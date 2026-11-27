A gold IRA follows the same withdrawal rules as any traditional IRA. Once you reach 73, the IRS requires a minimum distribution every year, and the 2026 deadline is Dec. 31.
The amount was locked in nearly a year ago. It is based on what the account was worth at the close of business on Dec. 31, 2025, when gold traded around $4,322 an ounce. On Nov. 10, 2026, spot gold was about $4,052.
The IRS counts dollars, not ounces. Covering the same withdrawal at the lower price takes roughly 7% more metal, and a few moves can shrink that problem or sidestep it.
How the number gets set
Your custodian divides the account’s year-end value by a factor from the IRS Uniform Lifetime Table in Publication 590-B.
At 75, the factor is 24.6. A gold IRA worth $150,000 on Dec. 31, 2025, would owe a 2026 withdrawal of about $6,100.
Miss it, and the IRS can charge a 25% excise tax on the shortfall, reduced to 10% if you fix it within two years, according to its RMD guidance.
The same year-end withdrawal deadline covers every traditional IRA you own. Owners who turned 73 in 2026 can push their first withdrawal to April 1, 2027, though delaying can put two withdrawals on one tax return.
Pull the cash from a different IRA
IRA owners figure the required amount for each IRA separately, but the IRS lets them withdraw the combined total from any one or more of their IRAs.
Someone with a gold IRA and a separate traditional IRA holding funds or cash can take the entire amount from the second account and leave the metal untouched. The rule does not extend to workplace plans, where 401(k) withdrawals must come out of each plan on its own, and inherited IRAs are handled separately as well.
Take the metal itself
Custodians can also send coins or bars to you as an in-kind distribution. The value that counts toward the withdrawal is the fair market value on the day the metal leaves the account, and that figure goes in box 1 of the Form 1099-R you receive.
The ounces stay yours, but the tax bill does not go away. The distribution is taxed as ordinary income, so you will need cash from somewhere else to pay it.
Sell those coins more than a year later for more than their value at distribution, and the gain falls under collectibles rules, with a maximum 28% rate. Sell sooner, and it’s taxed as ordinary income.
Before requesting an in-kind distribution, ask how the custodian values the metal and whether shipping or insurance fees apply.
If you sell, start well before December
Selling metal inside an IRA takes more steps than selling a mutual fund.
STRATA Trust, one custodian that holds precious metals IRAs, does not buy or sell metal itself. A dealer issues an invoice on the IRA’s behalf, and the owner submits a liquidation form whose amounts must match it. Once the sale proceeds arrive, STRATA processes the distribution within 24 to 48 hours if the owner’s distribution request is in good order.
Fees and tax withholding are not included in the gross distribution, so the account needs enough cash to cover them on top of the withdrawal. Statement values also reflect spot prices without dealer markdowns, so a sale can bring in less than the number on your statement.
Leaving a few weeks of slack before Dec. 31 lowers the odds of a rushed sale or a missed deadline.
Set up next year’s withdrawal now
The 2027 required amount will be based on the account’s value on Dec. 31, 2026. Owners who would rather keep their ounces can hold a small cash cushion inside the gold IRA, or keep a traditional IRA in funds or cash to absorb the withdrawals.
Anyone opening a precious metals IRA, or moving metal to a new provider, can ask up front how required withdrawals, in-kind distributions and liquidation fees are handled. The rules on which coins and bars qualify are worth reviewing at the same time.
Anthem Gold Group offers Gold and Silver IRAs that make physical metal part of a tax-advantaged retirement account. You can request its free guide at no cost and with no obligation, or call 888-718-3963 to have a specialist walk you through your options.
Whatever the plan, the custodian will report next year’s required amount early. STRATA provides it by Jan. 31, which leaves 11 months to cover the withdrawal without a December scramble.
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