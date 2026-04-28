Wren Kitchens Ceases Operations in the US, Files for Bankruptcy

U.K.-based Wren Kitchens, which launched a strategic partnership with Home Depot in 2024, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation and closed all 15 of its retail stores, primarily located on the East Coast.
The closures were announced on Wren Kitchen’s U.S. website with a simple message: “We regret to inform you that our showrooms and studios are now closed,” along with a link for customers seeking assistance.
In an emailed statement to USA TODAY, Home Depot said it had no prior notice of the closures.
“We had no previous notice of Wren’s intent to close, and we’re actively evaluating how this has affected Wren customers to help those who may have questions or issues,” Home Depot said. “Wren Kitchens has alerted us that they’ve ceased operations in the United States, which includes closing their showrooms in our stores.”
At the time of closing, Wren Kitchens operated 15 brick-and-mortar retail stores on the East Coast as well as Wren Kitchens Studios inside Home Depot locations.
Company Faces Further Legal Problems
According to court records obtained by USA TODAY, a class action lawsuit against the Wren Kitchens U.S. subsidiary was filed alleging that the company violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.
The WARN Act requires employers with more than 100 full-time employees to file a 60-day notice informing employees and government officials of upcoming layoffs.
Former employees allege that no such warning was given, according to local news station WFSB. Workers were informed that showrooms and stores would be closing immediately during an April 23 Zoom call.
Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY.
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