Want to Age in Place With Dignity? Why Some American Retirees Are Looking to Cyprus

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Live and Invest Overseas.
I recently sat down to interview Jennifer Hillburn, an American retiree who recently spent time in Cyprus with the aim of purchasing a condo in an age-in-place community.
And she loved what she saw.
Here’s what she discovered on her trip…
Assisted home care for retirees
Kat: So many Americans are curious about what it’s really like to retire abroad, including yourself…
You’ve recently been on the hunt for a home overseas, in a nice warm and sunny spot, that offers some options for assisted living.
You landed on Cyprus, in the end, for your serious “home hunt”—could you explain what you’ve discovered about how assisted home care works for retirees moving to Cyprus?
Jennifer: Most people who move here are in fairly good health for their age…
As in the States, assisted home care in Cyprus isn’t about emergency hospitals or full-scale medical centers—though that’s typically available nearby—it’s about support for independent living.
In the community I toured, residents stay in their own homes while having help available when needed, whether that’s medication management, injections, light housekeeping, meal preparation, or personal care.
Some apartments even have secondary units for live-in caretakers, which families are increasingly requesting.
The whole project is designed to preserve autonomy and dignity, not create a hospital-like environment.
Kat: So it’s very different from typical assisted living in the U.S., in your experience?
Jennifer: Absolutely.
I’ve seen it firsthand with my own parents.
When I was exploring assisted living options back home for them, many “luxury” facilities were honestly depressing.
You walked in and were hit with the stench of bleach and urine… the hallways were full of people in wheelchairs… and the environment felt dark and sterile.
Their idea of outdoor activity was parking residents in the yard for a few minutes of sunshine.
And the costs! People were literally switching jobs to get better health care coverage when I was doing this research. It’s a lot of money for something that often feels mechanical and impersonal.
Kat: That paints a stark picture. How does this compare to what’s offered here?
Jennifer: It’s night and day.
Here, residents live in their own homes, with privacy, natural light, and sea views, and support is quietly available if needed.
There’s a wellness and lifestyle component too, so it’s not just about care—it’s about living well. Studies consistently show that being near water lowers blood pressure, reduces heart rate, and promotes calm.
Combine that with optional assisted support, healthy food, wellness programs, and social interaction, and assisted living becomes about living well with help available, not just being “looked after.”
Kat: And in many cases in the States or Canada, the families of retirees often live far away nowadays…
Jennifer: That’s a huge part of it. Many older adults in the U.S. can’t rely on their children for daily support anymore—some studies even suggest 20% to 30% of young people no longer speak to their parents.
The goal here isn’t to replace family, it’s to remove the burden. When loved ones visit, they can focus on enjoying time together rather than managing care. I saw this with my own parents—having this kind of system would have completely changed the experience for our family.
Medical and wellness services
Kat: What about the medical and wellness services?
Jennifer: Residents have access to a wide range of options. There’s advanced diagnostics and imaging, bioresonance analysis, genetic testing, and functional medicine approaches that focus on the whole body, not just symptoms.
There are preventative screenings, food intolerance tests, stem cell therapies, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy coordination through trusted medical partners.
Telemedicine is also integrated, so you can consult a doctor without unnecessary travel. The philosophy here is simple: clarity, prevention, and confidence in your health.
Kat: It sounds very holistic. How is this integrated with daily life?
Jennifer: That’s what makes it feel different. Residents can enjoy pools, spa facilities, wellness programs, and fresh, organic local food just steps from their homes. Social interaction is encouraged but optional, so you can follow your own routines.
Life flows naturally—you wake up near the sea, spend the afternoon outdoors or at the spa, and enjoy a calm evening on your terrace.
Assisted care is quietly available. It’s supportive, but it doesn’t intrude on daily life. Over time, that rhythm becomes part of how you live, not something you have to schedule around.
Kat: And the cost compared to the U.S.?
Jennifer: That’s one of the biggest draws. Exact figures vary, but medical and care-related expenses are significantly lower than in the U.S., which allows retirees more freedom, less stress, and the ability to enjoy life.
You can maintain independence in your own home without the fear of skyrocketing health care costs. People often underestimate how liberating that financial and emotional relief is until they experience it.
Independent living
Kat: You’ve mentioned independence a lot. How important is that for Americans moving here?
Jennifer: It’s huge. Many people coming here are independent-minded. They want autonomy but appreciate knowing that help is available. Assisted home care gives them peace of mind without taking control away. They don’t care about kite surfing or nightlife.
What matters is comfort, community, the beauty of their surroundings, and knowing support exists if needed. It’s about living life fully while planning for the future.
Kat: You mentioned how you wish you had experienced this kind of care with your own parents… how do you think this model impacts family relationships?
Jennifer: The fact is that children are often far away, and families stress about care. Here, support is built into daily life, so family visits can truly be about connection and enjoyment, not responsibility.
I ran into other residents and their families recently, and that was exactly what we talked about—how independence and available care create quality time rather than burdened time.
Overall wellbeing
Kat: And how does the environment tie into overall wellbeing?
Jennifer: The location is inherently healing. Living near the Mediterranean Sea, with mild air, clean surroundings, and sea breezes, promotes calm. Over time, that calm becomes part of daily life.
Studies consistently show that being near water reduces blood pressure, lowers heart rate, and encourages relaxation.
Combine that with wellness programs, social interaction, and the natural rhythm of the day, and it’s a holistic approach to living and aging well.
Kat: For Americans considering a move here, what would you say?
Jennifer: If you want freedom, dignity, and peace of mind, this setup works beautifully.
You can age in place, maintain independence, access support when needed, and do it all in a stunning, vibrant environment.
After seeing my parents navigate the U.S. system—the smells, the chaos, the impersonal care, and the costs—I can honestly say this kind of living changes everything.
It’s about living well, not just being looked after, and that difference is profound.
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