Walmart+, Sam’s Club Bundle Is Here. See Perks, Estimated Savings

Walmart and Sam’s Club are finally closing the membership gap.
On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the retailers announced a new bundle membership that combines the perks of both of their plans and offers about $100 in annual savings. Enrollment for the new program is now open.
The new bundle comes as subscription fees increase. A standard membership to Sam’s Club competitor Costco is $65 a year. The average price for the cheapest Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max and Prime Video subscriptions is about $116 per year. Meanwhile, an average annual membership to delivery services like DoorDash, Instacart+ and Shipt is about $100.
Here is what to know about the new Walmart+ and Sam’s Club Plus bundle membership.
How Much Does the Walmart+ and Sam’s Club Plus Bundle Cost?
The bundle membership is $120 a year, according to a news release.
How to Sign Up for the Bundle
Customers can sign up for the bundle membership on the Walmart website at walmart.com/plus/samsclub.
What Perks Come With the Bundle?
According to a fact sheet, the bundle membership includes:
- Sam’s Club access
- Free delivery and shipping from Walmart and Sam’s Club
- Free pharmacy delivery
- Free returns from home
- Second Sam’s Club membership card and access to Sam’s Club Mastercard
- Choice of Peacock or Paramount+ subscription
- Auto and tire savings at Sam’s Garage
- 25% off Burger King digital orders and one free Whopper with any purchase every three months
- Gas savings of 10 cents a gallon at participating stations
- 2% Sam’s Cash on eligible purchases
- 5% cash back credit card with OnePay at Walmart
- Up to 10% Walmart Cash for purchases made through Walmart+ Travel
- Annual $60 electronic gift card from T-Mobile
How Much Money Does the Bundle Save?
The bundle membership saves about $100 annually, as a Walmart+ membership costs $98 per year and a Sam’s Club Plus membership costs $120 per year.
How Do Current Members Switch?
Walmart+ members can switch to the new bundle membership for $22 more a year, according to a news release.
Sam’s Club members can switch to the new membership for $60 more a year, and Sam’s Club Plus members can switch at no extra cost, according to a news release.
Customers with separate Walmart+ and Sam’s Club Plus memberships can link them on the Walmart website at walmart.com/plus/samsclub.
Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Story idea? Email her at [email protected].
Reporting by Greta Cross, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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