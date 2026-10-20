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Walmart+, Sam’s Club Bundle Is Here. See Perks, Estimated Savings

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USA TODAY Network / Reuters

Walmart and Sam’s Club are finally closing the membership gap.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the retailers announced a new bundle membership that combines the perks of both of their plans and offers about $100 in annual savings. Enrollment for the new program is now open.

The new bundle comes as subscription fees increase. A standard membership to Sam’s Club competitor Costco is $65 a year. The average price for the cheapest Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max and Prime Video subscriptions is about $116 per year. Meanwhile, an average annual membership to delivery services like DoorDash, Instacart+ and Shipt is about $100.

Here is what to know about the new Walmart+ and Sam’s Club Plus bundle membership.

How Much Does the Walmart+ and Sam’s Club Plus Bundle Cost?

The bundle membership is $120 a year, according to a news release.

How to Sign Up for the Bundle

Customers can sign up for the bundle membership on the Walmart website at walmart.com/plus/samsclub.

What Perks Come With the Bundle?

According to a fact sheet, the bundle membership includes:

  • Sam’s Club access
  • Free delivery and shipping from Walmart and Sam’s Club
  • Free pharmacy delivery
  • Free returns from home
  • Second Sam’s Club membership card and access to Sam’s Club Mastercard
  • Choice of Peacock or Paramount+ subscription
  • Auto and tire savings at Sam’s Garage
  • 25% off Burger King digital orders and one free Whopper with any purchase every three months
  • Gas savings of 10 cents a gallon at participating stations
  • 2% Sam’s Cash on eligible purchases
  • 5% cash back credit card with OnePay at Walmart
  • Up to 10% Walmart Cash for purchases made through Walmart+ Travel
  • Annual $60 electronic gift card from T-Mobile

How Much Money Does the Bundle Save?

The bundle membership saves about $100 annually, as a Walmart+ membership costs $98 per year and a Sam’s Club Plus membership costs $120 per year.

How Do Current Members Switch?

Walmart+ members can switch to the new bundle membership for $22 more a year, according to a news release.

Sam’s Club members can switch to the new membership for $60 more a year, and Sam’s Club Plus members can switch at no extra cost, according to a news release.

Customers with separate Walmart+ and Sam’s Club Plus memberships can link them on the Walmart website at walmart.com/plus/samsclub.

Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Story idea? Email her at [email protected].

Reporting by Greta Cross, USA TODAY / USA TODAY

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

 
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