Want to Add Gold to Your IRA? Be Sure to Buy the Right Kind and Beware Collectibles

If you take money out of an IRA to buy a car, the IRS treats it as a withdrawal, and you generally pay income tax on the amount. The same is true if your IRA buys a collectible, and gold can count as one.
The IRS treats the purchase as if you withdrew the full cost, and its definition of collectibles covers metals and coins, with only a few exceptions.
Why the wrong gold costs you taxes
Under Section 408(m) of the tax code, collectibles include works of art, rugs, antiques, alcoholic beverages, any metal or gem, and any stamp or coin, with limited exceptions only for certain coins and precious-metal bullion.
The IRS says an account’s purchase of one is treated as an immediate distribution equal to its cost. That generally means income tax on the full amount, and the 10% additional tax on early withdrawals may apply for owners younger than 59½.
The coins and bars that are allowed
The IRS lists three exceptions: certain gold, silver or platinum coins minted under federal law at 31 U.S.C. 5112, coins issued under state law, and gold, silver, platinum or palladium bullion of a certain fineness. American Eagle gold bullion coins are minted under that law, and the U.S. Mint says they can be included in an IRA.
Bullion comes with a condition: A bank or approved non-bank trustee must keep physical possession. Keeping bars at home doesn’t meet that condition, making storage both a tax and a security question.
The IRS does not provide a numeric fineness standard and instead points to the tax code’s definition. The agency also says it has no list of approved investments for retirement plans, so the key question for any dealer is which exception each item meets and where it will be held.
Check the dealer’s markup before you buy
A joint bulletin from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) puts the dealer’s markup at the center. A dealer sells above the spot price and buys back below it, and the gap between the two is the spread.
High spreads make it hard to profit. The bulletin also warns that a pitch to pay more for rare, collectible, or “semi-numismatic” coins for an IRA may signal a scam.
The bulletin suggests getting every fee, commission and the retail price in writing, then multiplying the metal’s weight by the spot price and comparing the result with the retail price.
It also recommends asking what the dealer would pay to buy the metal back. Storage, insurance and administrative fees belong on the same list, and the IRA custodian’s statement should show the metal’s melt value so it can be checked against what was paid.
Rolling money into a self-directed IRA is allowed without penalty, the bulletin notes, but afterward no fiduciary or advisor is watching for a bad investment.
The same bulletin adds that regulated products such as commodity exchange-traded products and commodity pools can provide exposure to metals and may be held in an IRA. For savers who want price exposure without storing physical metal, that is a route to compare first, though the bulletin notes these products carry their own fees and costs.
Is gold right for your retirement account?
Diversifying a retirement account is one response to falling retirement confidence, and a rollover from a 401(k) that has passed $250,000 is large enough to deserve a written fee schedule. Gold carries no guarantee of returns, and it can fall as well as rise.
For savers who already want physical gold or silver in a retirement account, the first step is to gather information. Stocks, bonds, and funds can sink together when markets stumble, and a gold or silver IRA from Anthem Gold Group puts physical metals in a tax-advantaged retirement account.
Request the free guide with no obligation, and leave a phone number you will actually answer. A specialist can also walk through the options by phone at 888-718-3963.
Before any money moves, ask for the item list in writing: each product’s name, the IRS exception it meets, the price against spot, and who holds it.
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