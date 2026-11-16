Trump’s IRS Says You Can Put up to $37,250 in Your 401(K) Next Year. I’m a CPA — Most Savers Over 50 Don’t Even Use the Catch-Up

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If you’re an employee aged 60, 61, 62 or 63 in 2027, you can generally put up to $37,250 into your 401(k). That’s what the IRS announced on Nov. 12 for 2027. (1)
The question is whether you’ll use it. History says most people won’t.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and I can tell you the limit is rarely the problem. The problem is finding the money to fill it.
Here’s the evidence. Vanguard’s 2026 “How America Saves” report found that only 14% of participants saved the maximum in 2025. In plans that offered catch-up contributions, just 17% of participants 50 and older used them. (2)
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve found that in 2025, only 35% of non-retirees thought their retirement saving was on track. (3)
IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano says the new limits, along with what he calls the Working Families Tax Cuts, “will help American families.” (1)
Unfortunately, that’s true only if families actually use them.
Here are the new numbers in plain English:
- 401(k), 403(b) and governmental 457 plans: $25,500 for 2027, up from $24,500 for 2026. (1)
- Catch-up at 50 and older: $8,500, up from $8,000. That’s $34,000 in all. (1)
- Catch-up at ages 60 to 63: $11,750 instead of $8,500. That’s $37,250 in all. (1)
- IRA: stays at $7,500, and the catch-up for 50 and older stays at $1,100. (1)
Here are five moves to make the most of it.
1. Find the money before you worry about the limit
Going from $24,500 to $25,500 means finding another $1,000 a year, or about $83 a month. One good place to look is the bills you pay automatically.
Car insurance is a good place to start. Renewal time is a natural moment to compare quotes, and any money you free up can go straight into your 401(k).
Every year you let your policy auto-renew, your insurer quietly pockets the difference. No phone call. No warning. Just a slow bleed that costs drivers like you up to $1,100 annually — for the exact same coverage.
Solution? Use a site like Insurify. Their platform gets top-rated carriers competing for your business in real time, showing you side-by-side quotes with no hidden “teaser rates” — just your actual lowest price, right now.
Over 10 million drivers already use it. It’s 4.7 stars on Trustpilot. It won’t sell your info to telemarketers. And it costs you absolutely nothing to check.
The only question is: how long have you already been overpaying?
2. If you’re 60 to 63, don’t waste the window
The higher catch-up only applies to workers aged 60, 61, 62 and 63. (1) That makes it a four-year window, and once you hit 64, it’s gone.
For 2027, the bigger catch-up is $3,250 more than the regular one ($11,750 minus $8,500). If that gap held for all four years, it would add up to $13,000 of extra room. The limits can change each year, so the actual numbers may differ.
If you’re 58 or 59, now is the time to plan for it. Look at your budget and decide what you’ll cut or redirect when you get there.
3. Your IRA got nothing, so be smart about where each dollar goes
The IRA limit stays at $7,500, and the catch-up stays at $1,100. (1) So if you’re 50 or older, you’re capped at $8,600 in an IRA in 2027, the same as this year.
There’s some good news if you like Roth IRAs. The income range where your Roth contribution phases out is rising to $158,000 to $173,000 for single filers and $250,000 to $260,000 for married couples filing jointly. (1) A few more people will qualify.
Deciding between a 401(k), a traditional IRA and a Roth gets complicated when you’re juggling taxes, Social Security and a retirement date. That’s where a second set of eyes can help.
If you have $100,000 or more invested, SmartAsset offers a free matching service that can pair you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors, who are legally required to put your interests first.
They can help with tax savings, investment advice, Social Security strategies, and planning gaps you’d never see alone. And first appointments are typically free. Free, expert advice now, and longer-term, the potential to add a valuable expert to your team.
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4. High earners: your catch-up may have to go in as Roth
This one surprises people. Under SECURE 2.0, if your prior-year wages from the employer sponsoring your plan were above a set threshold, your catch-up contributions have to be Roth contributions. (4)
The base threshold is $145,000, adjusted for inflation. For 2026 catch-ups, the IRS set it at $150,000 of 2025 wages. (4) The threshold for 2027 catch-ups may be different.
That means no upfront tax break on the catch-up money. Check with your plan administrator so you aren’t surprised when you see your paycheck.
5. Don’t stop just because you can’t hit the max
Only 14% of participants saved the maximum in 2025. (2) If you’re not one of them, you’re in good company.
The number that matters is the one you can sustain. Raise your contribution by 1% of pay. Then do it again when you get a raise. It’s a lot easier to save money that never shows up in your checking account.
My take
The IRS adjusts these limits every year, and higher limits are good news. But a higher ceiling doesn’t help if you never get close to it.
If you’re in your 50s or early 60s, these may be your last big earning years. Use them. Find an extra $83 a month, and you’ve covered the 2027 increase. Find a few hundred, and you’re using the catch-up the way it was meant to be used.
A fat 401(k) won’t make you happy. But being 70 and not worrying about money just might.
Sources: 1. IRS; 2. Vanguard; 3. Federal Reserve; 4. The CPA Journal
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