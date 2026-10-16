Why Recruiters Are Scouting New Talent Outside the Office (and Where They’re Looking)

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Zety.com.
As traditional hiring channels become saturated, decision-makers are turning to unconventional environments to find their next high performers.
Zety’s latest Off-The-Clock Recruiting Report surveyed 1,001 employees responsible for hiring and found that 59% feel very comfortable recruiting candidates outside of work—and many are already doing so at restaurants (42%), grocery stores (32%), and airports (20%).
Without resumes or formal interviews in these situations, real-world behavior and natural conversations become key to spotting potential talent. At the same time, this shift introduces new challenges as the lines between personal and professional begin to blur.
Key Findings
- Informal recruiting is widespread: Over half (52%) of hiring decision-makers have recruited candidates outside formal work environments, and 59% feel very comfortable doing so.
- Social settings are top talent pools: Non-LinkedIn social media (68%), social events like weddings or parties (55%), and bars, restaurants, or coffee shops (42%) are the top three places where informal recruiting occurs.
- Behavior beats the resume: Communication/demeanor (77%) and personality (65%) are the top traits that make candidates stand out in casual settings.
- The success rate is high: 84% say off-the-clock encounters are effective at yielding strong candidates compared to formal channels.
Recruiting Beyond the Office
New recruiting trends show the traditional hiring process is no longer confined to the office or LinkedIn. As the lines between personal and professional lives blur, leaders are increasingly keeping an eye out for top talent during their everyday routines:
- 59% of hiring decision-makers feel very comfortable evaluating or recruiting potential candidates in everyday, non-work settings.
- Over half (52%) have recruited potential candidates outside of formal work environments.
What this means: The always-on nature of modern networking has transformed every daily interaction into a potential interview. Hiring is shifting from a scheduled event to a continuous mindset, where talent is evaluated by how they navigate the world, not just how they navigate the boardroom.
Where Top Candidates Are Being Found
When hiring leaders are off the clock, they’re still actively building their talent pipelines. From weddings to grocery runs, they report recruiting candidates in the following everyday locations:
- Social media (outside of LinkedIn): 68%
- Social events (parties, weddings, meetups): 55%
- Bars, restaurants, or coffee shops: 42%
- Grocery stores or retail spaces: 32%
- Gyms or fitness classes: 30%
- Airports or public transit: 20%
- Concerts or festivals: 17%
- Dating apps or profiles: 10%
What this means: The most authentic talent often exists in high-traffic, low-pressure environments where people aren’t performing for a recruiter. Companies are finding that the hidden job market is moving into the community, making your neighborhood and social circles the new front lines for headhunting.
What Makes a Candidate Stand Out ‘In the Wild’
When evaluating someone in a non-work setting, hiring decision-makers say the following traits make someone stand out as a potential hire:
- How they communicate or present themselves (e.g., demeanor, professionalism): 77%
- Personality, attitude, or interpersonal skills: 65%
- Problem-solving or leadership behavior observed: 52%
- Industry-related conversation or expertise: 49%
- Mutual connections or referrals: 36%
- Their current job or employer came up naturally: 28%
What this means: Without a resume in hand, a candidate’s behavior and conversational skills become their strongest assets. These encounters prioritize emotional intelligence in action, allowing leaders to vet a person’s character and composure in real time before they ever see a bulleted list of achievements.
Does Informal Recruiting Actually Work?
While recruiting at a coffee shop or gym might seem unconventional, the vast majority of hiring decision-makers report that these off-the-clock encounters successfully yield results when compared to formal recruiting channels:
- Very effective: 31% say it often identifies strong candidates.
- Somewhat effective: 53% say it occasionally yields good candidates.
- Slightly effective: 14% say it rarely produces strong candidates.
- Not effective: Only 2% say informal recruiting is usually unhelpful.
Informal recruiting works both ways. Not only are hiring leaders discovering how to find more candidates in everyday settings, but 84% say they’ve also followed up with someone they met outside of work about a job opportunity for themselves.
What this means: Serendipity is proving to be a powerful filter for quality. Because these connections are rooted in genuine human chemistry rather than algorithmic matching, they often result in a higher cultural fit and more durable professional relationships.
Boundaries & Risks of Informal Recruiting
Hiring decision-makers might always be on the clock mentally, but that doesn’t mean they will always be receptive to a real-life LinkedIn pitch while grabbing dinner. Nearly half (42%) say they would feel totally comfortable if a job seeker approached them in a non-formal setting, but most agree there is at least some level of risk involved with informal recruiting interactions:
- Very risky: 14% say professional boundaries can easily be crossed.
- Somewhat risky: 41% say potential pitfalls exist but can be managed.
- Slightly risky: 30% say occasional issues may arise, but risk is generally low.
- Not risky: 15% say informal recruiting is usually safe and acceptable.
What this means: While the barrier to entry is lower, the stakes for etiquette are higher. The success of off-the-clock recruiting strategies relies entirely on social awareness; the same boldness that earns a job offer in one context can be perceived as an intrusion in another.
Even with the potential pitfalls, everyday interactions are becoming a prime space for identifying talent. Observing how people behave and communicate in real-world situations reveals strengths that formal processes might miss.
Methodology
The findings presented are based on a nationally representative survey conducted by Zety using Pollfish on February 23, 2026.
The survey collected responses from 1,001 hiring decision-makers and examined attitudes and experiences related to informal recruiting: identifying and approaching potential candidates in everyday, non-work settings such as social events, retail spaces, gyms, restaurants, and online platforms outside traditional professional channels.
They answered different types of questions, including yes/no; open-ended; scale-based, where respondents indicated their level of agreement with statements; and multiple-choice, where they could select from a list of provided options.
The respondent sample was composed of the following: 8% Gen Z, 36% millennial, 44% Gen X, and 12% baby boomer.
All participants were screened to ensure they were currently residing in the U.S. and involved in hiring decisions at their organization, including roles such as recruiters, HR professionals, and managers responsible for evaluating or selecting candidates.
The data collection adhered to Pollfish’s quality control standards to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the results.
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