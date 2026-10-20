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What Did Walmart Do Wrong and Why Are You Getting Money from Them?

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Over 65,000 checks are being distributed to consumers following a Federal Trade Commission complaint with Walmart. So, why exactly are you getting money?

According to an FTC lawsuit, Walmart failed to take proper measures to secure its in-store money transfer services and prevent fraud.

The alleged failure resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars taken from consumers by scammers between 2013 and 2018, according to the FTC.

The commission alleged that Walmart had allowed scammers to use its money transfer services, resulting in the defrauding of customers.

The commission also alleged that Walmart failed to train its employees and warn customers about potential fraud.

The FTC filed their complaint in 2022 and, a year later, filed an amended complaint before the issue was officially settled in 2025.

Over $9.8 million will be sent back to consumers via refund checks from the FTC.

Kaitlyn McCormick is a Philadelphia-based reporter writing all things cost of living related for USA TODAY.

Reporting by Kaitlyn McCormick, USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

 
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