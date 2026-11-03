8 Money-Saving Gift Card Tricks Everyone Should Know (Especially This Time of Year)

Gift cards are a way of life in America. And if you know the right secrets, you can buy gift cards for less than you may realize is possible — not to mention getting them for free.
You can also make gift cards pay off to a greater degree than you likely realize.
Following are gift card hacks that every savvy shopper should know, just in time for the holiday season.
1. Buy gift cards at wholesale clubs
Wholesale clubs sell certain gift cards at a discount. The selection tends to be broader around the holidays, but the following chains sell discounted gift cards year-round:
2. Buy Target gift cards in early December
For years now, Target has sold its gift cards at a discount — 10% off — on the weekend after Cyber Monday.
Usually, you can’t buy Target gift cards for anywhere near that cheap, so this is easily the best time of year to buy them — whether you plan to gift them to others or spend them yourself for extra savings.
Note that, to take advantage of the deals, you must be a Target Circle member, which is the store’s free-to-join loyalty program.
3. Buy and sell gift cards on exchanges
Buying a gift card at a discount gift card website — such as GCX — is another great way to boost your savings, as you can buy gift cards for less than their face value.
You can also sell your unwanted gift cards at such sites, which are essentially exchanges that enable folks with unwanted gift cards to sell them to savvy shoppers.
4. Buy restaurant gift cards in spring or fall
Each holiday season, scores of restaurants offer free bonus gift cards when you buy a gift card at the regular price. That makes November and December the perfect time to stock up on these cards.
The weeks leading up to Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and spring graduation season are also a good time to get a good deal.
5. Start looking for retail gift card deals in late November
A lot more restaurant chains than retail chains offer free bonus cards with gift card purchases leading up to the holidays. But November and December are still the best time of year to look for these freebies, as well as discounts on gift cards, from retailers.
The best of these offers typically start around Black Friday and continue into the following week, known as Cyber Week. Some are available right up until Christmas.
6. Exchange gift cards for cash in some states
Several states have laws that require merchants to give you cash for the remaining balance on merchant-issued gift cards upon request, according to World Population Review.
Just note that the gift card balance threshold — and other circumstances for cashing out gift cards — varies from state to state.
7. Check your credit card for exclusive savings
When was the last time you looked up the perks of the credit cards you hold? One might entitle you to a break on certain types of gift cards.
For example, Target Circle Card holders save 5% on specialty gift cards, such as those for travel, restaurants and movie tickets, if they buy such gift cards through a Target store or on Target’s website.
8. Earn cash back when buying gift cards
If nothing else, you can save money on gift cards in a sense by paying for them with a cash-back credit card.
Another option is to buy brand-new gift cards from Ibotta, which can help you earn cash back on gift cards in addition to online or in-store shopping.
For example, at the time of this writing, Ibotta was offering instant cash back on gift cards for major retailers like Walmart, Ulta and Chewy.
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