Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Boldin.
If you’ve been wondering whether Social Security will be there when you need it, you’re not alone. People are increasingly asking if Social Security benefits will be cut, and how that might affect them.
The projections and the timeline have shifted lately, and the coverage is hard to read clearly.
The Social Security Trustees’ 2026 annual report, released in June, projects the Trust Fund will be depleted by 2032, triggering an automatic cut of about 22% unless Congress acts. The Congressional Budget Office projected the same 2032 depletion date in February, but estimates a steeper cut of 28%.
A meaningful cut is a real possibility. So is the likelihood that Congress intervenes before then, as it did in 1983. This is a different kind of uncertainty than most retirement plans account for.
It’s important to understand what depletion means, because confusion is already shaping how people are making decisions about when to claim and how much they can expect to count on.
If you want to see the impact of a potential benefit reduction on your specific retirement plan and model it directly, we’ll also discuss how you can do that below.
How Does the Social Security Trust Fund Work?
Payroll taxes fund Social Security. Workers and employers each contribute 6.2% of wages, which flow into the program to pay current beneficiaries. For decades, this program collected more than it paid out. The surplus went into the Social Security Trust Fund, a reserve account for covering future shortfalls.
The Trust Fund’s reserve has been shrinking for years. In 1960, more than five workers contributed payroll taxes for every person receiving benefits. Today the ratio is under 3-to-1, and the Social Security Trustees project that it’ll fall below 2.5-to-1 by mid-century.
With more people collecting benefits and fewer people paying in, the program has been drawing on the Trust Fund to cover the gap each year.
What Happens If the Social Security Trust Fund Runs Out?
Even if the Trust Fund were to run out, Social Security will keep running.
The program would still collect payroll taxes and pay benefits from that revenue. The issue is that payroll taxes can’t cover the full scheduled benefit amount entirely, so benefits would be cut.
A benefit reduction wouldn’t require a congressional vote. Current law means the deficiency automatically triggers an across-the-board reduction to bring payments in line with available revenue. Congress would need to pass legislation to prevent this.
A reduced benefit would still receive annual cost-of-living adjustments. But the initial cut would be immediate and across the board.
When Will the Social Security Trust Fund Run Out?
The 2026 Social Security Trustees Report projects Trust Fund depletion in 2032, when Social Security would pay roughly 78% of benefits after a 22% automatic cut.
The Congressional Budget Office reached the same 2032 depletion date in its February 2026 projection, with the automatic cut rising to 28%.
|Source
|Projected Depletion Year
|Projected Automatic Benefit Cut
|Social Security Trustees Report (June 2026)
|2032
|About 22%
|Congressional Budget Office (February 2026)
|2032
|About 28%
Both projections assume no congressional action. Congress has intervened before, most recently in 1983.
The latest Trustees Report moved the date up from 2033. Reduced immigration and lower fertility rates mean fewer workers paying into the program to support current beneficiaries. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s expanded senior tax provisions reduced incoming revenue on top of that.
The 2025 Social Security Fairness Act added pressure separately, extending benefits to about 3 million former public-sector workers and nearly $200 billion in new obligations over a decade.
That’s where the most current estimates land. Bear in mind, Social Security was months from being unable to pay full benefits in 1983 when Congress passed a reform package that increased taxes and the full retirement age. The program was solvent for more than four decades.
How Much Might Social Security Benefits Be Cut?
Even if the fund is entirely depleted, Social Security will keep running and paying benefits from payroll tax revenue. But under current law, it would pay less than is scheduled. The projected 22%-28% automatic reduction would be a substantial hit for many households if it were to happen.
Someone expecting $2,000 a month could see that drop to roughly $1,440-$1,560.
It’s worth noting that any cut would land across the board and hit current retirees and future claimants the same, so there’s no advantage to claiming early. Claiming at 62 instead of 67 permanently cuts your monthly benefit by about 30%. You’ll lock in a smaller check and take any potential reduction on top of that.
Congress has also shown before that it can act before it’s too late.
How Might Social Security Benefits Be Preserved?
The Social Security Trust Fund’s financing has to improve to remain solvent, and various proposals have been put forward, both for more revenue and lower benefits. It’s still unclear what the solution to Social Security financing will look like.
Raising or eliminating the payroll tax cap
In 2026, Social Security taxes apply to the first $184,500 in wages. Workers above that threshold stop contributing once they cross it mid-year, roughly 6% of the workforce.
Lifting or removing the cap raises revenue without touching what most people receive.
Capping high-end benefits
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget recently published a proposal to limit annual Social Security income to $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for couples. The CRFB estimates that the proposal would affect fewer than 2% of current beneficiaries, primarily higher earners who’ve built their plans around larger checks.
A blended package
The Bipartisan Policy Center has modeled combinations of payroll tax rate increases, expansion of the taxable wage base, and benefit adjustments for high earners. Their 2016 Commission on Retirement Security and Personal Savings estimated a package that would close almost half of Social Security’s shortfall, according to SSA actuarial scoring.
Planning for a Social Security Benefit Reduction
The Social Security retirement planning question is whether your income holds up if the program pays less than you’re projecting. That’s helpful to visualize, for both planning clarity and peace of mind.
If your numbers hold up, you have a clearer sense of where you actually stand. If they don’t, finding out now, while you can still adjust your savings rate or retirement date, is far better than finding out at 68.
To see how a potential reduction would affect your specific retirement, the Boldin Planner lets you model it directly using your income, your savings, and your actual timeline.
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