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Toyota Recalls Over 30,000 Vehicles. See the Affected Model

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Toyota is recalling more than 30,000 vehicles over a software issue that could cause the plug-in hybrid system to shut down while driving, increasing the risk of a crash, according to a recent notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to the NHTSA, the software issue could prevent the vehicle’s hybrid system from working properly, causing warning lights to appear and potentially limiting the vehicle’s performance or causing it to lose power while driving at higher speeds.

Here’s what to know about the model included in the recall and what car owners should do.

What Model Is Included in the Toyota Recall?

According to the NHTSA, the following vehicle is included in the recall:

  • 2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid

What Car Owners Should Do

Toyota dealers will update the affected software free of charge. Owners are expected to be notified by Dec. 6, 2026. In total, 30,978 vehicles are potentially affected, according to the recall report.

How to Search for Car Recalls

Car owners can search NHTSA’s database for recalls using their vehicle identification number, or VIN.

The USA TODAY recall database also includes information on car, food, drug and other product recalls.

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at [email protected], or on X @athompsonUSAT

Reporting by Anthony Thompson, USA TODAY / USA TODAY

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

 
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Toyota Recalls over 43,000 Vehicles. See the Affected Model

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Toyota is recalling over 43,000 vehicles due to the possibility that the engine could become contaminated, which could increase the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall states that the engine may become contaminated with debris from the manufacturing process. The debris could cause the main bearing of the engine to fail, and “result in an engine stall and loss of drive power,” according to NHTSA.

The recall expands on two other recalls, published in May 2024 and November 2025, respectively.

What Model Is Included in the Recall?

Approximately 43,566 vehicles are being recalled, which include the following model:

  • 2024 Toyota Tundra

What Could Happen to the Engine?

The engine contamination could lead to the following, according to the recall report:

  • engine knocking
  • engine rough running
  • engine no start
  • engine stall

An engine stall could lead to the vehicle losing power and increasing the risk of a crash at higher speeds.

What Is This Recall an Expansion Of?

The recall (NHTSA recall number: 26V320) expands two other recalls (NHTSA recall numbers: 24V381 and 25V767), which include the following vehicles:

  • 2022 to 2024 Lexus LX
  • 2022 to 2024 Toyota Tundra
  • 2024 Lexus GX

What Should You Do if You Own a Recalled Vehicle?

A remedy to the recall is currently being developed, according to NHTSA. Vehicle owners are expected to be mailed notification letters by July 6, and may contact Toyota’s customer service at 1-800-331-4331.

Once a remedy has been established, owners of the recalled vehicle will have repairs completed free of charge.

Owners who believe their cars might be involved in the recall can also search for their vehicle identification numbers (VINs) or state and license plate numbers on NHTSA.gov to see whether their vehicles are included.

 
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