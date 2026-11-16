Your Fitness at 40, 50, 60 and 70: How Do You Compare to Your Peers?

You do not need expensive equipment or a doctor’s appointment to understand your fitness age. A few simple self-tests done in your living room can reveal exactly where you stand compared to your peers.
Getting older means your body changes, but knowing your benchmarks puts you in control. If you score below average on any of these, remember that these numbers are simply a snapshot of your current fitness, which is within your power to improve.
Decade by decade
Mobility, strength, and balance are important aspects of physical fitness. Your 40s set the physical baseline for the rest of your life, though you might notice it takes slightly longer to recover from tough workouts.
By your 50s, joint stiffness often appears, and by your 70s, the goal shifts heavily toward independence and fall prevention. Perform these safely at home to see how your results compare to the typical baselines as you move through each decade.
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1. One-leg balance (eyes closed)
Stand on a firm surface, lift one foot slightly, and close your eyes. How long can you stay upright without putting your foot down?
Vision plays a major role in spatial awareness, and inner-ear changes, combined with muscle loss, make this test significantly harder as you age. If you struggle, practicing safely near a wall can drastically improve your score over time.
- 40s: 13 to 15 seconds
- 50s: 8 to 10 seconds
- 60s: 4 to 5 seconds
- 70s: 2 to 3 seconds
2. 30-second sit-to-stand
Sit in a firm armless chair with your feet flat and arms crossed over your chest. Set a 30-second timer and count how many times you can stand fully up and sit all the way back down.
This movement measures lower-body strength, which indicates whether you have the necessary muscle mass to easily get out of cars and low sofas later in life.
- 40s: 16 or more repetitions
- 50s: 15 or more repetitions
- 60s: 12 to 17 reps for women; 14 to 19 reps for men
- 70s: 10 to 15 reps for women; 12 to 17 reps for men
3. Walking speed
Head to a flat, safe path and walk at a comfortable pace. You can use a smartphone or smartwatch GPS tracker to easily calculate your speed over a set distance.
While many maintain a strong pace through midlife, natural strides often shorten and require more effort on inclines as the decades pass.
- 40s: 3.1 to 3.2 miles per hour
- 50s: 2.9 to 3.2 miles per hour
- 60s: 2.8 to 3.0 miles per hour
- 70s: 2.5 to 2.8 miles per hour
4. Flexibility (touch your toes)
Sit on the floor with your legs fully extended and reach forward. Measure how far you can stretch without feeling severe discomfort.
Tendons and ligaments lose elasticity over time, and spinal stiffness is common. The focus here is on keeping enough mobility to tie your shoes and pick up items from the floor comfortably.
- 40s: Touch your toes, or at least the top of your foot
- 50s: Reach past your ankles to the middle of your shoelaces
- 60s: Comfortably reach down to your mid-shin
- 70s: Reach just below your knees to the upper shin
How to move the needle
Physical decline can accelerate in your 60s and beyond if you are not actively training your body, making intentional movement critical. However, your fitness is highly responsive to intervention at any age, and there are plenty of reasons to stay fit in retirement that go far beyond just living longer.
Instead of adopting an extreme workout routine, build your daily movement around the specific areas you need to improve.
If your one-leg balance is slipping, practice standing on one foot while brushing your teeth to build essential stabilizing muscles. If the sit-to-stand test was difficult, do five intentional squats every time you get up from the couch to maintain crucial leg strength. If walking speed was your lowest score, adding a daily 20-minute brisk walk will improve your cardiovascular health and stride length.
Consistency always beats intensity. Small, daily habits based on your specific baseline are the best way to protect your physical independence for decades to come.
If you want to go beyond these simple physical fitness tests, Life Line Screening reveals hidden risks so you can act early. Book a screening today and have peace of mind in retirement.
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