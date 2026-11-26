This holiday season, a lot of us will scrape leftovers into plastic tubs, stack them in the fridge and zap them for lunch the next day. So here’s a fair question: Should you worry about the plastic?
Two respected voices answer it differently. Harvard Health, in an October 2026 report, said our understanding of how microplastics affect health is still in its infancy — but it still tells readers to avoid microwaving food in plastic.
Harvard notes that small studies have tied microplastics found in blood and neck-artery plaque to heart attack, stroke and death. Those findings don’t prove plastic caused anything, and the disease itself may explain them.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, meanwhile, says on its microplastics page that current scientific evidence doesn’t show the levels found in foods pose a risk to human health.
I’ve watched health scares come and go for decades, and I don’t scare easily. But the science is early, and when a precaution costs little or nothing, I take it. Here’s what’s worth doing in a holiday kitchen — and what isn’t.
1. Reheat leftovers on a plate, not in the tub
This is the big one, and it’s free. Before the leftover turkey and stuffing go in the microwave, move them to a glass dish or a ceramic plate.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food-safety agency is specific about why. Its microwave guidance says cold-storage containers like margarine tubs and cottage cheese or yogurt cartons aren’t approved for cooking, and that chemicals can migrate into food.
It also warns that a container that warps or melts from the heat of the food may let harmful chemicals into it. The agency’s advice is to use only cookware made for the microwave. Not sure about a dish? Look for a label saying it’s meant for microwave use.
As for microplastics themselves, a 2023 University of Nebraska-Lincoln study found that microwaving plastic containers released, in some cases, more than 2 billion nanoplastics per square centimeter, though the researchers said the health effects remain unclear.
2. Keep plastic wrap off the food
Covering a bowl keeps leftovers from drying out and splattering. Fine. Just don’t let the wrap touch the food.
USDA’s guidance says to leave enough room between the food and the top of the dish so the wrap doesn’t make contact, and to vent it so steam can escape.
When in doubt, put an upside-down plate or a paper towel over the bowl. You already own both.
3. Store leftovers in glass or steel
That same Nebraska study also simulated months of storage in the fridge and at room temperature, and suggested both could lead plastic containers to release particles.
In a 2024 National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences feature, physician-scientist Kjersti Aagaard suggested storing groceries in glass or steel containers and avoiding heating food in plastic.
You don’t need a matched set of pricey containers. A glass baking dish with foil on top works. So do the glass jars your pasta sauce and pickles came in — wash them and you’ve got free storage.
Glass also helps food keep, which is why airtight glass containers made our list of ways to make your groceries last longer.
My advice: Don’t throw out every plastic tub tomorrow. Retire your plastic as it cracks, warps or wears out, and replace it with glass, steel or wood.
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4. Cook and carve with wood or metal
Harvard’s report recommends replacing plastic kitchen items, including cutting boards and utensils, with wood or metal versions.
Harvard doesn’t spell out why, but heat is the obvious worry for a spatula resting in a hot skillet. You likely have a wooden spoon and a metal spatula in a drawer already. Use those for anything on the stove.
If you’ve got a black plastic one, read what we found when we dug into the black plastic spatula scare. The truth was messier than the headlines.
The cutting board can wait until it’s scarred enough to replace anyway. When that day comes, buy wood.
5. Pour tap water, not bottled, at the table
If you’re stocking up on cases of bottled water for holiday guests, think again. A 2024 Columbia University study found about 240,000 tiny bits of plastic in an average liter from three popular brands, the National Institutes of Health reported.
The NIH added that the potential health effects remain unproven and unknown, and the study didn’t test tap water. So I won’t tell you tap is plastic-free. But I’ve never thought bottled water was worth the money, and this doesn’t change my mind.
Set out a pitcher instead. For drinks on the go, Harvard suggests reusable glass or stainless-steel bottles. Worried about what’s in your tap? The Environmental Protection Agency can help you find your local Consumer Confidence Report, which covers the quality of drinking water in your area.
What isn’t worth worrying about — or paying for
Beyond its view on risk, the FDA says there’s no standardized way yet to detect or measure these particles. It also says there isn’t enough evidence that particles from plastic food packaging get into food, and that more research is needed.
So don’t panic over the shrink-wrapped turkey or the bag of rolls. And here’s my opinion: If even the FDA can’t reliably measure these particles, I’d be skeptical of any pricey gadget or product promising to get them out of your life.
Bottom line
You can’t avoid microplastics completely, and you don’t need to spend a dime trying. Reheat on a plate, keep the wrap off the food and let glass do the storing. That takes care of most of what’s worth handling this holiday.
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