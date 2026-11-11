Trump Is Acing the Unpopularity Polls After the Midterms: 8 Ways to Measure the Damage

Voters delivered a clear message on Nov. 3, handing control of both congressional chambers to Democrats. In the aftermath of that vote, President Donald Trump saw his approval ratings stumble into territory that worries seasoned party strategists.
Depending on the pollster, his public support now hovers between 32% and 40%. When an administration loses both Capitol Hill majorities midway through a term, underlying survey data reveals the true scale of the political fracture.
1. Voters stripped away congressional control
The clearest signal did not originate from phone surveys. It arrived directly from ballot boxes nationwide, where voters stripped Republicans of their majorities in both the House and the Senate.
Exit polls exposed the financial frustration fueling that shift. Roughly 65% of voters reported that White House policies worsened the economy, while 62% blamed the president directly for high everyday prices.
When pocketbook stress dominates the ballot box, legislative power evaporates quickly. Two years after reclaiming office, the administration faces a divided Capitol determined to scrutinize the economic impact of executive policies.
2. Presidential approval plunged toward historic lows
Back in January 2025, public sentiment looked relatively stable. A survey placed the president at 47% approval immediately following his inauguration, offering a workable foundation for his second term.
That foundation crumbled over 22 months. A post-election Reuters and Ipsos survey conducted Nov. 6 to 9 with 1,705 adults registered his job approval at just 32%, a single point above his career low.
Shedding 15 points reflects deep disillusionment among households. When nearly two-thirds of adults disapprove, the president may find it harder to advance his agenda.
3. Net ratings sank deep underwater
Headline approval tells only half the story. The more telling metric is net approval — the share of voters who endorse performance minus the share who actively oppose it.
The president entered office with a positive balance sheet, boasting more backers than detractors nationwide. By Nov. 9, the Silver Bulletin tracking average showed approval sliding to 37.8%, leaving him roughly 21 points underwater.
Recovering from a double-digit deficit requires extraordinary economic momentum. When opposition solidifies at such negative depths, swing voters rarely give an incumbent administration the benefit of the doubt.
4. Economic messaging failed to satisfy everyday shoppers
The issues that powered the 2024 campaign have suddenly become liabilities. While immigration enforcement remained a relatively strong suit at 38% approval in early November, broader economic stewardship managed only 25% support.
The sharpest drop centers on inflation. Only 21% of respondents in the Reuters survey approved of how the White House manages the cost of living.
The issue that propelled the president back into office has turned into his steepest vulnerability. Voters expect tangible relief at checkout counters, not promises of deferred benefits.
5. Partisan unity cracked over rising living costs
Partisan loyalty usually protects a president from steep drops. In an Economist and YouGov survey conducted Nov. 4 to 6, 78% of Republicans backed the president, compared with only 3% of Democrats.
That 75-point gap looks familiar on the surface, but internal party cohesion shows cracks. In the Reuters survey, 81% of Republicans endorsed the administration on immigration, yet only 50% defended its handling of everyday living expenses.
Losing half of your own base on core economic stewardship signals trouble. When rank-and-file voters feel persistent pressure in their personal budgets, loyal party defenses begin to weaken under the weight of financial anxiety.
6. Historical comparisons show unusually steep midterm drops
Midterm losses are standard history for whoever occupies the Oval Office. The party controlling the White House has dropped House seats in every midterm cycle since 2002.
What makes this cycle stand out is the depth of public discontent. Former President Barack Obama entered the 2010 midterms with roughly 46% approval before shedding 63 House seats, while Trump held 45% in 2018 exit polling.
As of Nov. 10, the RealClearPolitics average places the president at 38.7%. Entering a post-election period below 40% leaves an executive weaker than predecessors who weathered similar congressional wipeouts.
7. Independent voters turned decisively away
National elections hinge on the political center. When independent voters walk away from an administration, congressional majorities collapse, and legislative momentum grinds to a halt.
The post-election survey revealed a decisive rejection among voters with no political party affiliation. Independents broke against the president by a margin of 71% disapproval to 23% approval.
Winning back independent households requires demonstrable financial stability. If spikes at the gas pump and retail price increases persist, this vital voting bloc may be slow to warm back up to the White House.
8. Vote tallies triggered an immediate survey drop
Voter sentiment soured rapidly over a matter of days. In late October, polling placed the president at 39% approval and 58% disapproval — an already challenging position heading into the vote.
Once election returns confirmed Democratic victories, public perception slumped further. A follow-up survey taken Nov. 4 to 6 found approval dropping to 36% while disapproval climbed to 62%.
That rapid seven-point deterioration pushed net sentiment to negative 26 points. Voters watched the outcome unfold and immediately adjusted their confidence downward, cementing a difficult mandate for the next two years.
Broader financial anxiety reveals the real political cost
Public surveys vary based on methodology. A tracking poll from Rasmussen Reports leaned on likely voters and found net negative 19 points on Nov. 9. Meanwhile, Civiqs tracked registered voters and recorded negative 28 points. Polling aggregators split the difference.
The most consequential figure does not appear on any political chart. It shows up in persistent inflation across essential bills, housing expenses, and debt obligations that leave families feeling squeezed at month end.
With tariffs and energy costs still weighing on consumer confidence, voter frustration may not fade quickly.
Washington now faces divided government, but for ordinary consumers, finding practical ways to counter living costs remains the immediate priority.
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