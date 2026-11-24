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“I would do it. These credit card companies have made a lot.”
That’s what President Donald Trump said about capping credit card interest at 10% in an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Saturday in America” on Nov. 21 (1).
He promised a cap on the 2024 campaign trail and pushed for it again in January. The Republican-controlled Congress did little with it. Now Democrats are set to control both chambers, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, expected to chair the Senate Banking Committee, has repeatedly called for a cap (1).
Banks and card companies have warned that a cap could force them to cancel cards for less creditworthy customers or cut back on rewards (1).
A bill is already on file. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley introduced it in February 2025, and it would hold card rates to that level for five years (2). It went to that committee (3). It’s still not law.
That bill expires when this Congress ends in January, so the new Congress would have to start over.
So a cap could come, or it could stall again. Nobody can tell you when. Until then, your card company charges whatever your agreement says.
I once served on the board of Consumer Credit Counseling, so let me call this one like a referee: You don’t need a vote in Congress to pay less interest.
Here are six moves you control, starting today.
1. Find out what your balance really costs
Let’s say you owe $5,000 on a card that charges 24%, and you pay $150 a month. That balance costs you $100 in interest the first month alone.
At that pace, it takes 56 months to clear, and you pay about $3,322 in interest. At the proposed cap, the same payments wipe out the debt in 40 months, with about $882 in interest. For this hypothetical cardholder, that’s roughly $2,440 saved.
You don’t have to guess at your own numbers. Federal rules require your statement to show how long paying only the minimum will take, and how much to pay each month to clear the balance in three years (4).
Make that three-year payment your floor, and stop adding new charges. The statement’s math assumes you won’t (4).
2. Move the balance to a 0% card, then leave it alone
A balance transfer card lets you move what you owe to a new card that charges no interest for an introductory period. That intro rate has to last at least six months unless you fall more than 60 days behind, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says (5).
There’s usually a fee, typically 3% to 5% of the amount you move, according to Experian (6). On the balance in our example, a 3% fee equals one monthly payment. That’s a small price next to years of interest.
To compare offers side by side, check Bankrate’s list of the best 0% intro APR credit cards. Look at how long the intro period lasts, the transfer fee and the rate that kicks in afterward.
One trap: Don’t shop with the new card. The CFPB warns that new purchases can be charged regular interest right away unless you pay the whole balance, promotional part included, by the due date (7).
3. Ask for your own rate cut
Here’s something Washington can’t match for speed. In a LendingTree survey this spring, 84% of cardholders who asked for a lower rate got one. The average cut was 6.3 percentage points (8).
Yet only 23% of cardholders asked (8).
In our example, a cut that size trims the interest to about $1,932. That’s about $1,390 less, without moving a dollar. Call the number on the back of your card, mention your on-time payments and how long you’ve been a customer, and ask.
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4. Know that a cap already exists at federal credit unions
Many people don’t realize that federal credit unions already live under a rate ceiling. Federal law generally sets it at 15%. But their regulator, the National Credit Union Administration, can raise it if certain conditions are met. On February 6, 2026, the NCUA extended a temporary 18% loan interest rate ceiling through September 10, 2027 (9).
That’s not as low as the cap Trump is talking about, but it’s a firm limit on what federal credit unions can charge on loans. If your card charges well above it, a federal credit union card may be worth a look.
5. Don’t let holiday shopping restart the meter
Pay your full balance by the due date, and you generally won’t owe interest on new purchases. That breathing room is called the grace period (10).
Carry a balance, though, and you generally lose that grace period (10). So pay for the holidays with cash, a debit card or a card you pay off in full every month.
6. Already deep in card debt? Get a plan
If your balances have grown past what a transfer or a rate cut can fix, you need a bigger plan.
If you have $15,000 or more in unsecured debt, National Debt Relief has a certified debt specialist review your situation. If they can help, they’ll build an affordable plan and estimate when you could be debt-free.
They can help with most unsecured debt, including credit cards, personal loans and medical bills. There’s no upfront fee and no obligation to get started.
Before any debt is settled for less than you owe, know the tax rule. The IRS generally treats canceled debt as taxable income (11). One exception, at least in part: being insolvent, meaning your debts topped the value of everything you owned right before the cancellation (12).
My take
Whether a cap ever becomes law is up to Congress and the president. Your balance is up to you.
Read your statement, cut or move the rate where you can, and quit feeding the balance. Do that, and if a cap does arrive, you’ll owe less when it gets here.
And if you find yourself consumed by frivolous spending, keep this in mind: You can either look rich or be rich, but you probably won’t live long enough to accomplish both.
Sources: 1. Associated Press (via PBS NewsHour); 2. Sen. Bernie Sanders; 3. GovInfo (S. 381); 4. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 5. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 6. Experian; 7. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 8. LendingTree; 9. National Credit Union Administration; 10. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 11. IRS Topic No. 431; 12. IRS
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