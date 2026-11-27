Home sellers are facing a tough crowd. Higher mortgage rates are cutting into buyers’ budgets, and many would-be buyers are sitting on the sidelines.
Realtor.com’s October housing report found the number of homes under contract fell 10.5% from a year earlier.
When fewer buyers are shopping, the words in a listing carry more weight.
Real estate website Zillow tracks which features sellers and their agents mention more often each year, and its latest findings hint at what will be selling points in 2027.
For its 2027 Home Trends Report, Zillow analyzed hundreds of home features across millions of for-sale listings to find the biggest year-over-year changes in mentions.
Zillow’s home trends expert Amanda Pendleton says the data suggests buyers want homes that work well and run efficiently “but still feel polished and personal.”
Keep in mind that the report measures how sellers market homes, not what buyers end up paying for. Zillow also didn’t publish how many listings mention each feature, so a big percentage jump can start from a small base.
Here are the home features heating up in listings — and several that are cooling.
1. Quiet tech
Change in the share of for-sale listings mentioning this feature: Up to a 119% increase
Mentions of artificial intelligence jumped 119%, the biggest gain of any feature Zillow tracked. App-controlled home systems are up 34%.
Zillow calls this “quiet tech” because buyers want technology that runs in the background without demanding attention.
The flip side is a craving for places to unplug. Listings mentioning tech-free spaces also are up 34%. As Pendleton puts it, “Homes are getting smarter, but buyers also want tech-free zones where nothing needs charging.”
2. Bold color
Change in the share of for-sale listings mentioning this feature: Up to an 84% increase
Last year, “color drenching” posted the biggest gain in Zillow’s report. The trend is still climbing, with color-drenched spaces up 84%. Color drenching means one color covers a room’s walls, ceiling and trim.
Zillow has a new name for the broader look — “colormaxxing” — and it extends to the outside of the house. Mentions of painted brick exteriors are up 27%, and board-and-batten siding is up 24%.
Sellers also favor the term “elevated,” which appears in 71% more listings.
If you plan to sell, color choice matters. In an earlier analysis, Zillow found certain paint colors in certain rooms were linked to higher sale prices.
3. Efficiency
Change in the share of for-sale listings mentioning this feature: Up to a 52% increase
Buyers seem less interested in eco-friendly labels and more interested in what a home will cost to run. Zillow says these features are showing up more often:
- Fresh-air ventilation systems (up 52%)
- Recirculating hot-water systems (up 52%)
- Whole-home batteries (up 43%)
- Battery backup (up 25%)
Fresh-air ventilation systems bring in outdoor air while recovering heat or energy from the air going out. Recirculating systems get hot water to the tap faster, so less water goes down the drain while you wait.
The rise in battery mentions comes even though the 30% federal tax credit for home battery storage ended for expenses made after Dec. 31, 2025.
Healthy-home features also are gaining ground. Mentions of air filtration are up 25%, water filtration is up 22% and radon mitigation is up 18%.
4. Flexible rooms
Change in the share of for-sale listings mentioning this feature: Up to a 42% increase
Open floor plans aren’t going anywhere, according to Zillow. But buyers increasingly want separate spaces for work, entertainment, exercise and privacy.
Mentions of home offices are up 42%, media rooms are up 37% and flex spaces are up 35%.
5. Room for every generation
Change in the share of for-sale listings mentioning this feature: Up to a 58% increase
Mentions of multigenerational living are up 58%.
Features that make a home work at both ends of life are rising too. Grab bars are up 18%, wider doorways are up 13% and nurseries are up 9%.
6. Wellness
Change in the share of for-sale listings mentioning this feature: Up to a 60% increase
Spa-inspired bathrooms are up 60% in listings, nearly triple last year’s gain of 22%. Cold plunge pools are up 44%.
Sports and fitness spaces are still growing as well. Golf simulators are up 29%, and home gyms are up 18%.
7. Catios
Change in the share of for-sale listings mentioning this feature: 32% increase
Zillow describes catios as “screened-in outdoor spaces that give indoor cats safe access to fresh air,” and mentions of them are up 32%.
Dog lovers aren’t seeing the same attention they’re used to, Zillow notes, and mentions of dog parks are flat.
Trends that are dying out
While some home features are growing in popularity, others are on the way out, including the following:
- “Sustainable” and “green” (down 26%)
- “Cozy” (down 22%)
- Chef’s kitchens (down 21%)
- “Eclectic” (down 19%)
- Dog-grooming stations (down 16%)
- Gourmet kitchens (down 15%)
- “Boho” (down 13%)
- Jacuzzis and jetted tubs (down 9%)
The drop in sustainable and green is a reversal. In last year’s report, those terms were up 21%.
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