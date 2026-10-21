What’s New at Holland America’s Revamped Bahamas Private Island

Months after Carnival Cruise Line debuted a newly developed portion of the private Bahamas island RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, sister brand Holland America Line unveiled upgrades to its south side.
Holland America made its first stop of the season on Oct. 17, welcoming guests with new activities, dining options and decor. The cruise line has visited the island for nearly 30 years.
Marisa Christenson, Holland America’s associate vice president of food and beverage, said that “every space has been touched.”
“Even if it’s a coat of paint or a new floor, It’s making a great difference in just feeling refreshed and sort of a new breath of energy and color to the island,” she told USA TODAY.
Here’s what guests can expect.
What’s New at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay?
The cruise line built a new complimentary food pavilion that looks and feels more like the Lido Market on its ships, according to Christenson.
“So we have sort of station identities for food,” she said. “We’ve got the barbecue section, we’ve got the tacos, pizza, burgers, dessert, a salad station – so, it’s much more of a flow where guests can move around and pick and choose what they like, just like they can do on board.”
Passengers can also book a new Beach Club experience, which gives them access to a private area with waiter service, special food and beverage offerings – with all-inclusive alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks – and priority access to tender boats from the ship to the island. While the north side of the island now has a pier, Holland America opted not to build one on the south side in an effort to preserve “the beaches, making sure that we still have the space and the feel that the island has always provided to people.”
The Beach Club costs $125 per person for the day.
The cruise line introduced revamped cabanas, as well, along with “refreshed” daybeds and clamshells where guests can lounge, according to a news release. Christenson said the company also installed Strandkorb wicker and canvas beach chairs, traditionally hailing from Germany, in a nod to the cruise line’s European roots.
Other new features include renovated bars and pickleball courts installed last year.
While guests are free to roam between the north and south sides of the island, Holland America will not honor purchases from Carnival guests (both cruise lines are part of Carnival Corp.) “I would say that it’s a large island, so it’s not like our guests are necessarily going to feel the need to walk over there, but of course, people may, and they absolutely can,” Christenson said.
Only Carnival guests can make purchases on its side of RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, as well, Carnival told USA TODAY.
When Does Holland America Visit RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay?
Holland America ships typically visit the island between October and April. Available sailings stopping at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay currently start at $399 per person based on double occupancy, including taxes and fees, according to the cruise line’s website.
This story was updated to add new information.
Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at [email protected].
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