to help ease the transition to standard time. If you are already sleep-deprived, however, it may be best not to push your bedtime later, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
For example, if you typically go to bed at 10 p.m. and wake up at 6 a.m., try easing into the time change by moving both times 20 minutes later each day:
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: Go to bed at 10:20 p.m. and wake up at 6:20 a.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29: Go to bed at 10:40 p.m. and wake up at 6:40 a.m.
- Friday, Oct. 30: Go to bed at 11 p.m. and wake up at 7 a.m.
On Saturday night, set your clocks back one hour and return to your normal 10 p.m. bedtime. This can make the switch to standard time feel easier. Gradually adjusting your meal times may help, too.
Enjoy Extra Hours of Sunlight
Because the body’s circadian rhythm is closely linked to daylight exposure, spending time outdoors before and after a time change can help with the adjustment, according to the Sleep Foundation. A morning walk or other outdoor activity may help ease the transition, while natural light through a window can provide similar benefits.
Eat an Earlier Dinner
As bedtime approaches, your body naturally produces more melatonin, a hormone that helps you fall asleep. After the clocks are set back, melatonin may begin rising earlier in the evening, often around dinnertime, until your circadian rhythm adjusts to the new schedule, according to Harvard Medical School.
“Eating at a time when melatonin rises can cause insulin resistance and higher glucose levels, putting you at increased risk for diseases like diabetes,” explains Dr. Charles Czeisler, chief of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “You might want to eat an hour earlier than you usually would for a few days.”
Avoid Late-Day Caffeine
Caffeine can stay in the body for up to 12 hours, so consuming coffee, tea, soda or other caffeinated products later in the day may make it more difficult to fall asleep. Experts recommend avoiding coffee after 2 p.m. to help support healthy sleep, according to the Insomnia and Sleep Institute of Arizona.
SOURCE: Sleep Foundation, YouGov.com, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Insomnia and Sleep Institute of Arizona.
Reporting by Janet Loehrke, USA TODAY / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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