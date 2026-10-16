10 Deep Discounts Available on Amazon This Friday

Planning to shop at Amazon today? Make sure you first check the Today's Deals section. This is the retailer’s hub for deep discounts, but these offers change frequently — and right now it’s loaded with deals.
To save you some time, we’ve handpicked several of the best deals available today. They’re all at least 20% off and have a four-star rating or better from reviewers.
We recommend you compare prices around the web before you buy, though. Also, note that although the prices you see here will almost always be accurate, they do sometimes differ slightly from what you’ll see at Amazon.
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