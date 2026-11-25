You didn’t sell a single share this year. You reinvested every dime. And come tax time, you may still owe the IRS on a gain you never saw.
Welcome to the year-end mutual fund distribution, one of the strangest bills in personal finance. Fund companies are posting their estimates now, the payouts land in December, and some of this year’s numbers are eye-popping.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981 and spent 10 years as a Wall Street investment advisor. In my opinion, this is one of the most avoidable tax bills an investor can pay — if you act before the fund does.
Here’s how it works, and six ways to shrink it.
1. Know why you owe tax on money you never touched
Inside your fund, a manager is buying and selling stocks all year. When the fund sells something that’s gone up, it books a capital gain.
Federal law requires the fund to pass its net gains along to shareholders, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Most funds do it at year-end.
That’s the system working exactly as designed. The manager makes the trades. You get the tax bill.
It gets worse. The SEC says you can owe tax on those gains even in a year the fund lost money.
And reinvesting doesn’t get you off the hook. Tax can still be due when your distributions go right back into more shares, as a 2026 SEC investor bulletin points out.
The IRS treats these capital gain distributions as long-term gains, period, no matter how long you’ve owned the fund. Expect a Form 1099-DIV for any payer that sent you $10 or more.
2. Look up your fund’s estimate before the record date
Many fund companies publish year-end estimates in the fall. Capital Group, for example, posted its 2026 estimates on Sept. 21.
One of them is a doozy. The company estimates its New Economy Fund will pay out long-term gains of 20% to 25% of its share price, with a record date of Dec. 15 and payment the next day, according to Capital Group’s tax center.
Put that in real money.
If you hold $100,000 of a fund paying out at that rate in a regular brokerage account, you’d have $20,000 to $25,000 of taxable gains.
At 15% (the top long-term rate for most people), that’s $3,000 to $3,750 in federal tax for doing absolutely nothing.
Those estimates rest on July 31 share prices, and Capital Group warns the actual December numbers may differ. Still, they tell you whether you’re looking at a nuisance or a real bill.
It’s free to do it yourself. Go to your fund company’s website, search “year-end distribution estimates” or “tax center,” and write down the estimated payout and the record date for every fund you own in a taxable account.
3. Don’t buy right before the payout
This is the mistake that drives me nuts, because it’s so easy to avoid. Investors call it “buying the dividend.”
When a fund pays a capital gains distribution, its share price typically drops by the amount paid out, as Vanguard explains. So you don’t come out ahead. You just get some of your own money handed back to you, with a tax bill attached.
Here’s an illustration, with made-up numbers.
Say you put $10,000 into a fund in a taxable account one week before it distributes 8% of its value.
The fund pays you $800. The share price falls by roughly the same amount, so, before any market moves, your account is still worth about $10,000.
But you now owe tax on $800. At that same 15% federal rate, that’s $120 for the privilege of owning the fund for a week.
The fix costs nothing: If you’re putting new money into a fund in a taxable account in November or December, check the ex-dividend date (often the same as the record date) and wait until it passes.
Quick gut-check — if your money advice is coming from random online influencers, you’re playing a dangerous game. I’ve been a CPA since 1981 and writing about money since before the internet existed. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and get expert advice that’s been tested by time.
4. Offset the gain with losses you already have
If you own anything in a taxable account that’s worth less than you paid, December is the time to look at it.
Losses you take by selling cancel out gains, including fund distributions. If your losses are bigger than your gains, you can deduct up to $3,000 of the excess against other income ($1,500 if you’re married filing separately) and carry the rest into future years, according to the IRS.
Just mind the wash-sale rule. Buy the same or a “substantially identical” investment within 30 days before or after you sell at a loss, and the IRS won’t let you deduct the loss.
I’ve done this myself, and I walked through how I turned my bad stock picks into a $2,745 tax cut.
5. Put tax-heavy funds where the IRS can’t see them
None of this matters inside an IRA or 401(k). The SEC says tax efficiency isn’t relevant when the investment sits in a tax-advantaged account.
So if you’re going to own an actively traded fund that throws off big gains, that’s where it belongs.
In your taxable account, consider funds that tend to distribute less. ETFs typically pay out fewer capital gains, and therefore cost less in taxes, than mutual funds, according to a 2025 SEC bulletin. The agency also says index-based ETFs can beat index mutual funds on taxes.
One warning: Don’t dump an old fund just to switch. If it’s worth more than you paid, selling it locks in your own taxable gain, which could cost more than a year’s distribution. Run the numbers before you move.
If you’ve got a big taxable account full of active funds, a second set of eyes can pay for itself. You can find a financial advisor here.
If you don’t want to hire anyone, that’s fine. Pull up each fund’s estimate and your cost basis, and the math is simple.
For filing help, the IRS’ free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program generally serves people earning about $70,244 or less, and its Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program focuses on people 60 and older, with a specialty in pension and retirement questions.
Where I’d pay a pro: when switching funds would trigger a five-figure gain, or when your income is close to the Medicare lines below.
6. Watch for the second bill — and don’t pay twice
A fund distribution is income on your Form 1040, and income has ripple effects.
If you’re on Medicare or close to it, Social Security sets any income-based premium surcharge using your tax return from two years earlier. A big December payout in 2026 can show up in your 2028 premiums.
That’s why some retirees pay hundreds more for Medicare each month.
Extra income can also make more of your Social Security taxable — up to 85% of benefits, depending on your combined income, according to the Social Security Administration.
And the combined-income thresholds that trigger that tax, $25,000 for single filers and $32,000 for joint filers, have never been adjusted for inflation. They’re among the numbers that affect your money in 2027.
Now the good news. Reinvested distributions generally become part of your cost basis, according to FINRA. In the illustration above, if you reinvested that $800, your basis would rise from $10,000 to $10,800.
That matters when you finally sell. Forget to count those reinvestments, and you’ll pay tax on the same money twice. If you’ve owned a fund for decades, make sure the basis your fund company shows includes every one of them.
Bottom line
You can’t stop a fund from distributing gains. You can stop handing the IRS more than you owe.
Spend half an hour on it before mid-December. For a lot of investors, it’ll be the best-paid half hour of the year.
Add a Comment