3 Ways to Supplement Your Income While Living Abroad

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Live and Invest Overseas.
Often, people move abroad at the request of their employer, and, just as often, the opportunity to be placed overseas for work is given to younger folks, those in the middle of their careers.
But for many, that is not the situation.
You might be in retirement and looking at moving to far-flung shores. Maybe you’re single. If you’d like to supplement your funds—whatever your situation—there are a few common ways of earning some income while you are overseas.
For me, having now lived in Spain and Portugal, I have researched several ways to produce an income. Some require you to get a work permit, but for others you could do without. Here are three of the best ways I’ve found to supplement your income overseas.
Teach English
Obviously, the country you move to will determine the demand for this service. For example, the Spanish are eager to improve their English. While they learn in school, they don’t always have the opportunity to practice.
Schools such as International House Madrid or Hyland Language Centre, two of the largest language schools in Spain, will help you get your CELTA certificate to teach English anywhere in the world without a four-year teaching degree. TEFL is another option, though not as widely accepted.
Some people teach part-time for international businesses, like BBVA, a major bank in Spain. Others become teaching assistants in schools, public or private. In public schools, a local must be the lead teacher.
On the other hand, in Portugal, where most people—especially in the tourist areas like the Algarve—speak English, there’s no need for lessons. Unless you also speak Portuguese, your language services probably won’t be needed. (They also prefer British English and would expect you to know and teach accordingly.)
Partner With an Established Business
Starting your own business, especially without knowing the local language, takes time to get established and pushes the boundaries of your savings. Partnering with a local or U.S. company could help.
Do photography for a real estate service or work with small real estate companies so they compete better in English with the big-name companies.
Populations are aging everywhere, and caregiving companies look for workers as independent contractors. A lady I know from Florida (in her 60s) is an in-home aide in southern Portugal. For this, however, you need to know a basic level of the local language.
Many people provide their services as their own business, but team up with a local company to build their name and provide more regular income.
Contract with a local hotel or fitness place to provide yoga, hiking, or meditation classes. I know of a U.S. expat in Spain that provided hiking tours in the lower Pyrenees, most recently in partnership with a U.S. travel business, for many years.
Translation Services
Not in the usual sense, like immigration or legal documents, but for things used daily, such as menus, marketing flyers, or documents catering to tourists.
Many businesses translate their marketing materials themselves. They have no idea their materials may be working against them… not sounding anything like something a true English speaker would say. A better translation could increase their income, making them seem more English-friendly. If cash is tight to pay you, you might barter for meals or services.
One caveat: In Europe, most tourist English is translated for the U.K. market, where most of their English speakers are from. The spellings and speech will be different, and they won’t be particularly interested in American English.
There are other options out there, as well … dog walker, tutor, IT help. Expats are doing all of these and more.
Do your homework and try to speak to others in the area, either in person or online; you’ll get plenty of inspiration from fellow expats. And once you arrive, you’ll find ideas abound, either market gaps beg to be filled, or you fall in love with the local handmade soap (or whatever), knowing it will easily find a customer back home.
Starting a business is never without some hoops, however large or small. Attitude is key. If early starts are necessary to your self-defined workday, a stroll on the beach at sunset makes it easier to get up with that morning alarm.
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