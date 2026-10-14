Toyota Recalls Over 30,000 Vehicles. See the Affected Model

Toyota is recalling more than 30,000 vehicles over a software issue that could cause the plug-in hybrid system to shut down while driving, increasing the risk of a crash, according to a recent notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
According to the NHTSA, the software issue could prevent the vehicle’s hybrid system from working properly, causing warning lights to appear and potentially limiting the vehicle’s performance or causing it to lose power while driving at higher speeds.
Here’s what to know about the model included in the recall and what car owners should do.
What Model Is Included in the Toyota Recall?
According to the NHTSA, the following vehicle is included in the recall:
- 2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid
What Car Owners Should Do
Toyota dealers will update the affected software free of charge. Owners are expected to be notified by Dec. 6, 2026. In total, 30,978 vehicles are potentially affected, according to the recall report.
How to Search for Car Recalls
Car owners can search NHTSA’s database for recalls using their vehicle identification number, or VIN.
The USA TODAY recall database also includes information on car, food, drug and other product recalls.
Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at [email protected], or on X @athompsonUSAT
Reporting by Anthony Thompson, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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